50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

by

“Being normal is vastly overrated,” declared grandma Aggie Cromwell in Halloweentown (1998). Certainly, life has so much to offer: things curious, magical, mysterious and strange. Weird antiques and vintage objects especially are so interesting to us because they’re unfamiliar. What back then perhaps was the norm, today seems peculiar and spooky.

Museum of Curiosities is a place of such wonder, showcasing strange and interesting finds. It’s like opening a virtual cabinet of curiosities. The treasures are shared and curated by Monsieur Pompier’s Travelling Freakshow – an authentic and original group of oddballs that are no amateurs in spooky entertainment. So prepare to be amazed, our dear pandas, as we present to you our third feature on Monsieur Pompier’s Museum of Curiosities!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | X | Album | MonsieurPompier.com | Donate

#1 This Is Bertha Boronda.⁠ ⁠ Bertha Was Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison For “Mayhem” In 1908

Bertha cut off her husband’s penis with a straight razor and fled the scene by bicycle

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#2 Water Damaged Copy Of “Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland” Which Grew Fungi.⁠ ⁠ (Photo By Igor Siwanowicz)

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#3 17th Century Poison Cabinet Disguised As A Book

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#4 Perfume Bottle Consisting Of Eight Glass Bottles As Orange Segments, Set In Painted Ceramic Holder. (Ca. 1925)

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#5 Bat Lantern (Circa 1930)

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#6 Reusable Shopping List From The 1950s

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#7 Rare Set Of 16th Century Italian Notation Knives With Musical Notes Engraved On The Blade, Meant To Be Sung As Grace Before A Meal

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#8 In 1963, The Bronx Zoo Held A Unique Exhibit It’s Name Was “The Most Dangerous Animal In The World” And As You Can See From The Picture, The Most Dangerous Animal Is A Human

They used a mirror so people could see their reflection and also added bars to represent a cage.

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#9 Ann Lockley Taking Tea With A Baby Hawk And A Lobster

Ann lived on the island of Skokholm, where her family were the only inhabitants and animals were pals. This photo was taken for a 1938 National Geographic story ‘We Live Alone and Like It — On An Island’

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#10 Victorian Era Radiator With Bread Warmer

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#11 Self-Defense Glove For Ladies (London, 1850)

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#12 World’s Smalllest Man In 1956, Henry Berhens, Dancing With His Cat

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#13 Late-1800s Brothel Candles. Wen The Candle Burned Out The Session Was Over

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#14 This Russian Family Portrait Was Taken Back In 1886. The Father Had An Obsession With Pool, And Dressed His Children Like Billiard Balls

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#15 Myrtle Corbin, Known As The Four-Legged Girl From Texas, Was A Dipygus

She was born with a severe congenital deformity of conjoined twining that caused her to have two separate pelvises and a smaller set of inner legs that she was able to move.

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#16 Obstetric Phantom, 18th Century. The Wood And Leather Model Was Used To Teach Medical Students, And Possibly Midwives, About Childbirth

It came from the Hospital del Ceppo in Pistoia, near Florence, founded in 1277

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#17 1950s Ovaltine Advert

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#18 Chopines Are Platform Shoes That Were Worn By Women In The 15th, 16th And 17th Century

Made with a very tall wooden platform, these shoes protected the dress from mud and street dust. They became very popular in Venice and were worn by noble women and courtesans

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#19 Painless Dentist

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#20 Unlucky

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#21 Antique Victorian Crystal Poison Bottle, 1890

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#22 Egyptian–Phoenician Glass Dog Head Bead, 6th-4th Century Bc

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#23 Tutankhamun Wore Socks With His Sandals

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#24 “Winkie” Blinking Eyeball Novelty Ring From 1962

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#25 Black Cat Auditions In Hollywood (1961)

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#26 This Medieval House In Aveyron, France, Dates Back To The 13th Century And Was Built Top-Heavy As A Cost-Saver, Because At The Time, Homes Were Taxed On Ground-Floor Square Footage

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#27 A Neon Salesman’s Sample Case, Circa 1935

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#28 Museum In Japan That Showcases Various Naturally Formed Rocks With Faces On Them

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#29 Happy Caturday

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#30 Corner Piano

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#31 The Lava Lamp Inventor With His Wife In 1963

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#32 This Mannequin Was Designed By Angelique Marguerite Le Boursier Du Coudray During The 1700’s

It was used for teaching midwifery. Madame Du Coudray spent 25 years travelling the towns and cities of France, teaching her methods and selling her mannequins

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#33 The Retired Heads Of Madame Tussauds

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#34 Victorian Era “Ritter” Road-Skates Or Foot Bicycles, Ca 1898

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#35 A Knocker-Upper Was Someone Whose Purpose Was To Wake People Up During A Time When Alarm Clocks Were Expensive And Not Very Reliable

They earned about six pence a week using a pea shooter to shoot dried peas at the windows of sleeping workers in East London, 1930s

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#36 Carved Ivory And Ebony Skeleton With Gravedigger’s Shovel, Dated 1632. State Art Collections, Dresden

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#37 The Breastplate Of Cuirassier 19 Years Old Antoine Fraveau, Struck And Killed By A Canonball During Battle Of Waterloo (1815)

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#38 Contraption Worn By A Mid-19th Century Women Who Lost Her Nose To Syphilis

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#39 Authentic 16th Century Plague Doctor Mask Preserved And On Display At The German Museum Of Medical History

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#40 The Old Gentleman Of Raahe Is Believed To Be The Oldest Surviving Diving Suit In The World, Dating Back From The Early 1700s

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#41 Egyptian Gold Sandals And Toe Caps Circa 1500 B.c

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#42 Past – Present – Future?⁠

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#43 Daddy Saddle

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#44 Victorian Mourning Ring With Glass Eye Of The Deceased Ca. 1890

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#45 Photographer Unknown, Possibly Paleontologist Alfred Romer. Nelda Wright In The Skull Of A Kronosaurus, 1958. Harvard University Archives

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#46 1887, Alice In Wonderland

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#47 Little Richard Doll

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#48 To Copyright Their Unique Looks, Professional Clowns Submit Their Likeness To The Clowns International Group, Who Paint Eggs To Match The Hair, Makeup And Costumes Of Each Performer, And Then Files Them In The Clown Egg Register

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#49 Horse Costume Taken From Jean Cocteau’s Le Testament D’orphée (Testament Of Orpheus), Designed By Janine Janet, 1960

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

#50 Rubber “Beauty Masks” Worn To Get Rid Of Wrinkles And Skin Imperfections, 1921

50 Interesting, Weird, And Disturbing Finds Shared On This Online Museum (New Pics)

Image source: museum_of_curiosities

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
One Photographer Captured The Strength Of Native Tribes In The 1900s (30 Photos)
3 min read
Aug, 21, 2025
The Clitoris: This Adorable Animation Explains Clitoris Like No One Else
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
‘Old Photos In Real Life’: 30 Pics That Show How Much Time Affects Everything (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
10 Things You Never Know about Joss Whedon’s “Dollhouse”
3 min read
Apr, 14, 2018
Man Found Guilty After His Stolen Phone Revealed Footage Of His Victim’s Gruesome Murder
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
I Traveled To The Czech Republic To Photograph Moravian-Tuscany In Autumn
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.