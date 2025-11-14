Our Disney Princess Belle Stained Glass Cosplay

by

We all know the classic Disney story about a beautiful bookworm and brutish beast. It is a tale as old as time after all. 

Who isn’t a sucker for a good Disney cosplay? That’s why I love this artistic spin Yalda added to hers. Beauty and the Beast is a Disney classic that has withstood the test of time. It even got a live-action reimagining last decade. There’s no denying the Disney magic used to create the band of lovable characters, like Lumiere, Mrs. Potts, Chip, and more.

See how Yalda created some Disney magic of her own we bringing the stained glass window from the Beauty and the Beast prologue to life with her cosplay.

More info: costumesupercenter.com | Instagram | Instagram

Image credits: allisonthephotographer

If you’re like us and you’ve watched the animated Disney classic countless times, this cosplay might look familiar. Take a look for yourself!

Image credits: www.imdb.com

Do you see it? For those of us who need a little refresher about this Disney Princess’ story, here’s a still from the 1991 animated version of Beauty and the Beast.

Image credits: allisonthephotographer

Now does it make sense? 

Image credits: allisonthephotographer

We asked our cosplaying friend Yalda to create this cosplay, which takes one of our Belle costumes and upgrades it. By adding the stained glass background and the geometric makeup, she transformed herself into the stunning window from the movie.

Image credits: allisonthephotographer

But that’s not all. We have all the materials and steps you need to take to bring this cosplay to life. You can use this tutorial to recreate this stained glass Belle costume or apply the idea to other characters. Follow along with Yalda’s tutorial here: https://www.costumesupercenter.com/blog/beauty-and-the-beast-belle-cosplay/

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
