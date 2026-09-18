Xzibit: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Xzibit
September 18, 1974
Detroit, Michigan, US
52 Years Old
Virgo
Who Is Xzibit?
Alvin Nathaniel Joiner is an American rapper, actor, and television presenter, known for his commanding presence and distinctive West Coast Hip-Hop style. His career dynamically bridges music and media.
He burst into the public eye hosting MTV’s popular reality series Pimp My Ride. There he famously transformed ordinary vehicles into elaborate custom cars, gaining widespread household recognition.
Early Life and Education
Born Alvin Nathaniel Joiner in Detroit, Michigan, his early life was shaped by his mother’s passing when he was nine, leading him to move with his father to Albuquerque, New Mexico. He started writing rhymes at a young age to process his feelings.
Schooling in Albuquerque proved challenging, leading to expulsions from multiple institutions. He later earned his GED, a pivotal step before moving to Los Angeles to pursue his burgeoning music career.
Notable Relationships
Alvin Nathaniel Joiner was married to Krista Joiner in 2014, a relationship that ended with her filing for divorce in 2021, finalized in 2026. Their lengthy union was a significant aspect of his public life.
Xzibit shares three children, including sons Tremaine and Xavier, with whom he co-parents. He is currently single following the conclusion of his divorce.
Career Highlights
Xzibit’s musical breakthrough arrived with his third studio album, Restless, in 2000, executive-produced by Dr. Dre, selling over two million copies and achieving platinum status. This cemented his place in mainstream Hip-Hop and spawned hit singles.
Beyond music, Xzibit gained immense recognition as the charismatic host of MTV’s Pimp My Ride, a popular reality television show that revitalized his public profile from 2004 to 2007. He also expanded into acting, appearing in films like 8 Mile and the series Empire.
Signature Quote
“You become unstoppable when you stop seeking approval.”
Follow Us