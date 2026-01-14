Teen Calls Out Stepdad For Ignoring Him, Mom Says He’s “95% Dad” And To Let It Go

The word stepparent has two parts: step and parent. And while a lot of people put all the weight on the “step,” the “parent” part still means something. If you take on that role, you take on responsibility, and part of that is being involved in the child’s life. If someone can’t handle that, it’s fair to question whether they should get the title at all.
One teen had his stepdad in his life for as long as he could remember. But over the years, the man made it clear he didn’t see him as his real son and kept prioritizing his biological children. So after one more reminder of where he stood, the teen stopped calling him dad.
Turns out it’s not so easy to stomach that treatment when you’re on the receiving end of it. Read the full story below.
The teen had his stepfather in his life for as long as he could remember, yet the man never treated him like a real son
So he decided to turn the tables on him and stopped calling him “dad”
