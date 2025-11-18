You Won’t Believe It, But I Started Painting During The Pandemic, And Came Up With A Project “Butterfly Woman”

I’ve always dreamed of starting to paint. The pandemic period was a time when I could devote myself 100% to painting and creating. At that time, a series of paintings called “Butterfly Woman” was created. Let me know how you like it!
More info: Instagram
Series of painting “Butterfly Women” 3
Butterflies are extraordinary insects that undergo complete metamorphosis, which makes them a symbol of transformation. They symbolize immortality, rebirth, liberation from old beliefs and programs and the path to positive changes. Butterflies also represent passage through various life cycles, renewal, lightness and rising above earthly matters. In many traditions, the butterfly is a representation of the soul, inspiring us and showing us that life has more colors, encouraging us to express ourselves and reminding us to soar and trust our wings.
While working
One of my Painting from series “Butterfly Women” 2
One of my Painting from series “Butterfly Women” 1
Painitings in my studio
