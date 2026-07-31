Zac Brown: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Zac Brown
July 31, 1978
Atlanta, Georgia, US
48 Years Old
Leo
Who Is Zac Brown?
Zachry Alexander Brown is an American singer and songwriter known for his unique blend of country, rock, and folk-infused music. As the frontman of the Zac Brown Band, he has cultivated a sound that resonates with a broad audience.
His breakout moment arrived with the release of the hit single “Chicken Fried,” which first gained widespread attention in 2008. The song quickly climbed the charts, solidifying the band’s place in country music.
Early Life and Education
Raised near Lake Lanier, Georgia, Zachry Alexander Brown was the eleventh of twelve children, nurtured by his mother, Beyette, and stepfather, Dr. Jody Moses. He received his first guitar at eight years old, beginning classical lessons that sparked his musical journey.
Brown attended Mashburn Elementary and South Forsyth High School before graduating from Lumpkin County High School. He later studied at the University of West Georgia, playing solo gigs in local venues throughout his teens.
Notable Relationships
Zachry Alexander Brown married jewelry designer Kendra Scott on May 25, 2026, in Greece, following their engagement in July 2025. This union follows his previous marriages to Shelly Brown and Kelly Yazdi.
Brown shares five children—Justice, Lucy, Georgia, Joni, and Alexander—with his first wife, Shelly Brown, with whom he co-parents.
Career Highlights
Zac Brown Band’s distinctive country-rock sound has resulted in numerous achievements, including 13 number one singles on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Albums like The Foundation and You Get What You Give have achieved multi-platinum status.
Beyond music, Brown launched Camp Southern Ground, a nonprofit dedicated to children and veterans. He also founded Southern Grind Knives, showcasing his diverse entrepreneurial ventures.
To date, Zachry Alexander Brown has collected four Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist in 2010.
Signature Quote
“You get what you give.”
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