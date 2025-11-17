‘Zillow Gone Wild’: 30 Times Real Estate Listings Were So Cursed, They Deserved A Second Look (New Pics)

Browsing through a giant collection of houses for sale? Let us take you on a detour from regular listings and lead you down the rabbit hole of the extraordinary. And we mean, real bizarre.

Welcome to the world of Zillow, a website that’s likely no stranger to you, with lots of houses listed for sale! But hold on to your hats, because here’s the twist: some of these apartments are far from the ordinary. They’re so strange and surprising that they make you stop and think, ‘Who would live in a place like that?’ But that’s not all! There’s a corner of the internet that’s entirely dedicated to showcasing these quirky dwellings. Say hello to “Zillow Gone Wild,” an Instagram page that has gathered some of the most eyebrow-raising and downright hilarious listings found on Zillow.

With a whopping 1.8 million followers and counting, “Zillow Gone Wild” has become a hub for those seeking a daily dose of architectural oddities. So, buckle up and get ready to have your perceptions of home sweet home turned upside down.

#1 Frank Lloyd Wright’s Last Designed Home, Also Known As The “Circular Sun House” $8,950,000

#2 The Listing For This Queen Ann Victorian House (Built In 1896), Also Known As The “Albert H. Beach House” Calls It A Masterpiece And We Have To Agree. $2,250,000

#3 The Iconic “Garcia House” Is For Sale In LA

#4 This Was Designed By Architect John Andre Gougeon In Sierra Madre, Ca. Listed For $4,488,000

#5 The Only Property Available On Zillow At The North Pole, The Property Also Comes With A 3 Home Elf Village

#6 The Home From “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” Is On Zillow For $450,000,000

#7 The Only Frank Lloyd Wright House In The Most Beautiful Town Of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Known As “Westhope” Just Hit The Market. $7,995,000

#8 Here’s A Really Cool Home(S) In Bigfork, Mt That Has Over 15k Sq Ft In 7 Structures. 9 Bd, 17 Ba. 16.68 Acres. No Potato Shed. $17,500,000

#9 Here’s A Really Cool Edwardian Style Home In Dubuque, Ia That Listed For Only $430,000????

#10 This Encinitas, Ca Home Is Called Crescent House And Was Recently Featured In Season 3 Of Westworld. $19,995,000

#11 Here’s Your Chance To Live On Your Own Islandish Home In Sneads Ferry, Nc. $2,400,000

#12 This Historic Somerville, Ma Home Is Perfect. No Notes. $1,475,000

#13 A Near Perfect Mid Century Home In Montclair, Nj

“This notable 1959 home, designed by architect Edward Durell stone seamlessly blends w/nature thru its floor-to-ceiling windows with year-round 360 degree views inc NYC’s iconic skyline” $949,000

#14 Another Frank Lloyd Wright Home, Also Known As The Randall Fawcett House For Sale In Los Banos, Ca For $4,250,000

#15 Here’s A Pretty Cool Over 4k Sq Ft Home In St. Louis, Mo That’s Listed For Only $225,000?

#16 You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home $219,900. Rochester, NY

#17 A Perfect Geodesic Dome Home In Los Angeles. Currently Listed For $1,725,000

#18 One Of The Largest Homes In Alaska Is For Sale For $8,500,000

#19 The Billionaire Creator Of @rockstarenergy’s Home Is For Sale In Park City, Ut For $50 Million

#20 A 19,972 Sq Ft Home With Some Themed Rooms In Boca Raton, Fl That’s Currently Available For Rent For $199,000/Month

#21 Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. The Home Is Called “Hill House” C$4,175,000 (Not Sure How Much That Is In USD)

#22 The Current Owners Of This “Brutalist Modern Home” In Rolling Meadows, Il Bought It After Seeing It On Zillow Gone Wild Last Year And It’s Back On The Market

#23 If You Want To Get Away From It All And Are Looking For A Cool Home Then Here’s One In Castle Rock, Co. $1,000,000

#24 A Perfect Geodesic Dome In Redding, Ct $950,000

#25 The Most Southlake, Tx Home We’ve Ever Seen, Listed For $19,995,000

#26 Every Home Needs Two Things And This Miami Home Has Both. Listed For $529,999

#27 Fancy Pools And Theaters Are Nice To Have Things For Mansions But Does Your Dream Mansion Have This Kind Of Spa? Listed For $49,000,000

#28 The Perfect Home For Someone Who Loves To Go To The Club But Hates The Part Of Having To Actually Go To The Club. $799,900

#29 You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 40994059405. $3,999,000

#30 You Never Know What’s Going On Inside A Home, Part 392493. $560,000. Colorado Springs, Co

