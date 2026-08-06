“Think You’d Survive ‘The Weakest Link’?”: Find Out With These 20 Original Questions

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Think you’ve got what it takes to survive ‘The Weakest Link’? One minute you’re answering simple questions about Charlie Chaplin, Hawaii, or Ghostbusters… the next you’re trying to remember Greek mythology, Olympic events, chemical symbols, and Harry Potter under pressure.

This quiz captures the unpredictable mix of questions that made ‘The Weakest Link’ one of TV’s most addictive game shows. Every answer counts as you jump between music, movies, science, geography, history, sport, and general knowledge – just like the contestants did.

Some questions will feel ridiculously easy. Others might leave you second-guessing everything you know. The real challenge isn’t just knowing the answers – it’s staying sharp when every topic changes in an instant.

So, would you make it all the way to the final round, or would you hear television’s most famous farewell? There’s only one way to find out. Good luck! 🍀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

&#8220;Think You&#8217;d Survive ‘The Weakest Link’?&#8221;: Find Out With These 20 Original Questions

Image credits: YouTube

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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