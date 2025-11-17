“Literally NO Reason”: Lawyer Delays Divorce Case For Years, Receives A Dose Of Karma

Considering how much lawyers cost to consult, you’d think that they’d have your best interests at heart. Though there are plenty of professionals who will move mountains for their clients, other lawyers take their vows a little less seriously. Some, for instance, let their greed get the better of them.
Redditor u/mandolin2712 recounted the drama surrounding her divorce years ago. She told the r/MaliciousCompliance online group just how rude and unprofessional her ex-husband’s divorce lawyer was. Eventually, the author couldn’t bear it anymore and had to teach her a lesson in politeness. You’ll find the full story, along with the reactions from various internet users and actual lawyers, as you scroll down.
Bored Panda reached out to the author of the viral post, Reddit user u/mandolin2712, who was kind enough to share her thoughts about what happened, bad lawyers in general, and whether amicable divorces are possible. You’ll find our full interview with her below.
One of the signs of a bad lawyer is that they’ll try to drag out the case so they can bill you more
Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)
A woman shared how she decided to get back at a divorce lawyer who treated her incredibly rudely
Image credits: Pixabay (not the actual photo)
Image credits: mandolin2712
The lawyer made every single task take several times longer than it should have
We were curious about what went through the author’s mind when their ex’s divorce lawyer started treating them so rudely.
“I was honestly just so fed up with that lawyer. I had been ready to be divorced for a very long time and they were making it impossible to get done,” redditor u/mandolin2712 revealed to Bored Panda.
“They made each task take 5 times longer than it should and even when we told her exactly what agreements we already had, she still got them wrong in the paperwork and had to redo that multiple times,” she said.
“I think she didn’t like me because I didn’t have a lawyer for her to negotiate with so there was no real reason for all the back and forth and I knew it and she knew it. And I called her out on it regularly. And I didn’t have to maintain the professional relationship that a lawyer would have to have with her.”
The author of the post shared what, in her opinion, are some of the biggest red flags when it comes to divorce lawyers. “A giant red flag for that particular lawyer was that she just wouldn’t listen. For things like parenting plans, we already had set days and times worked out between us,” she shared.
“We didn’t need the court to do that. And we gave that to her to put in our divorce agreement, but she kept putting in the state standards instead and causing my ex-husband to pay for more billable hours every time. When I tried to tell him that’s what she was doing he wouldn’t believe me.”
Good communication is an invaluable trait for a lawyer to have
From the way the author of the post phrased everything, it seems pretty clear that the divorce lawyer was avoiding finalizing the divorce for the sake of cash. She kept the divorce case going, taking on extra work for the sake of a greater payout.
Though it wasn’t u/mandolin2712 who had to pay her, the entire situation still drained her time and energy. It’s safe to say that this particular lawyer is a great example of what to avoid doing. Otherwise, your own clients might turn against you, adding more tedious work to your timetable with a few well-placed shuffles of the hundreds of pages of documents you requested.
Or as one Reddit user, who’s an actual lawyer, put it: “Solicitors have an obligation to provide due diligence, but we also have an obligation to act expeditiously and economically. I know too many lawyers who will do extra work just so they can charge more.”
Ideally, you want a representative who has your best interests at heart
‘Legal Reader’ points out that not all divorce lawyers are created equal. Ideally, you want a professional who actively listens to you. They’ll do their best to get to the bottom of your issues and to understand exactly what your situation is.
The very best solicitors will translate all the legalese and complex processes into easily understandable language so that you know what’s going on, too. Good lawyers will, at their very core, be ethical people and capable communicators. The more transparent and honest with you they are, the more you can trust them. It’s a comforting feeling, knowing that someone genuinely has your back and cares more than just about the money.
You should avoid legal reps who overpromise and aren’t transparent about their fees
Divorce lawyers whom you may want to avoid will be unresponsive, lack punctuality, and will be hard to get in touch with. They’ll communicate poorly (if at all) and you’ll be begging them for updates about the case that might not even come.
Another bright neon red flag for lawyers is dealing with someone who isn’t transparent about their fees. As the ‘Doyle Law Group’ notes, “Unethical divorce lawyers will often rely on padding their hours, double billing, or failing to provide a detailed invoice in order to get more money out of their clients.”
Bad lawyers will overpromise, underdeliver, and then you’ll be left footing surprise bills.
On a more personal level, you want to have a representative who makes you feel calm, as opposed to anxious. If you’re constantly left confused and frustrated, it may be best to look for alternatives. There are plenty of great lawyers out there, after all, who can help you divorce amicably.
The author shared some more information in the comments of her post
The internet had mixed reactions to the story. Here’s what some people had to say
Follow Us