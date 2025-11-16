‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

To put it pretty straightforwardly, every job is a chance to prove yourself and those around you. It’s a gateway to a career and a path to a fulfilling profession. Some people set out on this journey with the maximum dedication, giving their best, making mistakes and learning from them on the way, making good and bad decisions, while others don’t.
Others seem to choose a whole different approach. Not only do they refuse to invest themselves in their job, they don’t care much about their work tasks. The results often land in this beloved corner of the internet known as the “One Job” subreddit that shares the work failures of people who “had one job.” And now they don’t.
Below, we wrapped up some of the most interesting, funny, and plain miserable examples shared in the community, so scroll down. After you’re done, check out more “you had one job” mishaps in our previous article here.
#1 Whoever Edited This Advertisement Never Saw A Human Foot
Image source: victim80
#2 A For Effort
Image source: SqueakSquawk4
#3 If Only There Were Something In The Nest That Started With The Letter E…
Image source: mopeiobebeast
#4 In 1731 The King Of Sweden Sent A Taxidermist His Pet Lion Who Died. This Is What Was Sent Back. It’s Currently On Display At A Formal Royal Residence
Image source: JohnnyRico92
#5 Don’t Mind If I Do
Image source: TacticalNuke6969
#6 Terrorizing The Children With This One
Image source: professionalNEIGHer
#7 Installed The AC, Boss!
Image source: kokokolia-rus
#8 Shape Shifters
Image source: VPM1991
#9 Labeled The Fruitables Boss
Image source: Skaitavia
#10 Handle With Care
Image source: onebiscuit
#11 I Put The Giant Bodybuilder Sticker On The Front Door, Boss
Image source: FeIixBaumgartner
#12 I Present To You The First Anti-Mold Paint For Walls That Managed To Make Mold In Its Original Container
Image source: Ok-Force-9554
#13 Ok, It’s Not An Easy Job But C’mon!
Image source: lostproton
#14 Ground Staff Pulled The Wrong Handle And Md-80’s Butt Fell Off
Image source: Yeetman7252
#15 Cmon Dude…
Image source: biromantic_hope_z
#16 I Have To Look At This Every Day
Image source: May_be_your_doom
#17 Buffalo 911 Dispatcher Fired
Image source: punchCuddles
#18 Ain’t That A Kick In The Crotch
Image source: Leodracon
#19 Yup That’s How Acronyms Work. Job Well Done!
Image source: Annoying__Usernames
#20 Ah Yes, Pidgeon
Image source: DevD_2022
#21 Mph? I Prefer Fahrenheit
Image source: SqueakSquawk4
#22 How On Earth Is This Possible?
Image source: Mekeni04
#23 It Says 24hours Though
Image source: SempiKFC
#24 Bro Why Dat Cake Regenerating Like That
Image source: GoldenGiantesshasaYT
#25 Was It So Hard To Get A Dog?
Image source: fplanellas
#26 Painted The Child Boss
Image source: syracrow
#27 Finished Painting The Line Boss
Image source: Allnita
#28 So, Uh… Wanna Tell Me What Went Wrong With This One?
Image source: xx-ANONYMOUS
#29 Uploaded The Image, Boss!
Image source: c4ttskillzz
#30 Ah Yes Eliminate Plastic
Image source: HK_910
#31 Filled The Bins, Boss
Image source: Many-Ad5016
#32 Css Struggles Be Like:
Image source: AleiusLestat
#33 Men Clothes
Image source: RoiHurlemort
#34 Screen Orientation
Image source: myself09
#35 Floor In My Apartment Building
Image source: cekosfranz
#36 Metro In Paris : “Make The First Step”
Image source: Amorcay
#37 Vegan Noodles “Contains Pork”
Image source: Cloudly_Water
#38 Concentrating The Rain Into A Refreshing Seated Shower
Image source: Arianfelou
#39 Maybe I Don’t Know Colours
Image source: Cypher360
#40 Yes Boss, I Put The Seats In The Correct Order
Image source: taglia01allinot
#41 Labeled The Yogurts, Boss
Image source: lskerlkse
#42 Canada ? Day.. A Thrift Store’s Sign In Abbotsford, Bc
Image source: TechWizard2020
#43 How Not To Install A Metal Roof
Image source: Xander395
#44 Walking Through Athens And Spot This Beauty. Definitely Getting My Door Mat Prited Here. I’m Sure They’ll Nail The Text.
Image source: Warnie_ate_the_pies
#45 Laid The Pipe Down, Boss
Image source: Rambos_Beard
#46 Someone At The Fox Channel Gonna Be Fired For This
Image source: Heavy-Ask-828
#47 I Don’t Think They Even Tried.
Image source: mmmmmmmmmmmo
#48 Faucet Placed Further Than Its Length In Hotel Room Resulting In A Cascading Waterfall
Image source: jvjishnu
#49 This Is Acceptable :(
Image source: bitchy_buffoon
#50 I’m Assuming The Holes Are For Heat Dissipation?
Image source: TheNanoPheonix
Follow Us