Young Jeezy: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Young Jeezy
September 28, 1977
Columbia, South Carolina, US
49 Years Old
Libra
Who Is Young Jeezy?
Jay Wayne Jenkins is an American rapper who pioneered the grit and intensity of trap music. Under his celebrated stage name Jeezy, he delivered a raspy vocal style that redefined the southern hip-hop landscape for a generation of listeners.
He gained massive recognition with his landmark debut album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101. The highly successful record climbed to number two on the Billboard 200 chart, while fans everywhere wore his trademark Snowman logo.
Early Life and Education
Born in Columbia, South Carolina, Jenkins endured a famously turbulent childhood across Georgia. His parents split early, forcing him to live with various relatives while navigating poverty and a strained relationship with his mother, Sharon Denise Jenkins.
High school in Hawkinsville provided little peace as the teenager struggled for direction. He spent time in a youth boot camp before realizing his profound passion for music could steer him away from the streets.
Notable Relationships
A string of high-profile romances has marked the rapper’s personal life. He previously dated R&B singer Keyshia Cole and was famously married to television host Jeannie Mai from 2021 until their divorce was finalized in 2024.
He shares a daughter with Mai, with whom he co-parents alongside his three older children. The artist balances his music ventures with active fatherhood, focusing on raising his children in a stable environment.
Career Highlights
His groundbreaking studio album Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101 solidified his status in hip-hop. The multi-platinum release featured the top-ten single “Soul Survivor” and ushered the raw, heavy-hitting trap genre directly into the musical mainstream.
Beyond recording, Jenkins launched his successful record label CTE World to sign emerging talent. He also built substantial wealth through high-profile entrepreneurship, notably partnering to grow the premium spirits brand Tequila Avion before its multi-million dollar sale.
The highly decorated rapper has collected multiple Grammy nominations and key industry honors. His chart-topping albums and memorable verses alongside massive pop stars have earned him four Grammy nods, cementing Jenkins as a permanent icon of Southern rap.
Signature Quote
“I never set out to be a rapper. I just wanted to tell my story and represent the people who came from where I came from.”
Follow Us