134 Small Hand Tattoos That Had Us Wishing For More Hands

In a society captivated by grandiose ink masterpieces, small hand tattoos are a subtle yet impactful way to express your individuality.
Oh yes, the days when hand tattoos were reserved for elements of questionable occupations only are far and gone, and we cannot be happier about it! Today, these minimalist small tattoos have become a means of storytelling where art meets personal stories.
The diminutive designs inked on fingers, palms, and hands speak volumes about their wearer, much like a secret language! And who could resist that? Speaking of secret languages, probably no other tattoos can evoke as much curiosity from onlookers as the ones tattooed on your hands. After all, they’re visible almost always and will surely be noticed.
Of course, beyond the aesthetic charm, hand tattoos are also a sign of defiance of societal norms (yeah, still!) and a sure path to unconventional self-expression. What’s not to love about them?
And as for hand tattoo ideas themselves, they are absolutely aplenty. The variations here only depend on your imagination, from tiny little dots and slashes to Viking runes to hearts and even realistic tattoos. One thing, though – finger tattoos might not hold up as well as tattoos on other body parts, so on whatever design you decide, it is best to talk it through with your tattoo artist before committing. Otherwise, fantasize and create all you want!
So, are you ready to look at the hand tattoo designs that we’ve rounded up on our list? If so, the plan of action here is this – scroll down below, take a look at these cool tattoos, and rank them the way you like them! After all, it is well done, and you might want to share this article with your friends!
#1 Garden Flowers Hand Tattoos
Image source: vismstudio
#2 Simple Ornamental Tattoo
Image source: monochrom.ink
#3 Wrapping Vines Tattoo
Image source: tavi_tattoo
#4 Small Hand Tattoo
Image source: mauve_tattooer
#5 Simple Flower Tattoo
Image source: yeonhwa_tt
#6 Blue Space Tattoo
Image source: leannatattoos
#7 Flower Butterfly Hand Tattoos
Image source: tattoostudy_teacher
#8 Ornamental Hand Piece
Image source: evil_twin_tattoo
#9 Vine Tattoos On Hand
Image source: ava.ink
#10 Little Birdie Tattoo
Image source: studio.olivia.tattoo
#11 Bumble Bee Tattoo
Image source: ilesha.mia.tattoo
#12 Tattoos On Hand
Image source: zap.ink
#13 Minimal Smile Tattoo
Image source: dokdantattoo
#14 Cover Up Paint Tattoo
Image source: simya_tattoo
#15 Cute Tattoo On Hand
Image source: wob_tattooer
#16 Small Rose Tattoo
Image source: aeinked
#17 Animal Tattoos On Hand
Image source: tattooist.onyx
#18 Butterfly Wings Hand Tattoo
“In love! Finger & Hand tattoos by Irina at Certified West Colfax Denver, CO.”
Image source: Toothpixi
#19 Small Hand Tattoos
Image source: alina_tattoo
#20 Realistic Owl Tattoo
Image source: nansitwice
#21 Horseshoe Hand Tattoo
Image source: hayleythomastattoos
#22 Floral Hand Tattoo
Image source: kelseytattooss
#23 Floral Ornamental Tattoo Design
Image source: themonoink
#24 Stars Tattoo
Image source: meganztattoo
#25 Hand Tattoos
Image source: rossclarktattoos
#26 Hand Tattoos
Image source: even_gmt.ink
#27 Realistic Tattoo On Hand
Image source: ak.tats
#28 Sunflower Smile Tattoo
Image source: thedarkanchor
#29 Lightning Tattoo On Hand
Image source: perico.ink
#30 Lovely Matching Smile Tattoos
Image source: yujin_tattoo
#31 Small Constellation Tattoo
Image source: tavi_tattoo
#32 Orion Constellation Tattoo
Image source: sanctuarytattoolasvegas
#33 Hand Tattoo
Image source: ravishingbeauty_
#34 Lung Cancer Awareness Tattoos
Image source: lisasabeltattoos
#35 Neo Tribal Tattoo
Image source: poisontattoo
#36 Mini Angry Tattoo
Image source: jinjaytattoos
#37 Hand Tattoos
Image source: fvcelesstattoo
#38 Sword Hand Tattoos
Image source: tatu_panda
#39 Mixed Tattoo Designs On Hand
Image source: meltattooo
#40 Neo Tribal Minimal Tattoo
Image source: cherrypoke
#41 Ornamental Hand Tattoo
Image source: mama__sez
#42 Cool Hand Tattoo
Image source: yujin_tattoo
#43 Dots Tattoo On Hand
Image source: sherinmariemavi
#44 Small Palm Tattoo
Image source: flodi.ink
#45 Abstract Blue Tattoo On Hand
Image source: nijeu.tt
#46 Simple Hand Tattoos
Image source: inkbeba
#47 Small Hand Tattoo
Image source: spaditattoos
#48 Cute Hand Tat! A Little Reminder To Breath And Not Stress
Image source: kultivatingbeautybar
#49 Flaming Hand Tattoo
Image source: kasper_hauzer
#50 Shaded Ornament Tattoo
Image source: ex.eden
