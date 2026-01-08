Zach Charbonnet: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Zach Charbonnet

January 8, 2001

Bellflower, California, US

25 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Zach Charbonnet?

Zachariah Charbonnet is an American professional football running back, celebrated for his powerful style and versatility on the field. His aggressive rushing and receiving skills have established him as a key offensive weapon.

He first burst into the national spotlight during his college years at UCLA, earning All-Pac-12 selections and All-American honors. His consistent, high-impact performances drew significant attention, leading to a prominent NFL draft selection.

Early Life and Education

A diverse family environment shaped Zachariah Charbonnet, born on January 8, 2001, in Bellflower, California, to Seda Hall and Mark Charbonnet. His mother, of Cambodian, Chinese, and French heritage, and his African American father, Mark, instilled a strong foundation.

Charbonnet attended Oaks Christian School in Westlake Village, California, where he excelled on the football field with remarkable rushing yards and touchdowns. He later played college football for both the Michigan Wolverines and UCLA Bruins before joining the NFL.

Notable Relationships

Zachariah Charbonnet’s personal life and relationships have remained largely out of the public eye. No high-profile romantic partnerships or engagements have been widely reported in the media.

He has no publicly known children, and his current relationship status is not a matter of public record.

Career Highlights

As a dynamic American football running back, Zachariah Charbonnet distinguished himself with impressive collegiate achievements. He earned first-team All-American honors in 2022 and multiple All-Pac-12 Conference selections while at UCLA, consistently leading in rushing yards.

His professional career began when the Seattle Seahawks selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Charbonnet quickly showcased his talent, recording his first NFL touchdown and setting career highs in rushing yards during his rookie season. By the 2025 season, he had achieved a new personal best with 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

Signature Quote

“She always looks at the positive side of every single person. She definitely has the best interest at heart.”

