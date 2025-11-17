I Compared Pictures Taken In The Same Locations 10 Years Apart (16 Pics)

My name is Guido Gutierrez Ruiz and I am a traveler and photographer from Toronto, Canada based in Madrid, Spain.

This past winter, I was going through the first photos that I posted on my Instagram, and seeing so many spots of Toronto, I decided it would be a cool project to compare how much (or little) has changed since I took these photos.

As you can see in the pictures below, there are many drastic changes that look completely different but I can assure you the pictures I took this year, 2023, I made sure to be standing in the exact same spot as I did back in 2013.

What do you think of this 10-year project? I encourage you to examine each photo and see not only the big and obvious changes but the small details like windows, signs, sidewalks, etc.

Hope you enjoy the comparisons! You can find more pictures on my Instagram. Enjoy!

#1 2013 vs. 2023

#2 2013 vs. 2023

#3 2013 vs. 2023

#4 2013 vs. 2023

#5 2013 vs. 2023

#6 2013 vs. 2023

#7 2013 vs. 2023

#8 2013 vs. 2023

#9 2013 vs. 2023

#10 2013 vs. 2023

#11 2013 vs. 2023

#12 2013 vs. 2023

#13 2013 vs. 2023

#14 2013 vs. 2023

#15 2014 vs. 2023

#16 2013 vs. 2023