#51 Lovely Smile Tattoo
Image source: yujin_tattoo
#52 Small Hand Tattoos
Image source: christina_b_fitness
#53 Ornamental Hand Tattoo
Image source: swon.ink
#54 Color Tattoo On Hand
Image source: mulan_colortt
#55 Black Flame Tattoo
Image source: eyesaliva
#56 Hand Tattoo
Image source: handpokeme
#57 Delicate Hand Tatts
Image source: txttoo
#58 Cloud And Ladders Tatoo
Image source: thimo.derks
#59 Moon Child Hand Tattoos
Image source: european.son.222
#60 Abstract Hand And Finger Tattoos
Image source: yard_n_gnome
#61 Spider Hand Tattoo
Image source: yujin_tattoo
#62 Abstract Hand Tattoo
Image source: sahar_benatan
#63 Turtle And Rabbit Tattoo
Image source: dani__ween
#64 Ornamental Tattoo
Image source: mementorosas
#65 Ornamental Tattoo On Hand
Image source: art.tattoos
#66 Ornamental Tattoo
Image source: sherinmariemavi
#67 Minimal Hand Tattoos
Image source: ghislain______
#68 Minimal Hand Tattoo
Image source: monochrom.ink
#69 Neo Tribal Black Hand Tattoo
Image source: faithful_tattoo
#70 Numbers Tattoo
Image source: tiny.tattoo.bali
#71 Simple Hand Tattoo
Image source: _thebodywitchtats_
#72 Simple Hand Tattoos
Image source: zap.ink
#73 Small Black Hand Tattoo
Image source: kosari_tattoo
#74 Minimal Hand Tattoo
Image source: township31
#75 Small Hand Tattoo
Image source: ayl.apoke
#76 Simple Hand Tattoo
Image source: ouiksusha
#77 Minimal Geometric Tattoo
Image source: yard_n_gnome
#78 Smile Tattoo On Hand
Image source: rcd_tattooer
#79 Calligraphy Tattoo
Image source: noisette.tattoo
#80 Tattoos On Hand
Image source: kasper.august
#81 Number Tattoo
Image source: ena_ink
#82 Butterfly Tattoo On Hand
Image source: luxe.pmu.uk
#83 Hand Tattoo
Image source: lashmzd4r4lyn
#84 Good Days & Bad Days Tattoo On Hand
Image source: tavi_tattoo
#85 Lettering Tattoo
Image source: tavi_tattoo
#86 Hand Tattoos
Image source: lukeaashley
#87 Scorpion Tattoo
Image source: bobe.tatts
#88 Abstract Small Hand Tattoos
Image source: ghislain______
#89 Rose & Dagger Tattoos
Image source: cowboy.tattoos
#90 Small Red Tattoos
Image source: levischuurman_tattooing
#91 Small “B” Tattoo
Image source: collectivecovet
#92 Melting Smile Tattoo
Image source: tiny.tattoo.bali
#93 Small Hand Tattoos
Image source: inklove.__
#94 Lettering Tattoo
Image source: phillipsjoen
#95 Palm Tattoos
Image source: spaditattoos
#96 Hand Tatoo
Image source: aesthetics_by_megan_
#97 Don’t Worry, Be Happy
Image source: ns_tattoo_boutique
#98 Small Hand Tattoos
Image source: nolimit_ink
#99 Lover Word Tattoo On Hand
Image source: nikol.ink.tattoo
#100 Minimal Geometric Tattoo
Image source: daf647
#101 Minimal Hand Tattoos
Image source: basicbeetattoo
#102 Black R Tattoos On Hands
Image source: _hemrald_
#103 Small ‘You’ Tattoo
Image source: ayl.apoke
#104 Small Rose Tattoos
Image source: ayl.apoke
#105 Black Hand Tattoos
Image source: susannmarleen
#106 Constellation Tattoo On Palm
Image source: yujin_tattoo
#107 Minimal Cross Tattoo
Image source: yujin_tattoo
#108 Simple Hand Tattoo
Image source: nanatattoo_suwon
#109 Black Line Tattoo
Image source: nanatattoo_suwon
#110 Keith Haring Dog Tat With A Heart
Image source: totescodes
#111 Small Palm Tattoos
Image source: ronnietattoo666
#112 Blue Small Star Tattoo
Image source: yeonhwa_tt
#113 Cute Tattoo
Image source: dubu_tattoo
#114 Puzzle Hand Tattoos
Image source: tatooist_back
#115 Mini Hand Tattoos
Image source: tinytats.bybri
#116 Tattoo On Hand
Image source: ignorant_tattoos
#117 Small Symbol Hand Tattoo
Cute little guy for Rafał in honor of his daughters
Image source: bara.tattatta
#118 Ornamental Tattoo On The Palm
Image source: a_brunello
#119 Hand Tatts
Image source: ego.romantic
#120 Key Lock Tattoo
Image source: subbatat
#121 All My Homies Love Hand Tattoos!
Image source: suzycts.art
#122 Tiny Abstract Lightning Tattoo
Image source: fluffywongo
#123 Cuticle Nippers Tattoo
Image source: blush_enhancedaesthetics
#124 Red Heart Tattoo On Hand
Image source: lacagoulenoire
#125 Small Hand Tattoo
Image source: kosari_tattoo
#126 Black Star Tattoos
Image source: josystatworld
#127 Abstract Ginkgo Tattoo Design
Image source: kswayart
#128 Hand Poked Pisces Constellation Tattoo
Image source: handpokeme
#129 Little Angel Tattoo
Image source: tatooist_back
#130 Cool Hand Tattoo Comp
Image source: luwalstad
#131 Red Lightning Bolt Tatt
Image source: myca__ink
#132 Patchwork Hand Tattoos
Image source: jayke_cox
#133 Delicate Blue Tattoo On Hand
Image source: ayl.apoke
#134 Tattoo On Hand
Image source: pizzaboyneuf_tattoo
Follow Us