134 Small Hand Tattoos That Had Us Wishing For More Hands

In a society captivated by grandiose ink masterpieces, small hand tattoos are a subtle yet impactful way to express your individuality.

Oh yes, the days when hand tattoos were reserved for elements of questionable occupations only are far and gone, and we cannot be happier about it! Today, these minimalist small tattoos have become a means of storytelling where art meets personal stories. 

The diminutive designs inked on fingers, palms, and hands speak volumes about their wearer, much like a secret language! And who could resist that? Speaking of secret languages, probably no other tattoos can evoke as much curiosity from onlookers as the ones tattooed on your hands. After all, they’re visible almost always and will surely be noticed.

Of course, beyond the aesthetic charm, hand tattoos are also a sign of defiance of societal norms (yeah, still!) and a sure path to unconventional self-expression. What’s not to love about them? 

And as for hand tattoo ideas themselves, they are absolutely aplenty. The variations here only depend on your imagination, from tiny little dots and slashes to Viking runes to hearts and even realistic tattoos. One thing, though – finger tattoos might not hold up as well as tattoos on other body parts, so on whatever design you decide, it is best to talk it through with your tattoo artist before committing. Otherwise, fantasize and create all you want! 

So, are you ready to look at the hand tattoo designs that we’ve rounded up on our list? If so, the plan of action here is this – scroll down below, take a look at these cool tattoos, and rank them the way you like them! After all, it is well done, and you might want to share this article with your friends!

#1 Garden Flowers Hand Tattoos

Image source: vismstudio

#2 Simple Ornamental Tattoo

Image source: monochrom.ink

#3 Wrapping Vines Tattoo

Image source: tavi_tattoo

#4 Small Hand Tattoo

Image source: mauve_tattooer

#5 Simple Flower Tattoo

Image source: yeonhwa_tt

#6 Blue Space Tattoo

Image source: leannatattoos

#7 Flower Butterfly Hand Tattoos

Image source: tattoostudy_teacher

#8 Ornamental Hand Piece

Image source: evil_twin_tattoo

#9 Vine Tattoos On Hand

Image source: ava.ink

#10 Little Birdie Tattoo

Image source: studio.olivia.tattoo

#11 Bumble Bee Tattoo

Image source: ilesha.mia.tattoo

#12 Tattoos On Hand

Image source: zap.ink

#13 Minimal Smile Tattoo

Image source: dokdantattoo

#14 Cover Up Paint Tattoo

Image source: simya_tattoo

#15 Cute Tattoo On Hand

Image source: wob_tattooer

#16 Small Rose Tattoo

Image source: aeinked

#17 Animal Tattoos On Hand

Image source: tattooist.onyx

#18 Butterfly Wings Hand Tattoo

“In love! Finger & Hand tattoos by Irina at Certified West Colfax Denver, CO.”

