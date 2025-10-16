This Online Group Is Dedicated To Bad Movie Details And Here Are 81 Of The Most Confusing Ones (New Pics)

Movies are a form of artful escapism. Through well-crafted plotlines, impeccable writing, and superb cinematography, we, as fans, get to enjoy these stories through motion pictures, some of which can become all-time classics.
But if you look closely enough, you may notice the inconsistencies in these films that could affect your initial impressions. That’s where this subreddit comes in.
With 2.4 million followers, this growing online group consists of keen-eyed film buffs who have no shame in calling out the strangest and most ridiculous movie details you may have missed. Here are some of the ones that stood out.
#1 Since People Are Always Upset That Their Characters Are Not Being Portrayed By Actors Who Look Exactly Like Them In Live Action Adaptations
The creators of Legend of Zelda (2027) have cast someone who looks exactly like Zelda, this will thankfully have no drama surrounding this casting choice
Image source: Serithraz, hunterschafer
#2 In Harry Potter, This Is A 21 Year Old Man
Image source: RevertBackwards
#3 Harry Has A Billion Galleons, Yet Never Shares Any Of It With His Miserable Destitute Ginger Friend. The Absolute Stones On This Little Sorcerer
Image source: PorFavoreon
#4 In “House” (2004-2012), Dr. House Has A Tiny Nose Above His Normal Nose. This Explains Why He Nose So Much!
Image source: Penguin-Monk
#5 In Thunderbolts* (2025) Buckey Barnes Is A Congressman. This Is Because He Is 108 Years Old Which Is A Prime Age For Being In Congress
Image source: PattonReincarnate
#6 In The James Bond Franchise, Bond Immediately Tells Practically Everyone He Meets His First And Last Name. This Is Because He’s A Terrible Spy
Image source: OutrageousTerm7140
#7 In The Lion King (1997), Scar Makes False Campaign Promises By Guaranteeing To Eliminate Hunger, But Actively Makes The Problem Worse Instead. This Is The Most Realistic Part Of The Movie
Image source: South_Gas626
#8 In Hannah Montana (2006) John Cena And Jackson Are The Same Age In This Photo
Image source: MrCastiel04
#9 In The Breakfast Club, We’re Supposed To Believe That This Girl Is Ugly
Image source: justafanboy1010
#10 In Star Wars, Stormtroopers Wear Full Armor That Apparently Protects Them From Absolutely Nothing Except Mild Breezes
Image source: South_Gas626
#11 In Interstellar (2014), Casey Affleck Plays The Under Appreciated Brother Who Lives In His Sibling’s Shadow. It Is Still Unclear Where He Drew Inspiration From To Achieve His Performance
Image source: NoNo_Cilantro
#12 In The Truman Show (1998), Billions Of Dollars Were Spent On A Show Where The Main Character Works At A Desk For 8 Hours
Image source: Gharthang
#13 In Dune: Part Two (2024), The Fremen Refuse To Drink From The “Sacred Well” Despite Being A Severely Dehydrated Population Living On A Desert Planet
This is a reference to religion continuing to cripple humanity even in this fictional future set in 10,000 AD
Image source: Beaver_Monday
#14 In Casino Royale (2006), A Single Dealt Hand Of Poker Includes A Flush, Two Full Houses, And A Straight Flush. Yet, Somehow, The Dealer Is Not Fired At The End
Image source: South_Gas626
#15 In “The Last Airbender” (2010), While Liberating A Fire Nation Prison, The Titular Character Aang Loudly Proclaims “It’s Time For You To Stop Doing This!”
This line wasn’t in the script: it was actually a desperate plea from the actor to the director and producers to stop this trainwreck of a film
Image source: therealraggedroses
#16 In Kpop Demon Hunters (2025) The Kpop Singers Are Allowed To Eat A Lot. This Is Because The Movie Is Fictional
Image source: Potential_Load_6169
#17 In Man Of Steel (2013), Clark Repeatedly Screams In This Scene, Obviously To Showcase That This Tower Is Made Of Copper, And Copper Drains His Powers
Image source: PIRATEOFBADIM
#18 In Knives Out (2019) The Twists Are Repetitive And Predictable. This Is Because I’ve Seen The Movie Before
Image source: DarthTurtle69
#19 In Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Sue Has So Much Botox In Her Face She Literally Can’t Raise Her Eyebrows. Why Is Nobody Talking About This?
