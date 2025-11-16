People Are Sharing The Worst Scandals That Happened At Their Schools, And Here Are 40 Of The Darkest Ones

Every school has a story to tell. Whether it’s about their students fighting, falling in love, or the staff members doing those exact same things, there’s plenty of drama. And who better to talk about it than the people who witnessed it firsthand?
Interested in these stories, Reddit user u/Lost-Warning-2588 posted a question on the platform, asking: “What’s the worst scandal to happen at your school?” And their curiosity was awarded. Below, you will find a collection of some of the darkest answers people left in the comments. Tales that, I’m guessing, were supposed to stay on the premises.
#1
First week of high school. PE class, the first section was swim. wasn’t my class, but the class after. This kid was playing a game with his friends in the water—who could hold their breath the longest. He was going up for air and hit head on the pointy part of the gutter, and never made it to the surface. Friends didn’t notice, teacher didn’t notice. Eventually football players coming back to the locker rooms noticed. He ended up dying. Teacher was fired although I wouldn’t fully blame him as he was attending and teaching kids who didn’t know how to swim or weren’t strong swimmers. One adult for over 60 kids?? That’s the schools fault
#2
had a strict dress code that if the girls broke had to change into clothes provided by the school. turns out vice principal had a camera going in the dressing room…
#3
My middle school banned hugging and hand holding during course changes because it blocked the hall. In protest all the Eighth Graders stood up and hugged each other during their lunch period. A bunch of students got detention. Made the cover of the Charlotte Observer.
#4
Senior year, there was a freak snow storm in April, during which the quietest & nicest stoner in our class went missing. A day later they found his car in a ditch, and a week later when the snow melted, they found his body. He’d crashed and, in his presumed high af state, gotten out to walk for help with no coat on. He eventually found a telephone pole & sat down against it to rest and was believed to have frozen to death in the storm. Seeing his mom at her only child’s funeral still haunts me.
#5
Long story short the principal got arrested for hiding cameras in the bathroom this was back in elementary he was a total creep
#6
Not that scandalous. A friends stuff kept going missing, like books and pens. It didn’t stop even after multiple complaints from him and the teachers didn’t really care.
His mom screamed at the teachers and the principal did her own “investigation” and concluded that it was a boy who stole from that guy.
The principal decided to call the male students parents to talk to them.
After a year, it turns out that the thief was a girl and she yeeted the guys stuff out the window because the guy was bullying her.
#7
When in middle school, the school forced us to give our phones to the vice principal, and they would stay there “locked” during the day. They got stolen. Around 120 smartphones
#8
The principal slept with a student and his nudes & sexts were leaked
#9
My former high school got on the news for having a history teacher lie for four years about being a decorated war hero. Guy claimed to have not one, but TWO Purple Hearts, among other things, and never even served a day in the military. (Edit: I can’t directly link to articles because of doxxing, but I’m sure you can find it on Google.)
But it gets juicier: The truth came out because his ex-wife exposed him, sending evidence he was making it all up to local news stations and the school. Why’d she do it? The history teacher was having an affair with another teacher in my school.
We had a lot of weird teachers at my school, but I think this story shows just how much the administration hardly vetted teachers, like holy sh*t. We also had a guidance counselor get the boot for being a racist, but that’s another story that didn’t get as much publicity.
#10
Two teen pregnancies, same dude
#11
In 1999, four girls from my high school went on a six-week-long armed robbery spree. They knocked over four convenience stores and a bakery before police caught them.
This happened in a conservative middle-class suburb, and altogether the girls got away with less than $5000, which might have been the most scandalous part. If they’d gone into subprime lending I’m sure their parents would have been very proud of them.
#12
My English teacher in the 11th grade was sleeping with the WHOLE girls basketball team in exchange for straight A’s. I actually failed English that year but when that made the news my school said I didn’t have to go anymore because he wasn’t doing the grading properly. Everyone who had his class got a B
#13
The Harlem Shake was a craze. We had an RE teacher who desperately enjoyed being the popular teacher so he got in on the craze. Invited 40 pupils from my year to his classroom at lunch and filmed his own Harlem Shake video (which in itself would’ve been against safeguarding rules). Thing is, he also taught sex ed, so everyone got into his cupboard before the start of the video for ‘props’. The video was essentially a group of 14 year olds throwing dildos and condoms around the room while he, of his own accord, grinded on a life-size cutout of the Pope. He was suspended under investigation for half a year but surprisingly kept his job. He was lot more professional when he returned.
