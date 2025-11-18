Hey Pandas, What Post Of Yours Here On Bp Did Not Get The Reaction You Wanted?

What post of you did not get the reaction you wanted? Did you make a joke but people downvoted it into oblivion or answered like you were serious? Did you just make some observation that people didn´t like for some reason?
For example, for me it a was Post were the picture was a MacBook, and the title mentioned Laptop so I posted, and I copy my post directly: ” That´s not a Laptop. It´s a MacBook! Get it right! 😤 /jk”. I got 11 downvotes for that.
Or another thread were there were a large Number of posts from India, so asked jokingly ” Are the Indians trying to take over?” And got back an aggressive ” And your problem with that is what, huh?”
So, what´s your story?
#1
I made a joke about Kate Winslet hogging the door in Titanic and got downvoted!
#2
I am new here so nothing yet but I guess people do not get humour in writing
#3
Any that got no reaction
#4
There was a bunch of people questioning Imane Khelif’s gender in the comment section, so, I replied with something to do about how transphobic the Olympic administration is, and how difficult it would be for her to be trans and get into the competition (not transphobic, just a remark) and got downvoted
Follow Us