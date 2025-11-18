Zendaya’s Schiaparelli Paris Fashion Week Show Look Sparks Funny Comparisons

Zendaya has always been embraced for a flawless physique, seemingly appearing to always look good no matter what she wears. However, her most recent appearance left people divided. On Monday (January 22), the 27-year-old actress stunned the crowd as she arrived at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show at Place Vendôme for Paris Fashion Week.
The Euphoria star wore a classy yet futuristic black gown that featured a clingy high-neck top and a ruched satin skirt with a long train, accessorized with a pair of black pointed heels and sheer black tights.
Zendaya’s new hairdo that she debuted at Schiaparelli’s Paris Fashion Week Show sparked divided opinions
Zendaya also debuted a new hairdo consisting of super-straight locks with short, choppy bangs that highlighted the space-age vibe of the ensemble.
The award-winning talent was later seen sitting in the front row of the Schiaparelli show next to Jennifer Lopez and her Euphoria co-star, Hunter Schafer.
Despite always scoring near-perfect feedback for her looks, the style she sported in the French capital sparked different reactions.
Amongst funny comparisons, some readers pointed to Zendaya’s resemblance to Star Trek’s Spock
Some readers took to E! News’ Instagram comment section to express their candid opinions, as one person wrote: “First fashion fail for Zendaya.”
Another Instagram user commented: “First time I’ve disliked a Zendaya look,” while a third interjected: “Zendaya, the hair is just not it, [its] like they just paste[d] it on top.”
An additional commentator penned: “The bangs, the tail…huge miss for someone as flawless as she is!!”
Nevertheless, others appreciated the Disney Channel star’s new style, as an X user (formerly known as Twitter) wrote: “Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, showstopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before, unafraid to reference or not reference,” referring to a popular Lady Gaga interview meme.
A separate individual chimed in: “Oh, honey, that’s a serve.”
As InStyle drew comparisons with the popular science fiction show Star Trek, describing: “Zendaya’s Spock-chic jellyfish cut is all the proof we need that she’s the queen of hair transformations.” Others compared the actress’ new hairdo to Courteney Cox’s iconic look as Gale Weathers in “Scream 3” as well as “Shrek” character Lord Farquaad, as per Page Six.
Zendaya wore the look while presenting Dune: Part Two, which hits theaters on March 1, alongside her costars Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler, and Florence Pugh, People reported.
More readers continued to make funny comparisons with her new hairstyle