Image source: Toothpixi

#19 Small Hand Tattoos

Image source: alina_tattoo

#20 Realistic Owl Tattoo

Image source: nansitwice

#21 Horseshoe Hand Tattoo

Image source: hayleythomastattoos

#22 Floral Hand Tattoo

Image source: kelseytattooss

#23 Floral Ornamental Tattoo Design

Image source: themonoink

#24 Stars Tattoo

Image source: meganztattoo

#25 Hand Tattoos

Image source: rossclarktattoos

#26 Hand Tattoos

Image source: even_gmt.ink

#27 Realistic Tattoo On Hand

Image source: ak.tats

#28 Sunflower Smile Tattoo

Image source: thedarkanchor

#29 Lightning Tattoo On Hand

Image source: perico.ink

#30 Lovely Matching Smile Tattoos

Image source: yujin_tattoo

#31 Small Constellation Tattoo

Image source: tavi_tattoo

#32 Orion Constellation Tattoo

Image source: sanctuarytattoolasvegas

#33 Hand Tattoo

Image source: ravishingbeauty_

#34 Lung Cancer Awareness Tattoos

Image source: lisasabeltattoos

#35 Neo Tribal Tattoo

Image source: poisontattoo

#36 Mini Angry Tattoo

Image source: jinjaytattoos

#37 Hand Tattoos

Image source: fvcelesstattoo

#38 Sword Hand Tattoos

Image source: tatu_panda

#39 Mixed Tattoo Designs On Hand

Image source: meltattooo

#40 Neo Tribal Minimal Tattoo

Image source: cherrypoke

#41 Ornamental Hand Tattoo

Image source: mama__sez

#42 Cool Hand Tattoo

Image source: yujin_tattoo

#43 Dots Tattoo On Hand

Image source: sherinmariemavi

#44 Small Palm Tattoo

Image source: flodi.ink

#45 Abstract Blue Tattoo On Hand

Image source: nijeu.tt

#46 Simple Hand Tattoos

Image source: inkbeba

#47 Small Hand Tattoo

Image source: spaditattoos

#48 Cute Hand Tat! A Little Reminder To Breath And Not Stress

Image source: kultivatingbeautybar

#49 Flaming Hand Tattoo

Image source: kasper_hauzer

#50 Shaded Ornament Tattoo

Image source: ex.eden

#51 Lovely Smile Tattoo

Image source: yujin_tattoo

#52 Small Hand Tattoos

Image source: christina_b_fitness

#53 Ornamental Hand Tattoo

Image source: swon.ink

#54 Color Tattoo On Hand

Image source: mulan_colortt

#55 Black Flame Tattoo

Image source: eyesaliva

#56 Hand Tattoo

Image source: handpokeme

#57 Delicate Hand Tatts

Image source: txttoo

#58 Cloud And Ladders Tatoo

Image source: thimo.derks

#59 Moon Child Hand Tattoos

Image source: european.son.222

#60 Abstract Hand And Finger Tattoos

Image source: yard_n_gnome

#61 Spider Hand Tattoo

Image source: yujin_tattoo

#62 Abstract Hand Tattoo

Image source: sahar_benatan

#63 Turtle And Rabbit Tattoo

Image source: dani__ween

#64 Ornamental Tattoo

Image source: mementorosas

#65 Ornamental Tattoo On Hand

Image source: art.tattoos

#66 Ornamental Tattoo

Image source: sherinmariemavi

#67 Minimal Hand Tattoos

Image source: ghislain______

#68 Minimal Hand Tattoo

Image source: monochrom.ink

#69 Neo Tribal Black Hand Tattoo

Image source: faithful_tattoo

#70 Numbers Tattoo

Image source: tiny.tattoo.bali

#71 Simple Hand Tattoo

Image source: _thebodywitchtats_

#72 Simple Hand Tattoos

Image source: zap.ink

#73 Small Black Hand Tattoo

Image source: kosari_tattoo

#74 Minimal Hand Tattoo

Image source: township31

#75 Small Hand Tattoo

Image source: ayl.apoke

#76 Simple Hand Tattoo

Image source: ouiksusha

#77 Minimal Geometric Tattoo

Image source: yard_n_gnome

#78 Smile Tattoo On Hand

Image source: rcd_tattooer

#79 Calligraphy Tattoo

Image source: noisette.tattoo

#80 Tattoos On Hand

Image source: kasper.august

#81 Number Tattoo

Image source: ena_ink

#82 Butterfly Tattoo On Hand

Image source: luxe.pmu.uk

#83 Hand Tattoo

Image source: lashmzd4r4lyn

#84 Good Days & Bad Days Tattoo On Hand

Image source: tavi_tattoo

#85 Lettering Tattoo

Image source: tavi_tattoo

#86 Hand Tattoos

Image source: lukeaashley

#87 Scorpion Tattoo

Image source: bobe.tatts

#88 Abstract Small Hand Tattoos

Image source: ghislain______

#89 Rose & Dagger Tattoos

Image source: cowboy.tattoos

#90 Small Red Tattoos

Image source: levischuurman_tattooing

#91 Small “B” Tattoo

Image source: collectivecovet

#92 Melting Smile Tattoo

Image source: tiny.tattoo.bali

#93 Small Hand Tattoos

Image source: inklove.__

#94 Lettering Tattoo

Image source: phillipsjoen

#95 Palm Tattoos

Image source: spaditattoos

#96 Hand Tatoo

Image source: aesthetics_by_megan_

#97 Don’t Worry, Be Happy

Image source: ns_tattoo_boutique

#98 Small Hand Tattoos

Image source: nolimit_ink

#99 Lover Word Tattoo On Hand

Image source: nikol.ink.tattoo

#100 Minimal Geometric Tattoo

Image source: daf647

#101 Minimal Hand Tattoos

Image source: basicbeetattoo

#102 Black R Tattoos On Hands

Image source: _hemrald_

#103 Small ‘You’ Tattoo

Image source: ayl.apoke

#104 Small Rose Tattoos

Image source: ayl.apoke

#105 Black Hand Tattoos

Image source: susannmarleen

#106 Constellation Tattoo On Palm

Image source: yujin_tattoo

#107 Minimal Cross Tattoo

Image source: yujin_tattoo

#108 Simple Hand Tattoo

Image source: nanatattoo_suwon

#109 Black Line Tattoo

Image source: nanatattoo_suwon

#110 Keith Haring Dog Tat With A Heart

Image source: totescodes

#111 Small Palm Tattoos

Image source: ronnietattoo666

#112 Blue Small Star Tattoo

Image source: yeonhwa_tt

#113 Cute Tattoo

Image source: dubu_tattoo

#114 Puzzle Hand Tattoos

Image source: tatooist_back

#115 Mini Hand Tattoos

Image source: tinytats.bybri

#116 Tattoo On Hand

Image source: ignorant_tattoos

#117 Small Symbol Hand Tattoo

Cute little guy for Rafał in honor of his daughters

Image source: bara.tattatta

#118 Ornamental Tattoo On The Palm

Image source: a_brunello

#119 Hand Tatts

Image source: ego.romantic

#120 Key Lock Tattoo

Image source: subbatat

#121 All My Homies Love Hand Tattoos!

Image source: suzycts.art

#122 Tiny Abstract Lightning Tattoo

Image source: fluffywongo

#123 Cuticle Nippers Tattoo

Image source: blush_enhancedaesthetics

#124 Red Heart Tattoo On Hand

Image source: lacagoulenoire

#125 Small Hand Tattoo

Image source: kosari_tattoo

#126 Black Star Tattoos

Image source: josystatworld

#127 Abstract Ginkgo Tattoo Design

Image source: kswayart

#128 Hand Poked Pisces Constellation Tattoo

Image source: handpokeme

#129 Little Angel Tattoo

Image source: tatooist_back

#130 Cool Hand Tattoo Comp

Image source: luwalstad

#131 Red Lightning Bolt Tatt

Image source: myca__ink

#132 Patchwork Hand Tattoos

Image source: jayke_cox

#133 Delicate Blue Tattoo On Hand

Image source: ayl.apoke

#134 Tattoo On Hand

Image source: pizzaboyneuf_tattoo

