Man Undergoes Extreme Body Modifications—Including Cutting His Fingers And Nose—To Become “The Amphibian Man”

When you think of body modifications, you likely imagine tattoos, piercings, and cosmetic surgeries. And most people undergo these procedures to feel more like themselves or to become more conventionally attractive.
But one chef in Mexico is going against the grain to transform himself into a real-life version of “The Amphibian Man” from Guillermo del Toro’s iconic 2017 film The Shape of Water. Keep reading to find out more about the extreme measures he’s taken to embody this iconic character.
One Mexican man has made it his goal to transform into a real-life version of “The Amphibian Man” from the 2017 film The Shape of Water
He has undergone extreme body modifications and dubbed himself “Amphibian Project”
Many of us have been inspired by beloved characters from films and television shows. We might find ourselves dressing in outfits similar to theirs or listening to their favorite bands. But a chef from Aguascalientes, Mexico, has dubbed himself the “Amphibian Project” and dedicated himself to becoming a real version of the famous character.
It hasn’t been an easy process, though. Amphibian Project, whose real name is Jesus, has reportedly spent between 300,000 and 400,000 Mexican pesos ($16,000-22,200 USD) on his body modifications.
The chef was willing to take extreme measures, as he says that he’s been dreaming about altering his body in some way since he was just 13 years old. Once he became an adult, he started with minor body modifications, such as small tattoos and facial piercings.
Along with the tattoos and subdermal implants, he has had multiple surgeries to remove parts of his body
The first more extreme procedure that he had done was having his tongue split. “I liked how it looked. It’s something shocking but at the same time discreet,” Amphibian Project told LADbible.
From there, Jesus has continued to escalate the procedures. He has since removed his ears and nose and has received subdermal implants to change the shape of his face.
“The most extreme, I think, is removing two fingers – one from each hand,” he added.
Apparently, the tongue split was the most painful process, but having his nose removed was the most extensive, as there were complications that made the healing process take longer than expected.
Amphibian Project says he isn’t scared of the procedures, and he plans to have even more done in the future
Jesus isn’t finished with his body modifications just yet. He says he’s currently considering the bifurcation of his testicles. “There are no rules,” Amphibian Project says. “There is no limit.”
The idea of becoming a film character is incredibly ambitious, especially considering how much movie magic goes into bringing an iconic character like The Amphibian Man to life.
In The Shape of Water, actor Doug Jones wore a full-body suit that required 2.5 to 3 hours of makeup and fittings to get the costume just right. There were even mechanical elements involved to control the fins and gills, and digital visual effects were added post-filming to really sell the performance.
The chef has had plenty of help along the way from artists who are bringing his vision to life
One extremely important factor to consider when permanently altering your body is safety. People should proceed with caution before undergoing serious modifications.
Healthline warns that tongue splitting comes along with the risks of heavy bleeding, blood infection from the tools, heart infection, tongue or gum infection, gum recession, and development of thick, bumpy scar tissue on the tongue.
Even after the wound has healed, there will be a higher risk of developing mouth infections, and there may be changes in breathing or airway blockages. A person can even lose control of their tongue or the ability to taste certain flavors.
Here’s how he looked before dedicating himself to becoming Amphibian Project
Meanwhile, subdermal implants come with their own risks too. ABC News warns that they have a high risk of medical complications, such as infections or damage to tendons, nerves, and ligaments.
Of course, these procedures are still performed. But it’s crucial to understand the risks and to do plenty of research before deciding on a studio to go to.
We would love to hear your thoughts on Amphibian Project in the comments below, pandas. Are you fascinated by his transformation? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another article from Bored Panda featuring unique bodies right here.
He even shares behind-the-scenes videos, so viewers can see snippets of the process
Netizens are fascinated with and intrigued by his transformation
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