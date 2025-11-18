“I’m The Villain”: YouTuber Nikocado Avocado Tricks Viewers With Secret Years-Long Weight Loss

A YouTuber known for his mukbang videos and morbid obesity duped millions of people on the internet. Nikocado Avocado, whose real name is Nicholas Perry, secretly lost a significant amount of weight while uploading prerecorded videos of himself eating enormous amounts of food and masking his progress for a whole year.
Taking to his YouTube page on Saturday (September 7), Nikocado announced: “Two steps ahead. I am always two steps ahead,” as he wore a huge panda mask.
In his 25-minute-long video, which amassed nearly 30 million views, the internet celebrity continued: “This has been the greatest social experiment of my entire life.
“It’s alluring, it’s compelling, it’s gripping to observe all these unwell disoriented beings roam the internet in search of stories.”
A YouTuber known for his mukbang videos and morbid obesity duped millions of people on the internet
Image credits: real_nikocado
The 32-year-old went on to remove his gigantic panda head, revealing a noticeably slimmer figure.
He exclaimed: “So I am the villain because I’ve made myself one, and you will continue to consume these stories about me year after year after year for as long as I tell the internet that I am the villain.”
Nikocado further stated that he had lost 250 lb (approximately 113 kg) before slamming viewers who had previously called him “fat,” “sick,” “boring,” and “irrelevant.”
Image credits: realnikocadoavocado
“People are the most messed up creatures on the entire planet,” the YouTuber, followed by 4.21 million subscribers, stated. “And yet, I’ve still managed to stay two steps ahead of everyone. The joke’s on you.”
The content creator was subsequently joined by “Mr Noodles,” his yellow-headed Amazon parrot, on camera. Both enjoyed a mukbang consisting of a gigantic plate of black bean noodles.
A mukbang is a live-streamed video where a host eats large amounts of food while interacting with their audience. The word “mukbang” is a combination of the Korean words mugneun (eating) and bangsong (broadcast/show).
Nikocado Avocado, whose real name is Nicholas Perry, secretly lost a significant amount of weight
Image credits: NikocadoAvocado
Thousands of people were left completely stunned, as a YouTube user commented: “This video will be officially History of YouTube.”
A person wrote: “The fact he was able to keep this entirely private, with no one in the world telling his secret, while actively creating rumors of heart attacks and failed weight loss is so complex I can’t even wrap my head around it.”
“Let’s be real,” someone penned. “This is what we hoped for rather than facing his passing due to complications caused by his heavyweight.”
Image credits: Nikocado Avocado
A netizen noted: “He’s only one step away from becoming a fitness YouTuber…”
A separate individual chimed in: “Gaining as much weight as possible to see what people say then losing all of the weight is wild.”
Nikocado also shared a “part two” to his weight-loss revelation on his second YouTube channel, where he admitted that he had not recorded a video for two years.
Nikocado lost weight while uploading prerecorded videos of himself
The Ukrainian-born American personality reportedly said that it took about two years to lose the weight, going from 411 lb (approximately 186 kg) at his heaviest to 158 lb (approximately 72 kg) today.
“I have been strategically posting pre-recorded videos for two years, on both YouTube and TikTok,” Nikocado told NBC News on Sunday (September 8). “I edited the videos so that they would appear recent, allowing me to focus on healing my body behind the scenes.”
Image credits: real_nikocado
He revealed: “I shaved my head so that people wouldn’t recognize me in public. A handful of fellow YouTubers also helped to keep my secret.”
Nikocado explained that the panda he wore on his head at the start of his viral video was meant to symbolize how the “world of social media is not as black-and-white as it appears.”
His aim, he reportedly wrote, was to remind people not to take the internet so seriously. He told NBC News: “While everybody pointed and laughed at me for over-consuming food, I was in total control the entire time.”
The pre-recorded videos showed Nikocado eating enormous amounts of food
He added: “In reality, people are completely absorbed with Internet personalities and obsessively watch their content.
“That is where a deeper level of over-consumption lies — and it’s the parallel I wanted to make.”
A video that he posted in February 2022, originally titled “The Best Burger I’ve Ever Had,” has since been retitled “Two Steps Ahead • Original, 2022.”
Nikocado masked his progress for a whole year
Image credits: Nikocado Avocado
Nikocado reportedly explained that he had scripted the clip knowing he was about to embark on his secret weight-loss journey.
It was a hint that amounted to an open admission, he said, but his audience didn’t catch on, NBC News reported.
The mukbang star reportedly committed to his lure by continuing to share old clips of himself across his various channels. The latest, uploaded just days before he unveiled his transformation, showed him weighing in at 351 lb (approximately 159 kg) after stepping on a scale.
“What a legend,” a reader commented
Follow Us