‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

by

To put it pretty straightforwardly, every job is a chance to prove yourself and those around you. It’s a gateway to a career and a path to a fulfilling profession. Some people set out on this journey with the maximum dedication, giving their best, making mistakes and learning from them on the way, making good and bad decisions, while others don’t.

Others seem to choose a whole different approach. Not only do they refuse to invest themselves in their job, they don’t care much about their work tasks. The results often land in this beloved corner of the internet known as the “One Job” subreddit that shares the work failures of people who “had one job.” And now they don’t.

Below, we wrapped up some of the most interesting, funny, and plain miserable examples shared in the community, so scroll down. After you’re done, check out more “you had one job” mishaps in our previous article here.

#1 Whoever Edited This Advertisement Never Saw A Human Foot

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: victim80

#2 A For Effort

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: SqueakSquawk4

#3 If Only There Were Something In The Nest That Started With The Letter E…

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: mopeiobebeast

#4 In 1731 The King Of Sweden Sent A Taxidermist His Pet Lion Who Died. This Is What Was Sent Back. It’s Currently On Display At A Formal Royal Residence

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: JohnnyRico92

#5 Don’t Mind If I Do

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: TacticalNuke6969

#6 Terrorizing The Children With This One

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: professionalNEIGHer

#7 Installed The AC, Boss!

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: kokokolia-rus

#8 Shape Shifters

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: VPM1991

#9 Labeled The Fruitables Boss

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Skaitavia

#10 Handle With Care

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: onebiscuit

#11 I Put The Giant Bodybuilder Sticker On The Front Door, Boss

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: FeIixBaumgartner

#12 I Present To You The First Anti-Mold Paint For Walls That Managed To Make Mold In Its Original Container

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Ok-Force-9554

#13 Ok, It’s Not An Easy Job But C’mon!

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: lostproton

#14 Ground Staff Pulled The Wrong Handle And Md-80’s Butt Fell Off

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Yeetman7252

#15 Cmon Dude…

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: biromantic_hope_z

#16 I Have To Look At This Every Day

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: May_be_your_doom

#17 Buffalo 911 Dispatcher Fired

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: punchCuddles

#18 Ain’t That A Kick In The Crotch

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Leodracon

#19 Yup That’s How Acronyms Work. Job Well Done!

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Annoying__Usernames

#20 Ah Yes, Pidgeon

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: DevD_2022

#21 Mph? I Prefer Fahrenheit

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: SqueakSquawk4

#22 How On Earth Is This Possible?

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Mekeni04

#23 It Says 24hours Though

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: SempiKFC

#24 Bro Why Dat Cake Regenerating Like That

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: GoldenGiantesshasaYT

#25 Was It So Hard To Get A Dog?

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: fplanellas

#26 Painted The Child Boss

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: syracrow

#27 Finished Painting The Line Boss

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Allnita

#28 So, Uh… Wanna Tell Me What Went Wrong With This One?

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: xx-ANONYMOUS

#29 Uploaded The Image, Boss!

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: c4ttskillzz

#30 Ah Yes Eliminate Plastic

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: HK_910

#31 Filled The Bins, Boss

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Many-Ad5016

#32 Css Struggles Be Like:

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: AleiusLestat

#33 Men Clothes

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: RoiHurlemort

#34 Screen Orientation

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: myself09

#35 Floor In My Apartment Building

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: cekosfranz

#36 Metro In Paris : “Make The First Step”

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Amorcay

#37 Vegan Noodles “Contains Pork”

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Cloudly_Water

#38 Concentrating The Rain Into A Refreshing Seated Shower

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Arianfelou

#39 Maybe I Don’t Know Colours

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Cypher360

#40 Yes Boss, I Put The Seats In The Correct Order

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: taglia01allinot

#41 Labeled The Yogurts, Boss

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: lskerlkse

#42 Canada ? Day.. A Thrift Store’s Sign In Abbotsford, Bc

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: TechWizard2020

#43 How Not To Install A Metal Roof

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Xander395

#44 Walking Through Athens And Spot This Beauty. Definitely Getting My Door Mat Prited Here. I’m Sure They’ll Nail The Text.

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Warnie_ate_the_pies

#45 Laid The Pipe Down, Boss

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Rambos_Beard

#46 Someone At The Fox Channel Gonna Be Fired For This

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: Heavy-Ask-828

#47 I Don’t Think They Even Tried.

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: mmmmmmmmmmmo

#48 Faucet Placed Further Than Its Length In Hotel Room Resulting In A Cascading Waterfall

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: jvjishnu

#49 This Is Acceptable :(

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: bitchy_buffoon

#50 I’m Assuming The Holes Are For Heat Dissipation?

‘You Had One Job’: 50 Times People Spotted Such Stupid Fails, They Just Had To Document Them (New Pics)

Image source: TheNanoPheonix

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Object From Harry Potter? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“I’m Glad My Retail Days Are Over”: 30 Mystery Shopper Experiences That Show The Ugly Side Of Retail, As Shared On This Online Thread
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Make Incredibly Tiny Origami Cranes That Take Me Around 45 Minutes Each
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Highway To Heaven Reboot Gets Its First Trailer
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2021
The 15 Most Heart-Melting Wildlife Moments I Was Lucky Enough To Capture
3 min read
Sep, 2, 2025
Logical Thinking Is Required For This 30-Question Science Quiz: Prove Yourself
3 min read
Sep, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.