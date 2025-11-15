Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Jenny Jinya, the artist who makes people cry with her Loving Reaper comics, started the series with a story about a dog who got left behind. As time went by, she has included more and more animals in her work, like bunnies, parrots, and elephants. Now, Jenny is back with a piece about another good boy in a bad family.

Three days ago, she uploaded a strip that takes us back to winter. Zeus, an optimistic canine, spends his days freezing, tied to a kennel. It doesn’t break his spirit, though. Zeus still loves his family. But the weather is more than he can handle.

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog
Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: jenny_jinya

What makes Jenny Jinya’s comics unique is the fact that she extensively researches the themes she’s covering. And this one was no exception. Sadly, winters actually produce reports of people leaving their dogs outside to die in the cold.

“I wanted to take up this topic for so long,” Jenny Jinya told Bored Panda. “It annoys me that there still are people who believe their dog can handle everything, as if they’re keeping a wild wolf in their garden. But our dogs are tamed, they have adapted to our circumstances. Most breeds of dogs do not tolerate the cold (Northern breeds excepted). Finally, I’ve developed an idea for a story that I can build around the problem.”

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: jenny_jinya

Comparing her latest strip to the one that started it all, Jenny agrees they are similar in a way. “I’ve had the feeling for the last year that I’ve moved away from the ‘roots of my comics.’ That’s not necessarily bad, but sometimes I had the impression that I had forgotten why I started Loving Reaper at all,” she explained. “I’ve lost some of my motivation and inspiration. I tried to get it back with this comic.”

The creator also shared great news with us: most of her stories will soon be published in a hardcover book. It will even have some never-before-seen comics and a few more surprises. Pre-orders start this August, so keep your eyes open. Jenny Jinya will soon announce more details on her website and social media accounts.

Unfortunately, people know what the comic is about all too well

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: Memetrash692

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: Captain_Fae

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: SEGASister

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: Valkryie_VF1

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: Valkryie_VF1

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: LadyHollow_

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: DeathclawExper1

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: Glyphed_Wulf

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: nutcase02

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: NatCoal

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: Shutter_Lense

Artist Who Makes People Cry With Her Animal Comics Just Released A New Tragic One About A Freezing Dog

Image credits: SPilot87

