These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck – But You Have To Pick One

by

We’re back with another round of Would You Rather questions. This batch might be even harder to choose from than the first. There are 30 new dilemmas waiting. In each of them, you’ll have to choose between two options. They might be strange, frustrating, or just unfair. Also, we’re letting you know that there’s no in-between in this poll. You have to pick a side, no matter how impossible or ridiculous the choice may be.

If you’re up for even more tough choices, go check out Part 1 of Would You Rather poll too.

So, ready to make some tough calls? Let’s get started! 🎲

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

#1 Be truly happy but never fall in love or fall in love but never feel truly happy?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Daniel Reche, Keenan Constance

#2 Have a photographic memory or be able to forget anything you want?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Chuot Anhls, cottonbro studio

#3 Never eat your favorite food again or eat only your favorite food every day?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Eva Bronzini, KoolShooters

#4 Be able to fly or to breathe underwater?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Tim Mossholder, Berend de Kort

#5 Have free groceries for life or never have to pay rent/mortgage again?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: cottonbro studio, Jakub Zerdzicki

#6 Be poor in a rich country or rich in a poor country?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: pranjal srivastava, Tomás Asurmendi

#7 Build something good or destroy something bad?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Rodolfo Quirós, Tima Miroshnichenko

#8 Find out when you will die or when the person you love dies?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: cottonbro studio

#9 Always be the funniest person in the room or the smartest?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Helena Lopes, Andrea Piacquadio

#10 Live in a world where it’s always night or always daytime?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Pixabay, Lukas

#11 Have no job but full freedom or work your dream job but with no personal time?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Leonie Fahjen, Andrea Piacquadio

#12 Wake up every day with no memory of the day before or never be able to make new memories?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Ron Lach, Andrea Piacquadio

#13 Always feel like you have wet socks or always have a rock in your shoe?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Luca Nardone, Vasilissa Popil

#14 Have unlimited energy but no ability to sleep or sleep 12 hours a day and still be tired?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: life._.kor, Andrea Piacquadio

#15 Be deeply in love with someone who doesn’t love you back or have someone deeply in love with you that you don’t love?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Vera Arsic

#16 Save the life of one person you love or 100 strangers you’ll never meet?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Gabriel Bastelli, Ayşenaz Bilgin

#17 Be poor & admired or rich & hated?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: MART PRODUCTION, Aj Collins Artistry

#18 Lose your sense of identity or your sense of purpose?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: DS stories

#19 Erase your worst memory or relive your best one?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA, SHVETS production

#20 Be able to control people’s emotions around you or control your own emotions perfectly?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: David Garrison

#21 Live in a society with mandatory facial recognition or one with complete lack of surveillance but high crime?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: cottonbro studio, cottonbro studio

#22 Be immortal or have 9 lives?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: BoredPanda

#23 Accidentally send a spicy text to a family member or to your boss?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Craig Adderley, Pavel Danilyuk

#24 Freeze to death or burn to death?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Julia Volk, Francesco Ungaro

#25 Be constantly tired, no matter how much you sleep or constantly hungry, no matter what you eat?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Ivan Oboleninov, cottonbro studio

#26 Have an extremely high IQ but be socially awkward or be extremely charismatic but have a low IQ?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: BoredPanda

#27 Have more time or more money?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Pixabay, Pixabay

#28 Be attacked by a lion or 100 totally hysterical cats?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Pixabay, Serena Koi

#29 Be unable to say no or unable to say yes?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: cottonbro studio

#30 Take a life to save a life or let both lives be lost?

These 30 ‘Would You Rather’ Dilemmas Might Leave You Stuck &#8211; But You Have To Pick One

Image source: Leeloo The First

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Turn
Turn Season 2 Episode 9 Review: “The Prodigal”
3 min read
Jun, 2, 2015
Star Vs. The Forces of Evil Review: Inter-Dimensional Mysteries
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2017
10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Miniseries Black Bird
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2022
Five Times Gunther Showed Up For Rachel on Friends
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2021
Randolph Mantooth’s Legacy on Emergency!
3 min read
Sep, 15, 2023
Vinnie
Whatever Happened to Vinnie DiMartino from American Chopper?
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.