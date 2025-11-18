26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

by

Anton Gudim is back on Bored Panda with his brilliant “Yes, But” comics. We’re pretty sure neither the artist nor his series needs any introduction, but if this is your first time encountering his work, we’re very glad to have you here and we’re sure you’ll stay for longer. We definitely advise you to catch up on our previous publications showcasing Anton’s earlier strips.

As a brief introduction, if you don’t know this artist, you are about to explore some of the most on-point comics, relatable to all of us, that present various examples of human contradictory nature and the common things that surround us every day, which we often don’t pay much attention to. Well, now it’s time to realize some of the obvious things we do. Scroll down to discover the most recent works by “Yes, But” and to read more about its creator.

More info: Instagram | vk.com | x.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com

#1

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#2

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#3

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#4

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#5

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#6

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#7

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#8

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#9

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#10

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#11

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#12

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#13

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#14

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#15

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#16

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#17

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#18

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#19

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#20

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#21

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#22

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#23

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#24

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#25

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

#26

26 Newest “Yes, But” Comics That Continue To Expose Our Society’s Contradictory Nature

Image source: _yes_but

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Who Is Your Favorite Olympic Athlete And Why? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Landlord Places A Ban On Cooking Meat And Fish In This $5.75K-A-Month Brooklyn Rental
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was Something Scary You Saw At 3AM? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
I Captured The Beauty Of Autenthic Transylvanian Traditions
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Childfree Woman Has Had Enough Of MIL Pushing For Kids, Finally Snaps And MIL Storms Off Crying, She Asks If She Went Too Far
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Paint Whimsical Fantasy Scenes From Ink And Watercolour When I’m Not At Work
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.