Image source: xaako
#20 In Scooby Doo (2002) Shaggy Swaps Bodies With Daphne And Complains That She Doesn’t Eat Enough
This proves that even outside of his body, it is Shaggy’s soul itself that is the source of his immense hunger
Image source: Zendofrog
#21 In “Top Gun”, Maverick Got Dressed And Drove To A Bar, Just To Order A Glass Of Water, Indicating He Was Too Mopey To Do A Basic Human Task At Home
Image source: BigTuna0890
#22 In Beauty And The Beast (2017) Belle Is Considered To Be Extremely Attractive Even Though She Isn’t. This Is A Subtle Hint To The Fact That I Am Homosexual, And Not Attracted To Women
Image source: DaveyTheDuck
#23 It’s Incredible How Things Change Through The Years
Image source: otomen39
#24 Fallout Season 2 (2025) Is Set Up To Be One Of The Most Controversial Seasons In TV History. As It Going To Reveal Which Fallout: New Vegas (2010) Ending Is The Canon One
Image source: Inari-k
#25 In Black Adam (2022), This Post-Credit Scene Literally Leads To Nothing
Image source: Syarafuddyn
#26 In Sinners (2025) Stack And Mary Managed To Keep A Relationship Together For Sixty Years. There’s No Meme Here, I’m Just Very Happy For Them
Image source: Reptilian_Overlord20
#27 In Punisher (2017) This Is A Disgusting And Horribly Deformed Man. I Threw Up A Little In My Mouth Just Writing This
Image source: BlenderBruv
#28 In 28 Days Later (2002), No Cgi Was Needed For London
Image source: Prestigious-Try-9350
#29 Ellen Ripley’s Reaction To Fighting An Alien, Losing Her Entire Crew And Blowing Up Her Ship Is To Take A Nap
Image source: justin_memer
#30 In Weapons (2025) Josh Brolin Was Paid About $6 Million More Than This Female Extra Because He’s A Man
Image source: NewJeansBunnie
#31 In Superman (2025), Hawkgirl Is Shown With Massive Arms… This Is A Reference To Me, Emotionally And Physically Prepared To Be Dismantled By Her
Image source: Average_DubuEnjoyer
#32 Despite Having Aliens, Superpowers, And Pocket Universes, The Most Unrealistic Part About Superman (2025) Is That His Alleged Harem Damaged His Reputation Rather Than Having People Desperate To Join It
Image source: NewRedSpyder
#33 In Harry Potter This Is The Same Character
Image source: Cool_Nerd2
#34 Guy Gardner In Superman (2025) Broke New Ground In Equality And Representation By Being A Prominent Superhero With Hair That Was Obviously Cut By His Mother
Image source: Remarkable-Pin-8352
#35 Nicholas Hoult Has Proven Himself To Be The Actor With The Widest Range. Not Only Did He Transform From The Hairiest Character From The X-Men Movies To The Baldest Character In Superman
He also transformed from the Biggest Glazer in The Menu to the Biggest Hater in Superman
Image source: goodestguy21
#36 In Smurfs 2 (2013), The Animators Use Darker Skin To Show That Smurfette Is Evil
Image source: memet4to
#37 In Toy Story 3 (2010), The Toys React With Disgust After Realizing That Ken Wrote Them A Letter They Perceive As Feminine. This Is Because The Toys Are Homophobic
Image source: pickle-doofenshmirtz
#38 In The Star Trek Reboot, They Made Sulu Gay, Because The Old Actor Was Gay. This Was An Outrage, Not Because The New Actor Is Not Actually Gay, But Because The New Actor Is Not Actually Japanese
Image source: ChiefStrongbones
#39 In Weapons (2025) A Teacher Owns A House And Car. This Is A Reference To The Movie Being Fictional, As The Average Salary In The Us Is A Meager 46.5k/Year
Image source: ChaoticGamer200
#40 In Alien Earth (2025), I Genuinely Have No Idea How They Are Going To Defeat An Alien This Big
Image source: noctalla
#41 In Avengers (2012), The All-Powerful Infinity Stone Has No Effect On Tony Because There’s A Piece Of Metal In The Way
One of the most powerful objects in the universe is rendered useless if you just wear a bulletproof vest or something. Why did Loki want this? Is he stupid?
