80 Cozy Images Of This Year’s Winter To Enjoy Without Stepping Into The Cold

Everyone’s winter is a little different. Some take out their skis and hit the mountains, while others put on their blades and take to icy lakes, build snowmen in the backyard, or watch their dogs pretend to be moles.

So we decided to check out what the season looks like this time around and collected a bunch of pictures shared from across the globe.

From peaceful landscapes to playful everyday moments caught in the cold, these images capture the many moods of winter—minus the frozen fingers.

#1 Snow In Northern Saudi Arabia

Image source: rinel521

#2 The Perfect Snow Plow Name Doesn’t Ex… I Stand Corrected

Image source: CackleRooster

#3 Winter In Lithuania

Image source: Saulius Baublys

#4 Winter In Lithuania

Image source: Irmantas Šalaševičius

#5 Camping Under The Stars

Image source: Roberto Sysa Moiola

#6 Winter In Kyoto, Japan

Image source: PickingMadison

#7 Central Park, New York

Image source: LegitimateKaitlyn

#8 It’s Now Here. Winter Wonderland

Image source: Ghost-Ripper

#9 Rate My Work!

Image source: Ok_Royal1272

#10 I’m Not Lost, I’m Just Taking The Scenic Route…to The Middle Of Nowhere

Image source: Hot-Picture-3005

#11 Snow Serenity

Image source: Fresh-Fee-3396

#12 Snowflakes!!

Image source: Ok_Collar3735

#13 Happiest In Snow

Image source: Independent_Bag5610

#14 When You Have The Ultimate Response To Your Wife Asking Why There’s Still Snow On The Driveway😂

Image source: CAP_Drejci

#15 Leaf Carves Perfect Circle In Snow Spinning From Wind

Image source: adamopizzo

#16 A Small Village Deep In The Snow Covered Mountains

Image source: riki_shinagawa

#17 He Hates Snow

Image source: nocontextscats

#18 Winter Cold

Image source: purenature_1

#19 One Of The Birdies I’m Feeding

#20 Next Stop – Lapland

Image source: Roberto Sysa Moiola

#21 Nature Is Truly Wonderful!

Gubałówka Hill in Zakopane, Poland.

Image source: BreadSlight9518

#22 My Nana’s House

Image source: BroadAkita

#23 Snowy

Image source: Better-Mirror-7523

#24 Helsinki, Finland

Image source: UnableEngineering784

#25 When The Snow Meets The Light

Image source: Busy-Fig3295

#26 Aasiaat, Greenland

Image source: CandlelightTease

#27 Creek & Stone Walking Bridge- Frick Park, Pittsburgh

Image source: toddnkaya1

#28 Italian Alps

Image source: asu1474

#29 The Cold And The Beautiful In Minneapolis

Image source: normanapolis

#30 Snow Totoro In Japan

Image source: ColdCandace

#31 Snow In Alps

Image source: asu1474

#32 Snow In Budapest (Oc)

Image source: langshot

#33 Snow Day In Central Park

Image source: Puzzleheaded_Sun766

#34 Found This Chunk Of Ice Near A River

Image source: smokypanther

#35 The Snowy Early Morning Hours In Center City

Image source: ballsonthewall

#36 Respect To Dutch Biking Culture

Image source: iambobbarker

#37 Snow In Central Park On 35mm Film

Image source: matsefcik

#38 Banff, Canada

Image source: CandlelightTease

#39 Practicing My New Camera, Did I Shot Great?

Image source: Defiant-Charge-917

#40 Across The Fresh Snow

Image source: tb_yonshi

#41 Hallstatt, Austria

Image source: Dismal_Shoulder_3688

#42 Old Cemetery In Budapest, Hungary

Image source: 15CatsInATrenchoat

#43 On The Threshold Of Western Siberia

Image source: Forsaken_Increase_77

#44 A Quiet Space

Image source: GuiltyPersimmon3372

#45 No Filter

Image source: CandlelightTease

#46 Snowman

Image source: SnowSculptures

#47 The Road In Our Area

Image source: PristineMadison

#48 Snowy Paris

Image source: SergeNickiaz

#49 Night Falls, Snow Glows

Image source: Low-Athlete6388

#50 December 14th

Image source: woefullll

#51 Central Park Last Week ❄️

Image source: Element-of-Thought

#52 Switzerland 🇨🇭

Image source: Emergency-Camera-914

#53 Hakuba, Japan

Image source: CarefulCurate

#54 Berchtesgaden, Germany

Image source: Ghost-Ripper

#55 It Officially Snowed This Afternoon Atop Hawai’is Mauna Kea. Photo From Subaru Cam

Image source: Poiboykanaka808

#56 I Think I Have Transitioned From “Shoveling Snow” To “Digging Trenches”

Image source: awstrom

#57 Abandoned Power Plant Covered In Snow

Image source: Salvage_Arc

#58 When It Snows In Times Square

Image source: Shotsbystevn

#59 This Dog Is Speeding Up Spring By Personally Eating The Snow

Image source: Weakness-Unfair

#60 [oc] A NYC Snow Day

Image source: Shotsbystevn

#61 Snowing Again In Budapest

Image source: Own-Obligation-7331

#62 Quiet Spot After The First Snow

Image source: CinaminLips

#63 It Snowed Today :)

Image source: sfrags

#64 Nyhavn In Snow

Image source: frednerkenstein

#65 Winter Night At Budapest

Image source: Own-Obligation-7331

#66 (Oc) Winter In Northern Wisconsin

Image source: Commercial_Pickle138

#67 Snow

Image source: Emyhatsich

#68 Wintery Nights

Image source: purenature_1

#69 Heart Snow

Image source: heart_jpg

#70 Even I Went White As Snow

Image source: LaTourEiffel

#71 Snow

Image source: itsrapha83

#72 Winter Landscape. Photo Harald Naper. Norway

Image source: elusive_moose

#73 Neris River In Vilnius, Lithuania

#74 Loving The View From My Office Window Right Now

#75 Scotland Is Snowy Today

Image source: AgentSlow8800

#76 Love The Colors In The Morning

Image source: Competitive-Jello515

#77 Snowfall In USA

Image source: ArnulfoDorris

#78 Five Islands, Maine

Image source: user942987

#79 My Backyard Today!

Image source: KPenguinM

#80 First Time Experiencing Snow. It’s Beautiful

Image source: ApprehensivePea4161

