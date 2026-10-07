Zendaya Under Fire For “Rude” Gesture Towards France’s First Lady During Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya had one of the most awkward front-row moments at Paris Fashion Week, and it had nothing to do with her fashion or her movies. It was about her manners.
Viewers claimed the 30-year-old actress was being “rude” during a brief interaction with Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron.
“This is a classic display of lack of home training,” one commented on her manners.
Zendaya had one of the most awkward front-row moments at Paris Fashion Week
Being the global ambassador and campaign star for Louis Vuitton since April 2023, Zendaya got the front-row seat to the French luxury fashion house’s spring 2027 show on Tuesday, October 6, during Paris Fashion Week.
She joined a list of high-profile guests at the show, including Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan and K-pop star Felix.
The Dune star was dressed in a low-rise, wide-leg blue jeans, a white tank top, and a set of white pointed-toe pumps.
On top of her white tank top was a white lace jacket, with enormous ruffles along the collar and the sleeves.
But for some viewers, her fashion choices took a backset.
Viewers claimed Zendaya was being “rude” during her interaction with Brigitte Macron
Many felt Zendaya was being “rude” when she met Brigitte Macron at the show that took place at the Louvre.
A viral clip captured Macron approaching Zendaya and leaning in for a handshake.
“Hello, pleasure to meet you,” Zendaya said while she remained seated in her spot.
Viewers believed the Emmy winner disrespected the French First Lady by not standing up and greeting her.
“Its a matter of etiquette, a woman should stand to greet another woman .. What Zendaya did is so rude ..” one snarked online.
Another said, “Zendaya girl…. you gotta get up when the First Lady of France is trying to say hello to you.”
“Standing up when someone approaches to greet you is basic manners. I suppose Americans can’t forget something they never had,” wrote another.
Some defended her, saying she was caught off-guarded and didn’t need to rush and stand up
Others believed there was no reason for Zendaya to get up.
“Why? Suddenly y’all care about traditional behavior. You wouldn’t care of trump walked by and she gave him the finger,” one said.
Another wrote, “No. She is Zendaya!”
“Lol nah she shouldn’t. It’s just another human, no better than herself. Status is nothing in a world full of everything,” one claimed.
Standing up to greet someone has long been considered a basic gesture of courtesy in many social settings.
For some people, this especially holds true while greeting someone older or someone in a higher position for the first time.
However, these expectations can vary depending on the circumstances, with modern etiquette placing greater emphasis on the setting and the nature of the interaction.
Some experts believe one should never shake someone’s hand while sitting
Maralee McKee, an etiquette expert, wrote on her website that one shouldn’t shake hands while sitting.
She said a handshake is seen as the only acceptable form of touch between people who aren’t intimate. It would be ideal to “be at your best when shaking hands, and part of that includes standing,” she wrote.
McKee also pointed out that people may be doing themselves a “disservice” by shaking someone’s hand while seated because the person standing would have to “look down” to make eye contact.
“You always want to meet people as close to their eye level as possible,” she wrote.
Zendaya’s white lace jacket had already made an appearance at The Odyssey premiere
Apart from etiquette, Zendaya’s front-row appearance also commanded attention for her outfit.
The white lace jacket she wore to the Louis Vuitton show was the same one she wore at the Paris premiere of The Odyssey on July 8.
The actress had paired the jacket with a sheer skirt at the time.
She played Athena, the goddess of wisdom and warfare, in the Christopher Nolan-directed movie.
“She treated the man and the woman the exact same,” one commented online
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