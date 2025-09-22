You Don’t Have To Be A Wizard To Laugh At These 35 Harry Potter Memes

Harry Potter has given us seven books, eight movies, and an entire wizarding world to obsess over—so of course, it also had to give us endless meme material. From captions mocking Umbridge to Ron’s priceless facial expressions, fans have turned the magic of Hogwarts into comedy gold.

This collection rounds up some of the funniest, weirdest, and most relatable Harry Potter memes you’ll find online. Whether you’re a veteran Potterhead who knows every spell by heart or just someone who’s seen the movies a hundred times, these memes will bring a little magic and laughter to your day. Accio memes! (Psst: follow me for parts two and three!)

#1 If Hogwarts Uses Parchment, How Come Harry’s Letters Were Paper?

#2 Harry’s Roasts Are So Underrated

#3 Imagine…

#4 Mrs. Weasley’s A Girl Mom

#5 Granger Danger

#6 Who Else Thinks Drarry Is Ridiculous?

#7 Does That Mean He’s Also Afraid Of Spider-Man?

#8 Best Mate? Really?

#9 What A Love Triangle

#10 Forget Voldemort, This Was Harry’s Real Struggle

#11 Can’t Tell If This Is AI Or Not, And I’m Not Sure If That’s A Good Thing

#12 Rip Alan Rickman

#13 School = Prison

#14 Changed Your Mind, Huh?

#15 I Don’t Blame Her

#16 Wormtail’s One Of Those Villains You Just Can’t Hate

#17 It Could Be Dumbledore… He Has A Long Beard

#18 Wish Harry Would Have Actually Said This

#19 Imagine Getting Rekt By The Internet For Almost 20 Years In A Row

#20 Ouch

#21 Even Wizards Need Gas

#22 What If Voldemort’s Six Horcruxes Each Looked Like One Of These?

#23 Coincidence? I Think Not

#24 Even Will Ferrell Is A Potterhead

#25 Umbridge Is So Gullible

#26 Common Rooms Be Like…

#27 How Can Voldemort Even Breathe?

#28 A Hogwarts Jingle

#29 Romione Or Harmony?

#30 The Most Accurate Crossover Ever

#31 It Was A Lot More Than Six, But You Get The Point

#32 Aka Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire

#33 I Mean, He’s Not Wrong

#34 How Did Slughorn Not Notice?

#35 “My Father Will Hear About This”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
