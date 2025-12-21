“Eat The Rich”: 30 Times Rich People Were Caught Being Excruciatingly Self-Absorbed (New Pics)

Money makes the world go round. Without it, things get tough. With plenty, almost anything feels within reach.
But that kind of wealth can create a serious disconnect from how most people live—and sometimes, it leads to comments so tone-deaf, the internet has no choice but to call them out.
Below, you’ll find some of the most jaw-dropping moments when rich folks were shamed online for their out-of-touch takes. Scroll down and upvote the ones that made your eyes roll the hardest!
#1 Billions For The Rich, Crumbs For The Rest
Image source: manchesterMan0098
#2 Idiots, Idiots Everywhere
Image source: rgatoNacho
#3 Money Is In The Wrong Hands. I Don’t Know What To Say
Image source: Rondam_back_gril
#4 Volunteer Your Time For Your Favorite Celebrity
Image source: CuriousA1
#5 Lemon Squeezy
Image source: beerbellybegone
#6 To Gain Sympathy From People
Image source: hiphopnurse
#7 Park Like This In A Crowded Lot And Someone Is Bound To Smash A Cart Into Your Car
Image source: romulan267
#8 The Daughter Of A Millionaire Baron (High Rank In The UK) Said This
Image source: cb0495
#9 Never Have I Seen Someone More Out Of Touch. (This Guy Is A Millionaire In The Housing Business)
Image source: PassTheSaltAndPepper
#10 To Be Poor
Image source: CantStopPoppin
#11 My Rolex Is Worth More Than You Haha
Image source: reddit.com
#12 I’m Allergic To Avocados, Where’s My House?
Image source: kalebhorton
#13 Cringe Rich Kid On Tinder
Image source: hremmingar
#14 Parents Are Multi Millionaires Already, And The Business Was Successful For 9 Years Previously
Image source: antde5
#15 Apparently, You Can Only Blame Yourself If You’re American And Poor
Image source: maghau
#16 CEO Of A $30bn Indian Company Wants You To Pay For The Privilege Of Working For Him
Image source: GreyPyjamas
#17 Come On Guys, Success Is Within Our Grasp. Just Got To Hit Up Your Millionaire Dad First
Image source: gagsy10
#18 I Am Very, Very Rich
How dare you accuse me of peacocking! I am peacocking, but I have many other expensive things with which I can flex on you poors with.
Image source: kitnerboyredoubt
#19 Saw A Post About Store Brand Cereal, Found This On The Comments
Image source: i_RNuBBy
#20 Some Kid Being Stupid And Useless In Society Trying To Act Rich And Mock His Teacher
Image source: Famous_Judge_1228
#21 You’re Missing Out On Being A Multi Millionaire. Keep Your Movie
Image source: JuDGe3690
#22 Look At Me Y’all I Haze Zero Debt Because Hulu With Ads (Yeah My Parents Are Millionaires, So What?)
Image source: poplitte2
#23 If You Want To Build Wealth Pay More In Interest
Image source: lost_in_life_34
#24 No Name Food?
Image source: ok_noah
#25 Millionaire Golfers Want Their Clubhouse Remodeled, But Don’t Want To See Or Hear Us Working
Image source: oneofmooseyness
#26 How To Make Money In One Simple Step! Have A Rich Dad
Image source: Nicksharma93
#27 I Thought It Was Satire But Her Other Posts Were All Genuine
Image source: Dudeface34
#28 Cleaning Predicament
Image source: reddit.com
#29 I’ve Never Seen Someone With Such A High Ego
Image source: ilovedavidgilmour
#30 Karen Is Truly Wealthy
Image source: bbtbag17
