“You Had One Job”: 78 Times People Spotted Such Pathetic Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Gone are the days of going above and beyond in the workplace. Many of us have learned after years of giving 110% that our efforts are never going to be rewarded. Instead, employees are now deciding to “act their wage” and do precisely what’s necessary to avoid getting fired.

But it appears that some workers have gotten a bit too lazy and are now failing to even complete the bare minimum. And the perfect place to see this in action is the One Job subreddit. This community shares hilarious photos of some of the worst mistakes employees have managed to make at work. From forgetting to proofread signs to serving customers questionable plates of food, it seems that even the simplest of tasks can go awry when workers just don’t care. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious fails, and be sure to upvote the ones that you think should have led to someone getting fired!

#1 To Do The Absolute Bare Minimum

Image source: howardkinsd

#2 Caught Me Off Guard

Image source: Sad-Vacation4614

#3 Girls About To Try New Things

Image source: Suspicious_Demand322

#4 Eh, Close Enough

Image source: Rare_Locksmith115

#5 Post Fell Over, They Put It Back In Wrong-Way Up

Image source: TheTwist

#6 Who Do We Call Now?

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#7 You Could Have Just Moved It

Image source: Far_Novel4383

#8 And They Took The Whole Time Making A New One

Image source: Partimenerd

#9 Humans Have 6 Fingers Instead Of 5

Image source: m70v

#10 Add Wheelchair Access, Please

Image source: StuzaTheGreat

#11 When You Forget The Mission

Image source: cobainstaley

#12 Did They Just Spin It Randomly And Put It In?

Image source: chanchowancho

#13 Installed A Drain. Forgot The Draining Part

Image source: Rare_Locksmith115

#14 Worst Ramp I’ve Ever Seen

Image source: Benjaminq2024

#15 Why Tf Did You Make This Worksheet In Black And White?

Image source: taikifooda

#16 Just Bit Into A Kitkat With No Wafer

Image source: HrZ_Player

#17 A For Effort

Image source: Shay_Galaxy

#18 The Tattoo Regret Is Going To Be Strong With This One

Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer

#19 Kayaking Shirt Was Was Printed With Text Right Side Up Completely Ruining The Joke

Image source: arkiser13

#20 Let Me Just Print The Braille

Image source: monkOnATrebuchet

#21 Good Luck Beating This Level

Image source: SomePatientDude

#22 Somebody Put A Heavy Pallet On Top Of Raspberries, Which, Believe It Or Not, Are Not Very Strong

Image source: Equal_Canary5695

#23 Shouldn’t It Read “Casted”?

Image source: xJageracog

#24 Dear Hung-Rite Sign Co

Image source: Reasonable-Rub2243

#25 Staircase Not Recommended To Drunk People

Image source: cordie45

#26 I Now Identify As A Surname

Image source: LolMaker12345

#27 Nice Poll Bro

Image source: Plastic_Mess_9827

#28 When You Have 50/50 Chance To Get It Right

Image source: Orbisthefirst

#29 Nine Or Six?

Image source: tiga_94

#30 Will Amazon Refund Me If I Actually Do It?

Is dishwasher safe: Yes.

Image source: 4reddityo

#31 Only Noticed Once I Got Home

Image source: AnywhereHuman3058

#32 Lorem Ipsum Dolor

Image source: noah_makes_things

#33 At The University I’m At They Decided To Fence Off A Path To Prevent People Going Up It

Image source: DrJonjon

#34 My Student’s Watch

Image source: broken_softly

#35 To Paint A Road In A Straight Line

Image source: rowansc1

#36 My City Celebrated Unveiling These Benches On A Bridge Downtown

Image source: outremonty

#37 He Walked Into The Wrong Bathroom… How Embarrassing!

Image source: oof-sound

#38 User Interface Is Understandable, User Interface In Question:

Image source: Late_Ad_4910

#39 Left-Handed People Rise Up

Image source: ZhangtheGreat

#40 Yes The German Flag

Image source: Ok-Let3362

#41 Just A Picture Of A Printout Of A Picture Of A Sign

Image source: aguacatelife7

#42 Nice Going, Costco

Image source: CMikeHunt

#43 Yep. Bard Still Sucks

Image source: throwaway_2011111

#44 Someone Forgot Geography

Image source: RailwayFan2728

#45 Someone Can’t Write The Alphabet Correctly

Image source: GoldLogical4731

#46 The “Allen Wrench” Supplied To Assemble My New Office Chair Is Completely Round

Image source: Reinventing_Wheels

#47 Not A Single Tile Is Matched To The Pattern

Image source: Money_Record_3303

#48 Installing Parking Curbs Instead Of Speed Bumps

Image source: Ok_Jello6474

#49 Yep, That’s Evidence Of Delivery All Right

Image source: zEdgarHoover

#50 Wall Protector Broke The Wall

Image source: ShepardMedia

#51 Left A Bit Right A Bit, Perfect

Image source: ohjobagain

#52 It’s Like They Didn’t Even Try

Image source: dagonb1

#53 How Do You Forget To Put In The Job Name?

Image source: oof-sound

#54 “8” Slices. It Sure Looks Like 7 To Me

Image source: JoeBlow509

#55 Red Is Good, Green Is Wrong

Image source: GenVonKlinkerhoffen

#56 Apparently There’s A New Flag For China

Image source: Tomavogic

#57 How Am I Supposed To Use This Power Outlet?

Image source: toyotsupraa80

#58 How Are You Supposed To Read It Without Spaces?

Image source: Frosty_Water_6551

#59 One Of My Markers Came Without The Color

Image source: Glitch_The_Floof

#60 It’s The 2025 New Year, Not 2024

Image source: You-dogwater

#61 8th Grade Graduation Banner Found On Amazon

Image source: Flower127

#62 Accidentally Drenched My Scrambled Eggs In Too Much Salt Because Of This

Image source: IndependencePlus4485

#63 I Am Willing To Bet This Is Standard Throughout The Hotel

Image source: GetOffMyUnicorn70

#64 Randomly Ordered Multiscreen Display At My Local KFC

Image source: whateverartisdead

#65 School Put Braille Behind A Fly Wire Screen

Image source: FredsMedia

#66 “C**p! Eh, Nobody Will Notice”

Image source: BiggestChap1979

#67 I Guess Someone Forgot To Add The Question…

Image source: IJustDoThingslol

#68 That’s Definitely The Flag Of Ireland

Image source: BabyChesssalmon

#69 Walmart Said “I Don’t Care Anymore”

Image source: CrashsucksatYT

#70 So Does This Mean 8′-2″?

Image source: Federal_Designer4002

#71 Saw This Sign By A Church I Was Passing

Image source: A_user222

#72 Eating Jolly Rancher Gummies When I Find This Guy In My Fruits?

Image source: Seahme

#73 France? Italy? Nvm

Image source: Geperks

#74 This Locker Number Is Upside Down

Image source: Not_Some_Random_Dude

#75 I Was In Charge Of Cooking The Rice

Image source: Basil_Box

#76 Scientific Notation For A Telephone Number

Image source: vadnyclovek

#77 What Time Do You Close? Close

Image source: jacob3405

#78 The Cutting Line For This Bag Was Drawn Below The Plastic Rail Thing To Close It

Image source: Bla_Z

#79 Using AI For An Advert That Has An Address… No One Is Finding This Restaurant

Image source: Key_Virus_338

Patrick Penrose
