“You Had One Job”: 78 Times People Spotted Such Pathetic Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Gone are the days of going above and beyond in the workplace. Many of us have learned after years of giving 110% that our efforts are never going to be rewarded. Instead, employees are now deciding to “act their wage” and do precisely what’s necessary to avoid getting fired.
But it appears that some workers have gotten a bit too lazy and are now failing to even complete the bare minimum. And the perfect place to see this in action is the One Job subreddit. This community shares hilarious photos of some of the worst mistakes employees have managed to make at work. From forgetting to proofread signs to serving customers questionable plates of food, it seems that even the simplest of tasks can go awry when workers just don’t care. Enjoy scrolling through these hilarious fails, and be sure to upvote the ones that you think should have led to someone getting fired!
#1 To Do The Absolute Bare Minimum
Image source: howardkinsd
#2 Caught Me Off Guard
Image source: Sad-Vacation4614
#3 Girls About To Try New Things
Image source: Suspicious_Demand322
#4 Eh, Close Enough
Image source: Rare_Locksmith115
#5 Post Fell Over, They Put It Back In Wrong-Way Up
Image source: TheTwist
#6 Who Do We Call Now?
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#7 You Could Have Just Moved It
Image source: Far_Novel4383
#8 And They Took The Whole Time Making A New One
Image source: Partimenerd
#9 Humans Have 6 Fingers Instead Of 5
Image source: m70v
#10 Add Wheelchair Access, Please
Image source: StuzaTheGreat
#11 When You Forget The Mission
Image source: cobainstaley
#12 Did They Just Spin It Randomly And Put It In?
Image source: chanchowancho
#13 Installed A Drain. Forgot The Draining Part
Image source: Rare_Locksmith115
#14 Worst Ramp I’ve Ever Seen
Image source: Benjaminq2024
#15 Why Tf Did You Make This Worksheet In Black And White?
Image source: taikifooda
#16 Just Bit Into A Kitkat With No Wafer
Image source: HrZ_Player
#17 A For Effort
Image source: Shay_Galaxy
#18 The Tattoo Regret Is Going To Be Strong With This One
Image source: EndersGame_Reviewer
#19 Kayaking Shirt Was Was Printed With Text Right Side Up Completely Ruining The Joke
Image source: arkiser13
#20 Let Me Just Print The Braille
Image source: monkOnATrebuchet
#21 Good Luck Beating This Level
Image source: SomePatientDude
#22 Somebody Put A Heavy Pallet On Top Of Raspberries, Which, Believe It Or Not, Are Not Very Strong
Image source: Equal_Canary5695
#23 Shouldn’t It Read “Casted”?
Image source: xJageracog
#24 Dear Hung-Rite Sign Co
Image source: Reasonable-Rub2243
#25 Staircase Not Recommended To Drunk People
Image source: cordie45
#26 I Now Identify As A Surname
Image source: LolMaker12345
#27 Nice Poll Bro
Image source: Plastic_Mess_9827
#28 When You Have 50/50 Chance To Get It Right
Image source: Orbisthefirst
#29 Nine Or Six?
Image source: tiga_94
#30 Will Amazon Refund Me If I Actually Do It?
Is dishwasher safe: Yes.
Image source: 4reddityo
#31 Only Noticed Once I Got Home
Image source: AnywhereHuman3058
#32 Lorem Ipsum Dolor
Image source: noah_makes_things
#33 At The University I’m At They Decided To Fence Off A Path To Prevent People Going Up It
Image source: DrJonjon
#34 My Student’s Watch
Image source: broken_softly
#35 To Paint A Road In A Straight Line
Image source: rowansc1
#36 My City Celebrated Unveiling These Benches On A Bridge Downtown
Image source: outremonty
#37 He Walked Into The Wrong Bathroom… How Embarrassing!
Image source: oof-sound
#38 User Interface Is Understandable, User Interface In Question:
Image source: Late_Ad_4910
#39 Left-Handed People Rise Up
Image source: ZhangtheGreat
#40 Yes The German Flag
Image source: Ok-Let3362
#41 Just A Picture Of A Printout Of A Picture Of A Sign
Image source: aguacatelife7
#42 Nice Going, Costco
Image source: CMikeHunt
#43 Yep. Bard Still Sucks
Image source: throwaway_2011111
#44 Someone Forgot Geography
Image source: RailwayFan2728
#45 Someone Can’t Write The Alphabet Correctly
Image source: GoldLogical4731
#46 The “Allen Wrench” Supplied To Assemble My New Office Chair Is Completely Round
Image source: Reinventing_Wheels
#47 Not A Single Tile Is Matched To The Pattern
Image source: Money_Record_3303
#48 Installing Parking Curbs Instead Of Speed Bumps
Image source: Ok_Jello6474
#49 Yep, That’s Evidence Of Delivery All Right
Image source: zEdgarHoover
#50 Wall Protector Broke The Wall
Image source: ShepardMedia
#51 Left A Bit Right A Bit, Perfect
Image source: ohjobagain
#52 It’s Like They Didn’t Even Try
Image source: dagonb1
#53 How Do You Forget To Put In The Job Name?
Image source: oof-sound
#54 “8” Slices. It Sure Looks Like 7 To Me
Image source: JoeBlow509
#55 Red Is Good, Green Is Wrong
Image source: GenVonKlinkerhoffen
#56 Apparently There’s A New Flag For China
Image source: Tomavogic
#57 How Am I Supposed To Use This Power Outlet?
Image source: toyotsupraa80
#58 How Are You Supposed To Read It Without Spaces?
Image source: Frosty_Water_6551
#59 One Of My Markers Came Without The Color
Image source: Glitch_The_Floof
#60 It’s The 2025 New Year, Not 2024
Image source: You-dogwater
#61 8th Grade Graduation Banner Found On Amazon
Image source: Flower127
#62 Accidentally Drenched My Scrambled Eggs In Too Much Salt Because Of This
Image source: IndependencePlus4485
#63 I Am Willing To Bet This Is Standard Throughout The Hotel
Image source: GetOffMyUnicorn70
#64 Randomly Ordered Multiscreen Display At My Local KFC
Image source: whateverartisdead
#65 School Put Braille Behind A Fly Wire Screen
Image source: FredsMedia
#66 “C**p! Eh, Nobody Will Notice”
Image source: BiggestChap1979
#67 I Guess Someone Forgot To Add The Question…
Image source: IJustDoThingslol
#68 That’s Definitely The Flag Of Ireland
Image source: BabyChesssalmon
#69 Walmart Said “I Don’t Care Anymore”
Image source: CrashsucksatYT
#70 So Does This Mean 8′-2″?
Image source: Federal_Designer4002
#71 Saw This Sign By A Church I Was Passing
Image source: A_user222
#72 Eating Jolly Rancher Gummies When I Find This Guy In My Fruits?
Image source: Seahme
#73 France? Italy? Nvm
Image source: Geperks
#74 This Locker Number Is Upside Down
Image source: Not_Some_Random_Dude
#75 I Was In Charge Of Cooking The Rice
Image source: Basil_Box
#76 Scientific Notation For A Telephone Number
Image source: vadnyclovek
#77 What Time Do You Close? Close
Image source: jacob3405
#78 The Cutting Line For This Bag Was Drawn Below The Plastic Rail Thing To Close It
Image source: Bla_Z
#79 Using AI For An Advert That Has An Address… No One Is Finding This Restaurant
Image source: Key_Virus_338
