In His Series “Yes, But” This Illustrator Explores The Irony Of Our Daily Contradictions (31 New Pics)

Instagram is a good platform for artists, and “YES, BUT” stands out as a beacon of thoughtful artistry when it comes to finding interesting content.

Anton Gudim, a minimalist illustrator, crafts evocative images that touch on topics like mental health, self-exploration, and human relationships. His unique monochrome style, accentuated by bold graphics, conveys deep emotions and captures relatable moments of insecurity, introspection, and the journey of self-discovery. The short two-panel comics showcase the irony of everyday life, for example, the irony of drinking more water leading to long restroom lines, perfectly blends truth with a dash of playful wit. Inspired by everyday life, Gudim’s “YES, BUT” concept effortlessly combines raw truths with light-hearted humor.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com | gudim.threadless.com

#1

Image source: _yes_but

#2

Image source: _yes_but

#3

Image source: _yes_but

#4

Image source: _yes_but

#5

Image source: _yes_but

#6

Image source: _yes_but

#7

Image source: _yes_but

#8

Image source: _yes_but

#9

Image source: _yes_but

#10

Image source: _yes_but

#11

Image source: _yes_but

#12

Image source: _yes_but

#13

Image source: _yes_but

#14

Image source: _yes_but

#15

Image source: _yes_but

#16

Image source: _yes_but

#17

Image source: _yes_but

#18

Image source: _yes_but

#19

Image source: _yes_but

#20

Image source: _yes_but

#21

Image source: _yes_but

#22

Image source: _yes_but

#23

Image source: _yes_but

#24

Image source: _yes_but

#25

Image source: _yes_but

#26

Image source: _yes_but

#27

Image source: _yes_but

#28

Image source: _yes_but

#29

Image source: _yes_but

#30

Image source: _yes_but

#31

Image source: _yes_but

