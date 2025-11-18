“Biggest Crybaby Fit”: Man Blows Up His Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Because Brand Has Gone “Woke”

A YouTuber named Columbia War Machine found a dramatic way to express his outrage over Harley-Davidson supposedly turning “woke.”
Instead of simply criticizing the brand, Brian Lanckiewicz—the man behind the channel—went all out and mercilessly destroyed his motorcycle with a barrage of gunfire.
The viral protest video became a bizarre spectacle and certainly made a loud statement—literally.
YouTuber Brian Lanckiewicz, aka Columbia War Machine, destroyed his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in protest against the brand turning “woke”
Grabbing headlines and raising eyebrows, the ultraconservative YouTuber began his 13-minute-long video by criticizing the company for ruining America.
“This is one of the backbone companies of America. Even saying the name Harley-Davidson makes you think of the American flag. It’s patriotic. But the unthinkable has happened,” said the YouTuber with a 901k-strong list of subscribers.
“They’ve gotten a woke CEO who’s trying to do everything he can to change this company. Not for the better, but for their own woke agenda,” he went on to say.
In the 13-minute viral video, the YouTuber criticized the company for its efforts to be sustainable and inclusive
He slammed the company’s CEO, Jochen Zeitz, for the motorcycle company’s initiatives to be more sustainable and inclusive.
“This guy’s moral compass has just completely gone. This guy supports men and women’s restrooms at Target,” said the content creator. “He is literally trying to put people in place, leaders in place that just destroys our society with their whole woke agenda, trying to destroy everything that’s normal, that’s right, that’s Christian. I swear these woke people are run by Satan, and they’re evil.”
The ultraconservative content creator used a variety of firearms to obliterate his motorcycle and unleashed a hail of bullets at it
“This woke CEO has donated millions of dollars to all kinds of woke organizations…” he added.
As part of his crusade against the company, Brian declared that he was going to make a statement to stop Harley-Davidson from destroying America.
The rest of the video contained clips of the YouTuber going full Rambo on his Harley, relentlessly firing at the motorcycle with an array of different weapons.
“This woke shit, it’s evil, and it is trying to destroy America and civilization as we know it. So today, I’m going to make a statement,” he declared
Switching from one gun to the next, he unleashed a storm of bullets and ensured that his motorcycle met its untimely demise in a hail of gunfire.
Several viewers were stunned to see the armed man take his frustration out on an expensive possession that he had already paid for.
“Bros straight up delusional,” one said, while another quipped, “This is the biggest crybaby fit i have ever seen. Woke isnt real.”
Several viewers mocked him for throwing a “tantrum” and called the spectacle “one of the dumbest things” they have ever seen
“One of the dumbest things I’ve ever seen. I still will ride my Harley without throwing a tantrum,” read a third comment.
Another agreed by saying, “This is by far the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. You’re destroying YOUR property.”
One wrote, “What a big strong man you are. Having a temper tantrum with a dangerous amd [sic] historic weapon.”
“Imagine destroying your own property and wasting your own ammunition and thinking that makes a statement on anything other than your own intellect,” read one comment on the video
Harley-Davidson recently faced backlash from conservative groups accusing the brand of becoming too “woke.”
The controversy began when social media influencer Robby Starbuck criticized the company for supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. Their efforts included hosting LGBTQ+ events and striving for a more diverse supplier base.
This sparked a wave of discontent among some Harley loyalists, who felt the company was straying from its roots. Many even called for a boycott.
The backlash forced the motorcycle-making giant to backtrack on its DEI initiatives and drop some sponsorships, including LGBTQ+ Pride festivals.
The recent backlash from conservative groups forced Harley-Davidson to make a statement saying they would dial down their DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) initiatives
“We are saddened by the negativity on social media over the last few weeks, designed to divide the Harley-Davidson community,” the company said in a lengthy statement posted on X.
“We have not operated a DEI function since April 2024, and we do not have a DEI function today. We do not have hiring quotas and we no longer have supplier diversity spend goals,” the statement added.
