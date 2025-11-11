79 People Who Take Instructions Too Literally

by

There’s a good chance that some of you reading this post served in one of the conflicts of the last 15 years. Those of you who have, and even those of you who haven’t, what does it tell you that both the claymore mine, and the M-72 LAW, need to have “this way towards enemy” (or similar) written on the device? Clearly, if you need to be told to heat your MRE with “A rock or something,” it means that most people have a hard time interpreting even the simplest of instructions.

Bored Panda has compiled this list of instruction-fails to pay tribute to those who just didn’t understand, and who followed instructions all too literally. Which one do you find the most absurd? Vote on your favorite, or if you have a photo of someone that took a set of instructions too far, submit it below!

#1 Second Grader’s Homework

Image source: snowbird311

#2 Just Following Instructions

Image source: darkplane13

#3 My Friend’s Daughter Taking The Instructions Literally

Image source: jaredhag23

#4 Signs Can Be Confusing

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Directions Unclear

Image source: llimeygrl

#6 Literally

Image source: jmattice2

#7 Found Some Amazing Indian Writing

Image source: Dolomite2001

#8 Plant Sign

Image source: KevlarYarmulke

#9 Future Lawyer? Was Told He Couldn’t Go Outside

Image source: rerational

#10 Draw Bridge

Image source: pheasant-plucker

#11 Well, If You Say So

Image source: imgur.com

#12 You Had One Job, Baker

#13 It’s Not Working

Image source: kingeryck

#14 Under Watch

Image source: ydno

#15 Smoker With Good Climbing Skills

Image source: imgur.com

#16 My 8-Year-Old Son Takes His Homework Directions Literally

Image source: EddieLomax

#17 I Told My 2 Year Old To Put Her Shoes By The Front Door. She Takes Me Very Literally Sometimes

Image source: eimmaj

#18 I’m On It!

Image source: RealPlaki

#19 Please Fall In Line

#20 Job Well Done

Image source: bendekopootoe

#21 Men’s Hats

Image source: dak0tah

#22 Is This How I’m Supposed To Do It?

Image source: fam3asian

#23 Instruction Unclear, Followed Them Anyway

Image source: OliverClothesoff70

#24 Twins

Image source:  Scwash

#25 Conformity At Its Finest

Image source: Onixlee37

#26 Sure, No Problem!

#27 3 Hours Later

Image source: OIcyBulletO

#28 Literally

#29 Unicyclist Gets It

Image source: nemisys

#30 I Don’t Think This Is What That Had In Mind When They Added The Drive-Thru Sign

Image source: John Cunningham

#31 Some Say She Is Still Drinking To This Day

Image source: AverageUnknown

#32 Stumbled Upon This Legendary Park. Much Chilling Was Had

Image source: sharkweek247

#33 Sorry About That

Image source: Frisbeeman

#34 Directions Were To ‘draw Hands On The Clocks’

Image source: Rcrowley32

#35 As Simple As I Want

Image source: itissafedownstairs

#36 I Did Say To Put These In The Bathroom. There Is Nothing Like Having A Literal 2nd Grader Living In Your House

Image source: arbucklefatty

#37 This Guy Gets It

Image source: imgur.com

#38 Oh The Irony

Image source: imgur.com

#39 If You Insist

Image source: NukeTheEwoks

#40 Eat Me

Image source: M4ttR

#41 I Think I Read The Instructions Too Literally

Image source: shmegz

#42 Nice To See A Sign That Follows Its Own Rules

Image source: imgur.com

#43 Sure Will Do!

Image source: russell1195

#44 Following The Law

Image source: CoCo26

#45 Ok, But I Don’t Think It’ll Work

Image source: petitbleuchien

#46 Okay, Heads Up!

Image source: zer0w0rries

#47 Pick Up Chicks Here

#48 Literal Advertising

Image source: ashowofhands

#49 Gingerbread House

Image source: MrsWhitekeys

#50 I’m Not Very Good At Drawing, But I Hope This Suffices

Image source: hoopycat

#51 It’s Been Five Days Since I Last Ate. Please Send Help

Image source: Logic_Nuke

#52 Taking A Sign Too Literally

Image source: imgur.com

#53 I Don’t See Why They Stopped Traffic For Us To Do This

Image source: reddit.com

#54 It’s Not Very Healthy For Me But I Guess I Don’t Have A Choice

Image source: explosion352

#55 One Of Us

Image source: LaLongueCarabine

#56 Conformist

Image source: cherry601

#57 Tell My Wife I Loved Her

Image source: krabat-

#58 I’ve Been Stuck In This Burger King For Twelve Hours

Image source: Fargraven

#59 Well, If You Say So

Image source: gardner0826

#60 I’m Not 100% Sure But I Think That I Misread The Directions

Image source: reddit.com

#61 Here You Are

#62 A Standee In The Movie Theater Said To Take A Pic In Deadpool’s Lap. I Took It A Different Direction

Image source: ParisaXOXO

#63 It’s Not A Knife

Image source: FunkyFreshJayPi

#64 What Should I Do Then?

Image source: russell1195

#65 Whatever You Say

Image source: reddit.com

#66 Pizza Delivery

Image source: flounder19

#67 So That’s How You Should Hitchhike!

#68 I Think Someone Took The Sign A Little Too Literally

Image source: imgur.com

#69 Ecuador – Keep Traffic Rules

#70 Ok… If I Have To

Image source: Multiac

#71 If You Insist

Image source: TheLKL321

#72 The Sign Gets It

Image source: Alec_the_Great

#73 Rules Are Strict

#74 Thank You Sir For Doing As You Are Told

Image source: Pizzaisdabest

#75 Ooops, I Did It Again!

#76 Well, I Should Leave

#77 Guess I Wasn’t Careful Enough !!!

#78 Okay

Image source: hungryguy11

