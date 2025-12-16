You Can Make Art With Just A Blow Dryer And Fluid Acrylics

by

Can You Make Art with Just a Blow Dryer and Fluid Acrylics?

My answer is yes.

I’m still practicing the Bloom technique and trying to find the right products, but I’m happy with these results.

Fluid art is all about experimenting, learning, and letting the paint guide the story. I hope this inspires you to try something new and embrace the surprises along the way.

Thank you for watching, supporting, liking, and subscribing — all of it. You are amazing.

More info: youtu.be

Video tutorial

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
