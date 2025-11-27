See If You’d Graduate High School Again With This 28-Question Final Exam

by

This quiz is designed to challenge your knowledge and skills with senior year questions across a wide range of subjects. It’s your chance to prove you’d be able to graduate in areas you’ve studied throughout your senior year. Take your time, read carefully, and answer each question intentionally. 📚

From math to history, and science to English, this is your opportunity to show off all of those years of studying in school. Let’s tackle these 28 questions like a true 12th grader!👨‍🎓

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

See If You’d Graduate High School Again With This 28-Question Final Exam

Image credits: Emily Ranquist

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Connections Hints And Answers For 26-November-2025
3 min read
Nov, 26, 2025
“Zero Social Awareness”: 30 People Reveal The Thing They Hate About Their In-Laws
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Angela Bassett as Athena Grant in '9-1-1'
‘Doctor Odyssey’ and ‘9-1-1’ Set Upcoming Crossover Episode
3 min read
Mar, 1, 2025
People Are Sharing “Unwritten Rules” Of Life That Everyone Should Be Aware Of (40 Answers)
3 min read
Jun, 19, 2025
“I Had A Gut Feeling”: Woman Ditches Girls’ Trip On Her Way To The Airport
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Airbnb Host Drags Greedy Renters Back To Earth: “Treat This As A Business Or Get Out”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025