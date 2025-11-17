45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

by

“Honey, will you do the laundry? I just don’t know how you like it.” 

“I can’t seem to find the vacuum, will you just go get it?”

“But if I mop the floors, they won’t be up to your standards!”

If you’ve ever heard similar excuses from your partner as to why they can’t do something, chances are you’re familiar with weaponized incompetence. And while this term may not be a part of everyone’s vocabulary, plenty of people do know this frustrating experience all too well.

A few weeks ago, @Cooperstreaming on Twitter asked others to detail their most absurd experiences with weaponized incompetence, and plenty of people had examples ready to go. So below, you’ll find some of their most infuriating stories, as well as conversations with Cooper and Ann Park, MD.

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

#1

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: Katharina_Land

#2

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: nonsense_lucid

#3

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: tweetwithashlee

#4

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: bexforce99

#5

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: hi_its_me_maddy

#6

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: rjkretser

#7

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: KellyAMangan

#8

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: K8Pardon

#9

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: discoprincess

#10

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: saucymincks

#11

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: Auryn84

#12

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: GracekL1

#13

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: DrunkDharma

#14

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: celticaurora

#15

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: DeanKat

#16

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: tatertotsmcgee

#17

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: StarkJulieanne

#18

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: VNerdbooks

#19

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: lesmis456

#20

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: FoucaultFanatic

#21

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: bdk1521

#22

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: eroauthorPMQ

#23

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: normalishvegan

#24

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: joules54228823

#25

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: corrie_lay

#26

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: BovbjergMarit

#27

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: texanfeminist23

#28

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: Nuraan360

#29

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: RoxyBlackhall

#30

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: marie_ghost

#31

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: Nuraan360

#32

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: king_mamafern

#33

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: the_fit_fem

#34

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: alsoknownasTink

#35

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: Pevaryl00

#36

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: MelBenge

#37

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: DrWendyRocks

#38

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: Katharine_Mckee

#39

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: jlheelan

#40

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: CJPixiePoodle

#41

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: justJ_37

#42

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: PinkyDaWitch

#43

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: delagar

#44

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: ChrisAlvino

#45

45 Most Absurd Cases Of Weaponized Incompetence That Women Shared In This Thread

Image source: gretchhappens

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Do You Think Will Happen In 2021? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
IKEA Recreates The Famous Living Rooms From The Simpsons, Friends And Stranger Things With Its Products
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
“What’s Your Defense Mechanism?” Discover The Strategy Your Mind Reaches For Under Stress
3 min read
Aug, 3, 2025
I Colorized 30 Celebrities From The Golden Age Of Hollywood Using AI And It Took A Few Seconds
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Check Out The Marvel Anime That’s Currently On Netflix
3 min read
Dec, 29, 2020
How Many Episodes Are in ‘Reacher’ Season 2?
3 min read
Jun, 25, 2024
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.