#14
When the Religion teacher cheated on her husband with the Math teacher
#15
Two things. Both in middle school.
I was at home on a Sunday watching the news with my mom when all of a suden my 6th grade teachers mugshot showed up and it said that her and her husband were pulled over and the police found like 6 pounds of high grade weed , lead to a search warrant for their home and they literally slept on a inflatable mattress. The whole house was a grow op. She did look like a hippy but I don’t understand, she was not mellow at all. She was a b*tch.
In 8th grade, one of my friends parents had cancer, he thought it was a good idea to bring some of their meds to school and hand them out like candy. These were strong strong meds , and not all of them were pain pills. At least 5 kids overdosed 2 of them had siezures , no one died thankfully.
#16
Physical education teacher hit the principle on the head because he protested the students being treated roughly during sports class
#17
Was my favourite science teacher… until we found out that he rolled up girls skirts
#18
I was in 8th grade at the time, but the high school I would be attending the next year had a massive hazing scandal that made international news overnight. A group of junior girls trying to join the powderpuffs went to play football against the seniors. Instead of playing, they got the sh*t kicked out of them, were forced to sit in a huddle on the ground while paint and animal intestines were thrown at them, and one girl even had a bucket put over her head at it was hit with baseball bats. I heard later on she suffered permanent hearing loss. Someone recorded it (this was before smartphones so someone had a literal camcorder) and release it to the media. The senior girls that were identified were suspended, many of them losing college admissions, and some parents were arrested when it was found out they supplied alcohol. When I started high school we had to endure multiple school assemblies every year about how hazing is bad, and participate in week-long seminars about being more caring and considerate of our fellow students.
#19
The lunch lady was having sex with students and buying them alcohol.
#20
Girl A decided to fight girl B in class. Girl A ripped girl B’s real hair out, broke her nose, and crippled her. Girl B was sent to the emergency room. Girl A was suspended for 2 weeks. They were both in 7th grade.
#21
Apparently our principal stole money from our school and left the country.
#22
The entire 11th grade of my school visits a concentration camp each year, and 2 years ago someone brought weed, so 20 students were expelled and 15 suspended. Even the police got involved (weed isn’t legal yet here).
#23
3 come to mind.
Principal of the HS and Director of Athletics got caught embezzlingmoney from the school to their bank accounts. They got caught after 50 k went missing from the schools bank.
Bomb threat. Got sesrched whenever we went in, metal detectors, bomb dogs, the works.
Couple kids invited an African American into their twitter group called “Golf N***as” and were saying stuff like “Repeal the 13th” to her. She tracked down the school and made a complaint. Made local news.
#24
Some dude with a tiny little pecker sent a picture of it (unsolicited) to a girl, and she sent it to all his friends. Wasn’t long before like half the school had seen it.
#25
When I was in 5th grade, the male teacher I’d had in 4th grade was fired for helping a high school cheerleader undress. Looking back, he was a creeper.
#26
I was in fourth or fifth grade and someone sketched in the middle school bathroom not to go on school Friday, ‘or I will bang bang.’ This was then brought to the attention of the county and state police, and we didn’t have school that day, and the police searched everyone’s lockers for a firearm
#27
During middle school a few kids sold weed and someone that bought some smoked it in the building which was just stupid, the kid that sold it to him didn’t want to get in trouble so he pulled the fire alarm so people wouldn’t find the kid, we all got to go home afterwards
#28
Kid made a chlorine bomb and threw it in the trash can at lunch. Lockdown, bomb squad, every single kid and faculty member out on the field in 95° weather for 2+ hours until parents could show up to pick up their kids.
#29
This happened between my sister and brother graduating, so it would have been 1996 or 1997. The HS Ag teacher started dating a student at some point. Everyone knew about it and the parents consented. Our HS was (and is) small enough to still participate in Senior Trips, and the AG teacher went along as a chaperone when his GF was a senior. They shared a hotel room, when I believe the student was still technically a 17 yr old minor. At the time I remember my parents being rather put off by it, but they still hired the guy as a summer farmhand. I don’t remember if he was fired or stepped down, but by the time I made it to HS we had a different Ag teacher. They got married and had a child, divorced maybe five or ten years ago. Their kid goes to our HS now.
