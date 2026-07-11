“What Would Your Job Have Been In Ancient Rome?” 20 Questions To Find Out

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You’ve probably never thought seriously about what you’d be doing for work two thousand years ago, mostly because rent and group chats keep you busy enough in this one. But it’s worth a minute. Ancient Rome ran on a strict division of labor, and most people there had very little say in where they landed.

Some were built for the arena, some were built for the Senate floor, and some were quietly running an entire estate while everyone else got the credit. It wasn’t random, instead, it came down to temperament, the same way your current job probably says more about your personality than your resume does.

This quiz looks at how you actually operate, how you handle pressure, orders, risk, and other people’s nonsense, and matches that against six real roles that existed in the Roman world.

Go ahead and take it. Worst case, you find out you’d have made a fantastic merchant. Best case, you finally get to feel smug about something from two thousand years ago.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity. 💡 🚀

“What Would Your Job Have Been In Ancient Rome?” 20 Questions To Find Out

Image credits: Peter Holmboe

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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