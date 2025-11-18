Zendaya’s Wholesome Childhood Photo For Her 28th Birthday Takes Over Instagram

Zendaya surprised her fans with a wholesome photo of her as a baby wearing a beautiful floral dress while smiling and pointing with her little hand towards the ceiling.
The photo was posted last Monday (September 2) to celebrate the actress’ 28th birthday, and she took the chance to thank her followers for their continued support.
“Just popping on here to say how appreciative I am for all of the kind birthday wishes, it truly means the world to me…Here’s to 28!” she wrote, with her picture quickly reaching more than 5 million likes.
Zendaya celebrated her 28th birthday by uploading a wholesome childhood photo, overwhelming her fans with cuteness
Image credits: zendaya
The update is part of a trend in which Zendaya shares cute photos of her childhood. Last year she uploaded a picture where she’s shown happily eating some home-made chocolate cookies, flashing a big smile with chips still on her baby teeth.
“Every year I grow I’m reminded of how precious this life is, thank you all for helping me fill it up with so much love. Your kind words and constant support means everything to me,” she wrote at the time.
The actress rarely posts pictures of her personal life on her Instagram, instead dedicating it to her film projects and modeling career.
“I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I’m a little late) thank y’all for filling my heart with so much love,” she said on her 26th birthday post, in which her baby self is having a blast while playing in a pool.
Image credits: zendaya
Her recent photo marks a break from her recent posts, which focus on her latest movie Challengers, a romantic sports drama directed by Luca Guadagnino, in which Zendaya plays Tashi Duncan, a rising tennis star that becomes the center of a love triangle after encountering two other promising players.
The three get involved in a treesome, with Tashi promising the two boys she will give her number to whoever wins their next match.
An all-star group of famous female stars came to the actress’ post to share their best wishes with her
Image credits: zendaya
The top comments were full of female celebrities and actresses who came to Zendaya’s post to wish her a happy birthday.
“Happiest Birthday!,” wrote Olivia Munn, who’s also a television host and model.
“Lovely one!” said Holly Robinson Peete, of 21 Jump Street fame.
“Happy birthday Zendaya!” congratulated Leah Sava’ Jeffries, known for her appearance in Percy Jackson and The Olympians.
Reality star and model Jana Craig, was next among the highest upvoted comments writing, “Happy birthday beautiful.”
Image credits: zendaya
The actress was also seen celebrating her upcoming birthday last Saturday (August 31), accompanied by her boyfriend and Spiderman co-star Tom Holland, in California.
The pair went on a vacation alongside Zendaya’s mother, Claire Stoermer, and were photographed wearing matching tank tops and holding hands.
Zendaya’s trend of keeping personal posts outside of her Instagram with the notable exception of her birthday childhood photos comes from a desire to manage her privacy.
“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” Holland said about their relationship in a 2021 interview with GQ.