Image source: Beaver_Monday
#42 In Forrest Gump (1994), Forrest Gets Rich By Having Bought Apple Stock Years Earlier. If Right After Watching The Film You Bought $10 In Apple Stock, It’d Be Worth $7,793 Today
Image source: TuringGoneWild
#43 Thanks To The Efforts Of Rio (2011), The Blue Macaw Has Defeated Extinction And Returned To The Wild. Everyone Say “Thank You, Linda”
Image source: DiggestBickEver
#44 In Superman (2025) James Gunn Specifically Added A Scene That Would Make His Movie Impervious To Criticism
“It’s too late, I’ve already depicted you as the monkeybot. Therefore, your opinion is wrong”
Image source: Battelalon
#45 In Superman (2025), Clark Kent Is Barefoot While His Father Is Wearing Shoes. This Is Because They Can Only Have One Shoe Per Man
Image source: unrealisation
#46 In The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Galactus Who Is Of Cosmic Omniscience, Loses To The Fantastic Four In A Battle Of Wits
This is because Reed Richards went to college to get more knowledge, while Galactus, on the way to earth, got to Jupiter, which made him stupider
Image source: Killerplier867
#47 In The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Sue Puts Her Filthy Unwashed Hands All Over Reed’s Face After Peeing. This Is Because She Is Gross
Image source: randomletterd
#48 Zootopia 2 Has A Plotline How Race-Mixing Is Frowned Upon, This Is A Reference To When My Parents Kicked Me Out Of The House For Having A Black Girlfriend
Image source: Gluteny
#49 In Fantastic Four (2005) Victor Von Doom Asks Reed Richards “What Happens To Rubber When It’s Superheated?”, Before Electrifying Him
Not 5 MINUTES later he asks Reed “What happens to rubber when it’s superchilled?” In starting to think he just doesn’t know alot about rubber
Image source: Cautious-Dig-9544
#50 In Superman (2025), James Gunn Needed A Plot Device That Would Act As Superman’s Kryptonite. Bit On The Nose To Literally Name His Weakness “Kryptonite”
Image source: noctalla
#51 This Is A Real Shot From A $225 Million Dollar Movie Seconds Before Security Ejected Me For Illegally Filming With My Phone
Image source: mathewl832
#52 In Weapons (2025) A Town Falls Into Panic After A Group Of Weeaboo Children Start Running Around Like Naruto
Image source: 405freeway
#53 In Wednesday, We See How Netflix And The Woke Media Continuously Tries To Push Forward The Gay Agenda By The Form Of The Romantic Relationship Between Wednesday And Enid And- Wait… Wait What?
They’re not in a relationship? How? They’re literally perfect for each other! How are they straight???
Image source: wata_malone
#54 After Superman(2025), I Don’t Think That Lois And Clark Are Going To Have Any Children…
Image source: Ninjamurai-jack
#55 In House (2004), It’s Revealed That The Main Character Lives In An Apartment
Image source: MrTotoro17
#56 In Kpop Demon Hunters (2025), We Might Have To Do A Wellness Check On Some Sony Executives
Image source: Arch_Lancer17
#57 For The Movie Freakier Friday (2025), Disney Is Flooding Social Media With Jamie Lee Curtis Thirst Traps: This Is A Uh… Reference… To The Umm… How The… Hmm
Image source: SpiritualWindow3855
#58 In “Superman” (2025), Christopher Reeve’s Son, William Reeve, Is A News Reporter. This Is In Reference To The Fact That Tributes Work Better When You Use An Actual Human Being
Image source: Fire_Demon-215
#59 In Superman(2025), Somehow These Two Got A Green Son
Image source: Ninjamurai-jack
#60 In Batman (1989), The Joker Puts Glasses On And Asks Batman, “You Wouldn’t Hit A Man With Glasses Would You?”
