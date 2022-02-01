Would Jason Momoa Work as a Fast and Furious Villain?

How long has it been since we saw Jason Momoa as a villain? It’s been a second, hasn’t it? But one has to wonder if people are going to buy the act this time if he is going to be a part of the next Fast and Furious movie. People may take to whatever character is dreamed up for him, as it would appear that he’s been confirmed for the next Fast and Furious movie. It does stand to reason that he might be working with Cipher in this next installment since she is still on the loose, as usual. But whether he’ll play another individual recruited by Cipher, or someone above her, or someone independent of her, is tough to say since it’s not known at the moment who will be rounding out the cast. The tenth movie is going to aim to go just as out of control as the movies that have come before it managed, and eventually, one can’t help but believe that suspension of disbelief is going to be a memory at some point given that the FF stunts have gone so out of control that trying to dial it down and entertain people, in the same manner, doesn’t feel possible any longer.
Everything from the stunts to the characters has gone out of control, since for a while now Dom has been superhuman and capable of doing just about anything he needs to, which includes going toe to toe with a tough as nails law enforcement agent and somehow outsmarting just about everyone when it comes to getting around the law or the bad guys. It’s kind of a hope that Momoa will play the type of villain that can match Dom for strength and intelligence since the guy has already managed to outlast a couple of world-class assassins, a woman that has the intelligence and the resources to hack into just about anything, and the federal government. In short, Momoa better be playing someone that’s the antithesis to Aquaman to have a chance of kicking the hell out of Dom and his crew.
It does feel as though the FF writers, who’ve created such a thick amount of plot armor around this franchise, would come up with something for that as well. One movie that comes to mind in which Momoa played the villain, Bullet to the Head, stands out as a more enjoyable moment since when going up against Sylvester Stallone’s character, Momoa was impressive, but not so over the top that he was unbeatable. That’s what the FF franchise has done to its characters since it makes them appear invincible in a way that’s no longer fun or amusing, as Roman Tej went into space in the last movie and somehow survived, while Dom became a metahuman throughout the movies in terms of strength, while the others, well, they’re simply indestructible and able to learn skills they’ve never developed on the fly. A lot of people love this kind of story for various reasons and it’s not hard to see why since it doesn’t force them to think or even flex their gray matter since everything’s handed to them when it comes to the story and the vague reasons why all of it works.
This kind of storytelling brings to mind a bunch of kids sitting around the table shouting out suggestions that grow more outlandish by the moment, and eventually, they’re all mashed together to create one big mess of a tale that has no limit and even less meaning. But hey, to each their own, the public has deemed that the FF franchise is popular enough to sustain itself for this long, so obviously they’ve done something right. Accepting Jason Momoa into their ranks certainly can’t hurt anything, but it’s a big hope that parts 10 and 11 will be the end of this particular story since dragging it out over and over without initiating a major overhaul feels as though it’s going to be a huge mistake. Momoa might need to be one of the more dangerous individuals to come to the franchise as of yet, or he’s likely bound to be made into a joke character that either joins the crew by the end or becomes yet another villain that’s given an ending that doesn’t feel as though it’s quite good enough.
Now that people know that Momoa is going to be in the next FF movie it’s time to start guessing what he’s going to be like, what he’s going to do, and how he’s going to impact the team. The story is bound to get crazier, but hopefully, it will remain grounded on earth and the crossovers with Jurassic World, Transformers, and anything else that might be thought up will be left in the dust for something a little more realistic…as far as FF goes that is.