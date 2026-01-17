80 Cozy Images Of This Year’s Winter To Enjoy Without Stepping Into The Cold

Everyone’s winter is a little different. Some take out their skis and hit the mountains, while others put on their blades and take to icy lakes, build snowmen in the backyard, or watch their dogs pretend to be moles.
So we decided to check out what the season looks like this time around and collected a bunch of pictures shared from across the globe.
From peaceful landscapes to playful everyday moments caught in the cold, these images capture the many moods of winter—minus the frozen fingers.
#1 Snow In Northern Saudi Arabia
Image source: rinel521
#2 The Perfect Snow Plow Name Doesn’t Ex… I Stand Corrected
Image source: CackleRooster
#3 Winter In Lithuania
Image source: Saulius Baublys
#4 Winter In Lithuania
Image source: Irmantas Šalaševičius
#5 Camping Under The Stars
Image source: Roberto Sysa Moiola
#6 Winter In Kyoto, Japan
Image source: PickingMadison
#7 Central Park, New York
Image source: LegitimateKaitlyn
#8 It’s Now Here. Winter Wonderland
Image source: Ghost-Ripper
#9 Rate My Work!
Image source: Ok_Royal1272
#10 I’m Not Lost, I’m Just Taking The Scenic Route…to The Middle Of Nowhere
Image source: Hot-Picture-3005
#11 Snow Serenity
Image source: Fresh-Fee-3396
#12 Snowflakes!!
Image source: Ok_Collar3735
#13 Happiest In Snow
Image source: Independent_Bag5610
#14 When You Have The Ultimate Response To Your Wife Asking Why There’s Still Snow On The Driveway😂
Image source: CAP_Drejci
#15 Leaf Carves Perfect Circle In Snow Spinning From Wind
Image source: adamopizzo
#16 A Small Village Deep In The Snow Covered Mountains
Image source: riki_shinagawa
#17 He Hates Snow
Image source: nocontextscats
#18 Winter Cold
Image source: purenature_1
#19 One Of The Birdies I’m Feeding
#20 Next Stop – Lapland
Image source: Roberto Sysa Moiola
#21 Nature Is Truly Wonderful!
Gubałówka Hill in Zakopane, Poland.
Image source: BreadSlight9518
#22 My Nana’s House
Image source: BroadAkita
#23 Snowy
Image source: Better-Mirror-7523
#24 Helsinki, Finland
Image source: UnableEngineering784
#25 When The Snow Meets The Light
Image source: Busy-Fig3295
#26 Aasiaat, Greenland
Image source: CandlelightTease
#27 Creek & Stone Walking Bridge- Frick Park, Pittsburgh
Image source: toddnkaya1
#28 Italian Alps
Image source: asu1474
#29 The Cold And The Beautiful In Minneapolis
Image source: normanapolis
#30 Snow Totoro In Japan
Image source: ColdCandace
#31 Snow In Alps
Image source: asu1474
#32 Snow In Budapest (Oc)
Image source: langshot
#33 Snow Day In Central Park
Image source: Puzzleheaded_Sun766
#34 Found This Chunk Of Ice Near A River
Image source: smokypanther
#35 The Snowy Early Morning Hours In Center City
Image source: ballsonthewall
#36 Respect To Dutch Biking Culture
Image source: iambobbarker
#37 Snow In Central Park On 35mm Film
Image source: matsefcik
#38 Banff, Canada
Image source: CandlelightTease
#39 Practicing My New Camera, Did I Shot Great?
Image source: Defiant-Charge-917
#40 Across The Fresh Snow
Image source: tb_yonshi
#41 Hallstatt, Austria
Image source: Dismal_Shoulder_3688
#42 Old Cemetery In Budapest, Hungary
Image source: 15CatsInATrenchoat
#43 On The Threshold Of Western Siberia
Image source: Forsaken_Increase_77
#44 A Quiet Space
Image source: GuiltyPersimmon3372
#45 No Filter
Image source: CandlelightTease
#46 Snowman
Image source: SnowSculptures
#47 The Road In Our Area
Image source: PristineMadison
#48 Snowy Paris
Image source: SergeNickiaz
#49 Night Falls, Snow Glows
Image source: Low-Athlete6388
#50 December 14th
Image source: woefullll
#51 Central Park Last Week ❄️
Image source: Element-of-Thought
#52 Switzerland 🇨🇭
Image source: Emergency-Camera-914
#53 Hakuba, Japan
Image source: CarefulCurate
#54 Berchtesgaden, Germany
Image source: Ghost-Ripper
#55 It Officially Snowed This Afternoon Atop Hawai’is Mauna Kea. Photo From Subaru Cam
Image source: Poiboykanaka808
#56 I Think I Have Transitioned From “Shoveling Snow” To “Digging Trenches”
Image source: awstrom
#57 Abandoned Power Plant Covered In Snow
Image source: Salvage_Arc
#58 When It Snows In Times Square
Image source: Shotsbystevn
#59 This Dog Is Speeding Up Spring By Personally Eating The Snow
Image source: Weakness-Unfair
#60 [oc] A NYC Snow Day
Image source: Shotsbystevn
#61 Snowing Again In Budapest
Image source: Own-Obligation-7331
#62 Quiet Spot After The First Snow
Image source: CinaminLips
#63 It Snowed Today :)
Image source: sfrags
#64 Nyhavn In Snow
Image source: frednerkenstein
#65 Winter Night At Budapest
Image source: Own-Obligation-7331
#66 (Oc) Winter In Northern Wisconsin
Image source: Commercial_Pickle138
#67 Snow
Image source: Emyhatsich
#68 Wintery Nights
Image source: purenature_1
#69 Heart Snow
Image source: heart_jpg
#70 Even I Went White As Snow
Image source: LaTourEiffel
#71 Snow
Image source: itsrapha83
#72 Winter Landscape. Photo Harald Naper. Norway
Image source: elusive_moose
#73 Neris River In Vilnius, Lithuania
#74 Loving The View From My Office Window Right Now
#75 Scotland Is Snowy Today
Image source: AgentSlow8800
#76 Love The Colors In The Morning
Image source: Competitive-Jello515
#77 Snowfall In USA
Image source: ArnulfoDorris
#78 Five Islands, Maine
Image source: user942987
#79 My Backyard Today!
Image source: KPenguinM
#80 First Time Experiencing Snow. It’s Beautiful
Image source: ApprehensivePea4161
