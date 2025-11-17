In His Series “Yes, But” This Illustrator Explores The Irony Of Our Daily Contradictions (31 New Pics)

Instagram is a good platform for artists, and “YES, BUT” stands out as a beacon of thoughtful artistry when it comes to finding interesting content.
Anton Gudim, a minimalist illustrator, crafts evocative images that touch on topics like mental health, self-exploration, and human relationships. His unique monochrome style, accentuated by bold graphics, conveys deep emotions and captures relatable moments of insecurity, introspection, and the journey of self-discovery. The short two-panel comics showcase the irony of everyday life, for example, the irony of drinking more water leading to long restroom lines, perfectly blends truth with a dash of playful wit. Inspired by everyday life, Gudim’s “YES, BUT” concept effortlessly combines raw truths with light-hearted humor.
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com