I don’t know why it wasn’t a huge deal at the time, but no one really raised a stink or threatened to call the authorities. Today it feels like a case of grooming by a predatory farm boy.
#30
We had a computer teacher/football assistant coach who was just blasted all day, had so many DUIs he had to get rides to work, but was the cousin of the Superintendent so he kept his job. Let’s just say that when he crashed a student’s car in the parking lot because he convinced them to let him borrow it that that was the beginning of the end of it. It was a small town. The scandal is that the Super tried to cover it up by trying to convince the kid to take the heat for it. To no one’s surprise, the kid was not convinced. They let him stay on as Super for another two years.
#31
at my old school: kid brought in an explosive new school: teacher got suspended for a year for locking a child in a closet
#32
A overachieving student in my year went nuts and pooped in a bag in a teachers classroom.
She also thought she could run up trees.
#33
The 30ish theater teacher ran off with a recent grad. I was kind of pals with the student during a play the spring before the scandal, and she hosted the cast party where in retrospect, they seemed a little cozier than appropriate. As much as I’m dying for the inside scoop, I can’t imagine friending her on social media and asking “So what was up with you and Mr. ___________?”
#34
In middle school (8th grade/early 2000s) one of the “hot” girls sent a couple nude pictures to her bf and it wasn’t long until half the school had them. Police ended up becoming involved to make sure any all copies were destroyed.
In high school there was a little scandal involving the teachers and a teachers club called the “hot tub club”. Faculty members that had hot tubs would host a weekly hot tub party with other hot tub owners. Turns out they were all getting wasted and having a swinging party every Wednesday. Somebodies spouse found out about it and there was a huge exodus of “hot tub” teachers my senior year.
Edit: The main people involved with the photo were reprimanded but not charged, the girl had a sit down with a counselor to discuss what happened, and we all had a big assembly to discuss the consequences that could happen if people shared those kind of images. It scared a lot of kids straight.
Nobody was fired from the school for being in the hot tub club. Teachers left because it was convenient timing with the opening of another high school, and there was constant babble about it.
Just for clarity, this all happened in a small town in western Canada. By the looks of my inbox both are not uncommon occurrences.
#35
A kid was busted having into the system trying to change his grades. I think there was a claim of computer addiction, but he wasn’t allowed on a school computer for the rest of his time at the high school.
A teacher was known for trying to pick fights with students, I called out his bull sh*t and he was given a slap on the wrist but he didn’t try it again after that.
There was a student who was accused of having a bomb that was a complete fabrication, outcome was ridiculously blown out of purportion (The guy was a bit of an outsider and had made a duct tape top hat, someone made a sarcastic comment about him smuggling a bomb in it, he responded in same level of sarcasm, someone gets it in their head he has a bomb and they decide to kick him out of school because of “viable threat”)
#36
My highschool Guidance counselor f*cked a science teachers wife and everyone knew about it. They got a divorce. Both teachers still work at the same school to this day, and students will never ever let it go. The story has been handed down from year to year.
#37
one year in exams days they were trying to add a new method to prevent cheating where a man from the administration comes to every class before every exam and collects students phones while sticking a sticker with a number on each phone and giving the same sticker to the student so he can get his phone after school without anyone taking someone else’s phone that looks alike or something. This was working at first and a bit “preventing cheating” until one day some guy sneaked into our highschool and came as the man who collects the phones while he wasnt, he stole the whole highschool phones and went lol
#38
Teacher spilt acid on a girl.
Science class (obviously) first year of high school, the whale of my teacher was demonstrating different acid and how dangerous it was.
He then knocked a beaker over and it ran over the table onto a girl, and she screamed a bit, he shat himself and took her away. Got another teacher to clean it up.
He wasn’t teaching much longer in our school much longer, I also heard that the girls mum either sued or tried to sue the teacher and/ or school.
The acid had gone through her leggings and kinda mixed with her skin so she had to get some skin grafts to cover it.
#39
The math teacher left his wife of 18 years for one of the graduating seniors.
#40
One of the students wrote his own fan fic with himself and some of the younger girls…
