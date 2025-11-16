This Cat Became Popular On The Internet For Looking Like Zorro, Gets A Kitten Named Bandit That Looks Exactly Like Him

Indonesian Indraini Wahyudin Noor, 50, has many cats in his home, but one in particular has robbed his heart. Just who is this burglar of hearts, you might ask? Well, nobody knows for sure, for you see, he wears a mask, and as we all know from comic book logic, there’s no way to know who’s behind a mask. The mystical masked heart thief was nicknamed Zorro for his looks, but Indraini also simply calls him Boy.
And boy, there’s more to this story than you probably expected. Boy has been a naughty boy, and is now a dad. Nobody knows what’s inside a cat’s mind, but we’d assume he feels proud of his kittens for he knows that the children are his. How? Well, among the kittens, there was another one that wore a mask and a hat, just like his dad. The little sidekick kitten was fittingly named Bandit.
More info: tiktok.com | Instagram
Meet Boy, an inconspicuously named cat that’s been called Zorro by passersby and internet fans
Image credits: iwhy_75
The reason for the nickname should be obvious once you notice his mask
Image credits: iwhy_75
He also has a black patch on his head that looks like a hat
Image credits: iwhy_75
Image credits: iwhy_75
Image credits: iwhy_75
Naturally, such a unique-looking cat almost instantly caught the internet’s attention
Image credits: iwhy_75
Image credits: iwhy_75
This is the most popular video on the user’s TikTok, where Boy is weathering the storm
But there’s more! Recently, Boy “Zorro” has gotten a new sidekick, a kitten named Bandit
Image credits: iwhy_75
The masked father and son duo is stealing everyone’s hearts on TikTok, with their videos getting millions of views
Image credits: iwhy_75
Image credits: iwhy_75
Image credits: iwhy_75
Image credits: iwhy_75
Image credits: iwhy_75
Bandit has an almost identical “hat” and “mask” as his father
Image credits: iwhy_75
Ironically, many commenters wish to “rob” the owner and adopt this masked Bandit
He is growing up to be an adventurer just like his dad
Image credits: iwhy_75
Image credits: iwhy_75
Despite the masks, these two cats are soon to be well-recognized all over the internet
Image credits: iwhy_75
Follow Us