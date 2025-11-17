‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Working in the food service industry is one of the toughest places you can be. Not only can the pay be errr ‘challenging,’ but you also have to constantly deal with poor management and flak from your customers. Now, that’s not to say that every client is going to be a jerk. Far from it! But there are enough rude people to make servers reconsider their faith in humanity.
The popular r/Serverlife subreddit is an online community that invites servers, waiters, and waitresses from all around the net to get together and talk about work. We’ve collected some of the group’s top photos that show just how entitled some customers get. Scroll down and get ready to wonder how anyone could act so entitled. And remember—tip your servers!
Bored Panda reached out to workplace expert Lynn Taylor, the author of the book 'Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant' and a popular blog on Psychology Today, with some questions about what managers can do to support and empower their staff, and how employees can stay resilient when dealing with extremely critical customers.
#1 Was Told I Did An Excellent Job And Earned An “Early Christmas Gift” Came Back To A Fake $15 Tip
Image source: blackairforceuno
#2 Sorry I Politely Asked Your Crotch Goblin To Not Throw Sugar At Other Guests. Lmao
Image source: Saelem
#3 💀💀💀
Image source: sereyaaa
#4 If You’re That Broke, Don’t Order Tequila Shots For You And Your Friends At An Upscale Bar In The Middle Of Uptown
Image source: ZenAddams
#5 It’s Always The Extra Nice Customer Who Asks For Extra Sides When You Check On Them
Image source: chasekopsch
#6 This Was Given To Me As A Tip Yesterday
Image source: 9sixteenchris
#7 Left By A Lady Who Didn’t Look At Me And Didn’t Speak To Me When I Asked Her How Everything Was
Image source: Alarming_Tower_5856
#8 Me And Other Server Agreed To Split The Tip On A Party Of 15. They Tipped A Dollar…
Image source: Specific_Path_4077
#9 Democrates
Image source: echomarz12
#10 My Girlfriend Received This As A Tip On A $50 Bill. The Woman Stuffed It Behind The Plastic, So She Had To Pick Each One Out
Image source: TopGinger
#11 I Made The Total 129.99 And Really Hope It Bothered Them A Little
Image source: MasturbatingMiles
#12 Jackass
Image source: brittyMc1210
#13 I’d Rather Be Tipped With A Bag Of Dog Sh*t
Image source: TheBarstoolPhD
#14 People Don’t Understand The Restaurant Industry
Image source: spydeermasarap
#15 Some People Should Just Stay Home…
Image source: reataurant-lifer1745
#16 Last Table Of The Night
Image source: QuesoCat05
#17 East Tn :(
Image source: greatmahimahis
#18 Guess I’ll Just Go Sell My Left Kidney 🙃
Image source: FruitSmoothie96
#19 “Serving Teenagers Isn’t That Bad”
Image source: Green_Aspect_1065
#20 “You Ruined My Mother’s Birthday”
Image source: SteveEcks
#21 Ridiculous How People Think This Is Even Remotely Acceptable. Service Was Great Too And Ran Me Around For Over An Hour. Help Me Feel Better, What’s Your Worst Tip?
Image source: nineties_nostalgia
#22 Normalize Staying Home
Image source: kendiizzle
#23 Got This Today As A Tip, Would This Be Valid Anywhere? And Yes It’s Sticky
Image source: suhlone
#24 “I Even Named My Son Logan” Yes I Work Here God Help Me
Image source: Beansbeansbeansb
#25 I Hate People
Image source: exploratorynargle
#26 Fun Little Love Note! Also According To Her Restaurants Website They Actually Do 20% For Parties Of 8 Or More…
Image source: googledock
#27 Regular Who Has A Different Date Every Week
Image source: mommyblogger420
#28 Manager Got This Back From A Table (Adults) He Told Couldnt Order The Kids Meal
Image source: sleepybastardd
#29 This Has Been Happening All The Time Lately, This Shift I Didn’t Get A Single Tip 20% Or More. Thinking Of Applying For Minimum Wage Job
Image source: Reasonable_Quit_710
#30 When They Give You The Ol’ “We’ll Take Care Of You” Razzle Dazzle
Image source: QuixoticNeophyte
