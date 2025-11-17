Wikimedia Commons: Here Are The 45 Best Pictures Of 2006-2022 Chosen By This Community

Today, we are pleased to share with you the best images chosen by the community of Wikimedia Commons. Let us briefly introduce this platform for those who don’t know. Wikimedia Commons is part of the non-profit and free-to-reuse content Wikimedia family. Similar to the information available in this well-known, multilingual online encyclopedia, its sister website offers various media for everyone to browse and use free of charge.
The Wikimedia Commons also attracts many photographers to participate in various challenges created by the platform. Except for the monthly competitions, with a specific theme, contestants can also submit their work and fight for the annual award, Commons: Picture of the Year. We gathered all the winning images this community chose between 2006 and 2022. Scroll down to see all these amazing images we have selected and listed for you.
#1 Jubilee And Munin. Ravens Of The Tower Of London By Colin
First place, Picture of the Year 2016
#2 Young Stars Form In ‘The Pillars Of Creation’ As Seen By The James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera By Nasa
Third place, Picture of the Year 2022
#3 Nasa’s New Horizons Spacecraft Captured This High-Resolution Enhanced Color View Of Pluto On July 14, 2015 By Nasa
First place, Picture of the Year 2015
#4 Evolution Of A Tornado: Composite Of Eight Images Shot In Sequence As A Tornado Formed In Kansas By Jasonweingart
First place, Picture of the Year 2018
#5 Two Julia Butterflies (Dryas Iulia) Drinking The Tears Of Turtles In Ecuador By Ministerio Turismo Ecuador
First place, Picture of the Year 2014
#6 A Leaf Beetle (Aulacophora Indica) Looking Out From A Leaf Hole Of Alnus Nepalensis Tree In Chitwan National Park, Nepal By Mildeep
Second place, Picture of the Year 2021
#7 Wild Elephants Walking Up A Road In The Area Of Khao Yai National Park By Khunkay
Second place, Picture of the Year 2016
#8 The Aurora Borealis, Or Northern Lights, Shines Above Bear Lake, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska By Joshua Strang
First place, Picture of the Year 2006
#9 Frosted Bubble By Danielarapava
Third place, Picture of the Year 2018
#10 A Doctor During The Covid-19 Pandemic In San Salvatore Hospital In Pesaro, Italy By Alberto Giuliani
Second place, Picture of the Year 2020
#11 A Long Filament Of Solar Material That Had Been Hovering In The Sun’s Atmosphere, The Corona, Erupted Out Into Space By Nasa Goddard Space Flight Center
Second place, Picture of the Year 2012
#12 Notre Dame’s Spire Taken From The Saint Louis Bridge During The 15th April 2019 Fire By Levrier Guillaume
Second place, Picture of the Year 2019
#13 Fire In The Mist: Great Cormorant, Little Egret And Gadwell Duck In Taudaha Lake, Near Katmandu, Nepal By Prasan Shrestha
First place, Picture of the Year 2022
#14 Common Kingfisher (Alcedo Atthis) Hunting In Water By Luca Casale
First place, Picture of the Year 2020
#15 Royal Pavilion In Phraya Nakhon Cave In Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park By Berryj
Second place, Picture of the Year 2017
#16 Self Portrait Of Tracy Caldwell Dyson In The Cupola Module Of The International Space Station Observing The Earth Below During Expedition 24 By Tracy Caldwell Dyson (Nasa)
Second place, Picture of the Year 2011
#17 Sarychev Peak Volcano Erupts June 12, 2009, On Matua Island (North Kuril Islands) By Nasa
Third place, Picture of the Year 2010
#18 A View Of The Interior Of Nasir Ol Molk Mosque Located In Shiraz By Ayyoubsabawiki
Second place, Picture of the Year 2015
#19 A View Of The Lake Bondhus In Norway. In The Background A View Of The Bondhus Glacier As A Part Of The Folgefonna Glacier By Heinrich Pniok
First place, Picture of the Year 2011
#20 Horses On Bianditz Mountain. Behind Them Aiako Harria Mountain Can Be Seen By Mikel Ortega
First place, Picture of the Year 2008
#21 A Swallow (Hirundo Rustica) Drinking While Flying Over A Swimming Pool By Sanchezn
Third place, Picture of the Year 2013
#22 Saint John Church Of Sohrol Is A 5th Or 6th Century Armenian Catholic Church In Sohrol, Shabestar, Iran By Farzin Izaddoust Dar
First place, Picture of the Year 2021
#23 Elakala Waterfalls In The Blackwater Falls State Park, West Virginia, United States By Forest Wander
Second place, Picture of the Year 2009
#24 Cueva De Los Verdes, Canary Islands, Spain. Reflection On Water By
Third place, Picture of the Year 2011
#25 Banna Children In Ethiopia With Traditional Body Painting, Playing On Wooden Stilts By Wavrik
Second place, Picture of the Year 2022
#26 Red Squirrel With Pronounced Winter Ear Tufts In The Hofgarten In Düsseldorf By Ray Eye
Third place, Picture of the Year 2007
#27 Milky Way Lying Above A Lady, At Trona Pinnacles National Landmark, California By Ian Norman
Third place, Picture of the Year 2015
#28 Two Bulls Running While The Jockey Holds On To Them In Pacu Jawi By Rodney Ee
First place, Picture of the Year 2019
#29 A Surgeon During The Covid-19 Pandemic In San Salvatore Hospital In Pesaro, Italy By Alberto Giuliani
Third place, Picture of the Year 2020
#30 Train From Antofagasta To Bolivia By David Gubler
Second place, Picture of the Year 2018
#31 European Bee-Eater, Ariège, France. The Female (In Front) Awaits The Offering Which The Male Will Make By Pierre Dalous
First place, Picture of the Year 2012
#32 Eso’s Paranal Observatory By Yuri Beletsky
First place, Picture of the Year 2010
#33 Male Polar Bear (Ursus Maritimus) Chasing A Bearded Seal By Andreas Weith
Third place, Picture of the Year 2016
#34 The Tungsten Filament Burning With A Flame In The Light Bulb By Stefan Krause
First place, Picture of the Year 2013
#35 A Blue Jay (Cyanocitta Cristata) In Algonquin Provincial Park, Canada By Mdf
Third place, Picture of the Year 2006
#36 Two Phyllomedusa Rohdei Vie For A Branch, One Passing Over The Other By Renato Augusto Martins
First place, Picture of the Year 2017
#37 National Park “Sviati Hory” (Holy Mountains) By Balkhovitin
Second place, Picture of the Year 2013
#38 Fire Breathing “Jaipur Maharaja Brass Band” In Chassepierre, Belgium By Luc Viatour
Second place, Picture of the Year 2008
#39 Stari Most, The “Old Bridge”, Which Connects The Two Banks Of River Neretva, Has Been A Symbol Of Mostar For Centuries By Ramirez
Second place, Picture of the Year 2010
#40 An Emperor Penguin (Aptenodytes Forsteri) In Antarctica Jumping Out Of The Water By Christopher Michel
Second place, Picture of the Year 2014
#41 Broadway Tower In Cotswolds, England By Newton2
First place, Picture of the Year 2007
#42 A Village Girl By Salar Arkan
Third place, Picture of the Year 2019
#43 Sikh Pilgrim At The Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) In Amritsar, India By Paulrudd
First place, Picture of the Year 2009
#44 Firefighter Fighting A Battle Against A Veld-Fire At Ashton Bay By Steventerblanche
Third place, Picture of the Year 2021
#45 Homeless Person In Paris By Eric Pouhier
Second place, Picture of the Year 2006