And then is immediately punched in the face by Batman. This is because Batman is a master detective and could recognize that the Joker was joking
Image source: Allenrw81
#61 In Fantastic Four, Last Steps. You Can Almost Feel The Frustration With This 3.5
Image source: Dare_Soft
#62 In Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), Dr. Doom’s Face Is Never Shown To The Camera Because It Would Have Cost Half The Budget To Feature Robert Downey Jr
Image source: Qolbi79
#63 In Superman (2025) At First I Just Thought They Were Giving Nathan Fillion A Bad Time. I Had No Idea The Hair Was Actually Comic Book Accurate
Image source: justafanboy1010
#64 Across The Avatar Movies, Jake’s Eyes, Ears, And Nose Are Getting Progressively Smaller. Unrelatedly, His Belly-Button Is Getting Bigger
Image source: balboabud
#65 In “Thunderbolts*” (2025) The Head Of The Cia Faces Serious Criminal Consequences For Her Many Illegal Actions. This Is Because The Movie Is A Work Of Fiction
Image source: grichardson526
#66 In Terminator (1984) , Sarah Connor Fell In Love With A Guy Who Stole A Hobo’s Disgusting, Filthy Pants And Wore Them With No Underwear On Through The Entire Rest Of The Movie
Image source: Prof_Brian_0blivion
#67 Tron: Ares (2025) Features A Cameo By Mr. Beast, Which Is The Filmmakers’ Way Of Trying To Ensure They Don’t Get Another Sequel For More Than A Decade
Image source: Major_Beginning_245
#68 In Superman (2025), Hawkgirl Isn’t Wearing Her Mask In This Scene, Signifying Her Transition From A Hawk To A Girl
Image source: lessonsfromgmork
#69 In The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) Why Doesn’t Galactus Eat Jupiter, A Planet 318 Times As Nutritious As Earth? Is He Stupid?
Image source: LivinAWestLife
#70 In The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025), At The Risk Of Sparking A Heated Controversy And Possibly Ruining His Reputation, Reed Richards Tells The Press… The Truth? Wait, What?
Image source: South_Gas626
#71 In Zootopia 2 In This Scene It’s Hinted That Nick Will Be A Dad…what?!
Image source: Dare_Soft
#72 Liam Nielson Was Cast As The Son Of Leslie Neeson In The Naked Gun (2025) This Is Because Their Names Sound Similar
Image source: RobbRabb
#73 In War Of The Worlds (2025), Ice Cube Orders An Amazon Drone To Save The Day. This Is Because The Movie Is Nothing More Than A Shameless Amazon Commercial
Image source: Jmanbuck_02
#74 In Superman (2025), An Egotistical Billionaire, Willing To Risk Innocent Lives To Further His Whims, Traps His Nemesis In A Pocket Universe
But said nemesis escapes, causing a giant rift to form and start devouring his city – sorry, did I say Superman (2025)? I meant The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)
Image source: ThatDanJamesGuy
#75 Ice Age Is Now Canon In The ‘Alien’ Universe
Image source: SeaWolf_1
#76 In Watchmen(2009) None Of The Men Are Wearing A Watch
Image source: robotlasagna
#77 The Creators Of Ducktales 2017 Decided That What The Original Show Was Missing Was A Latina Milf
Image source: ducknerd2002
#78 Did You Know If Pause Superman At 1:43:23 You Can See This Image
Image source: Osirisavior
#79 In Superman (2025), Lex Luthor Is Capable Of Cloning Superman But Only Makes One Instead Of A Dozen. Is He Stupid?
Image source: Makoto_Kurume
#80 In “The Incredibles” (2004) Frozone Survives An Encounter With A 1960s Police Officer. This Is Due To The Fact That The Movie Is A Work Of Fiction
Image source: cup_casey
#81 I Just Saw The New Superman. The Mcu Is So Back!
Image source: OutrageousTerm7140
