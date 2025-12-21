“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

by

Money makes the world go round. Without it, things get tough. With plenty, almost anything feels within reach.

But that kind of wealth can create a serious disconnect from how most people live—and sometimes, it leads to comments so tone-deaf, the internet has no choice but to call them out.

Below, you’ll find some of the most jaw-dropping moments when rich folks were shamed online for their out-of-touch takes. Scroll down and upvote the ones that made your eyes roll the hardest!

#1 Billions For The Rich, Crumbs For The Rest

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: manchesterMan0098

#2 Idiots, Idiots Everywhere

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: rgatoNacho

#3 Money Is In The Wrong Hands. I Don’t Know What To Say

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: Rondam_back_gril

#4 Volunteer Your Time For Your Favorite Celebrity

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: CuriousA1

#5 Lemon Squeezy

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: beerbellybegone

#6 To Gain Sympathy From People

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: hiphopnurse

#7 Park Like This In A Crowded Lot And Someone Is Bound To Smash A Cart Into Your Car

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: romulan267

#8 The Daughter Of A Millionaire Baron (High Rank In The UK) Said This

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: cb0495

#9 Never Have I Seen Someone More Out Of Touch. (This Guy Is A Millionaire In The Housing Business)

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: PassTheSaltAndPepper

#10 To Be Poor

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: CantStopPoppin

#11 My Rolex Is Worth More Than You Haha

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#12 I’m Allergic To Avocados, Where’s My House?

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: kalebhorton

#13 Cringe Rich Kid On Tinder

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: hremmingar

#14 Parents Are Multi Millionaires Already, And The Business Was Successful For 9 Years Previously

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: antde5

#15 Apparently, You Can Only Blame Yourself If You’re American And Poor

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: maghau

#16 CEO Of A $30bn Indian Company Wants You To Pay For The Privilege Of Working For Him

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: GreyPyjamas

#17 Come On Guys, Success Is Within Our Grasp. Just Got To Hit Up Your Millionaire Dad First

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: gagsy10

#18 I Am Very, Very Rich

How dare you accuse me of peacocking! I am peacocking, but I have many other expensive things with which I can flex on you poors with.

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: kitnerboyredoubt

#19 Saw A Post About Store Brand Cereal, Found This On The Comments

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: i_RNuBBy

#20 Some Kid Being Stupid And Useless In Society Trying To Act Rich And Mock His Teacher

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: Famous_Judge_1228

#21 You’re Missing Out On Being A Multi Millionaire. Keep Your Movie

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: JuDGe3690

#22 Look At Me Y’all I Haze Zero Debt Because Hulu With Ads (Yeah My Parents Are Millionaires, So What?)

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: poplitte2

#23 If You Want To Build Wealth Pay More In Interest

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: lost_in_life_34

#24 No Name Food?

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: ok_noah

#25 Millionaire Golfers Want Their Clubhouse Remodeled, But Don’t Want To See Or Hear Us Working

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: oneofmooseyness

#26 How To Make Money In One Simple Step! Have A Rich Dad

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: Nicksharma93

#27 I Thought It Was Satire But Her Other Posts Were All Genuine

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: Dudeface34

#28 Cleaning Predicament

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#29 I’ve Never Seen Someone With Such A High Ego

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: ilovedavidgilmour

#30 Karen Is Truly Wealthy

“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Image source: bbtbag17

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Post The Coolest Picture You Took (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
French Street Artist Paints 3D Creature Graffiti And It’s Not For The Faint Of Heart (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, How And When Did You Discover Your Sexuality?
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
105 Nosy Dogs Who Want To Know What You’re Doing
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2025
Disney Princesses Face Real-Life Problems Like Drugs And Rape In Powerful Photo Series By Shannon Dermody
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
The Truth Behind ‘Fighting With My Family’
3 min read
Mar, 14, 2019