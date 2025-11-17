‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Working in the food service industry is one of the toughest places you can be. Not only can the pay be errr ‘challenging,’ but you also have to constantly deal with poor management and flak from your customers. Now, that’s not to say that every client is going to be a jerk. Far from it! But there are enough rude people to make servers reconsider their faith in humanity.

The popular r/Serverlife subreddit is an online community that invites servers, waiters, and waitresses from all around the net to get together and talk about work. We’ve collected some of the group’s top photos that show just how entitled some customers get. Scroll down and get ready to wonder how anyone could act so entitled. And remember—tip your servers!

Bored Panda reached out to workplace expert Lynn Taylor, the author of the book ‘Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant’ and a popular blog on Psychology Today, with some questions about what managers can do to support and empower their staff, and how employees can stay resilient when dealing with extremely critical customers. She told us about the importance of good training and empathy, and having everyone be on the same page about the rules. Read on for our interview with the expert.

#1 Was Told I Did An Excellent Job And Earned An “Early Christmas Gift” Came Back To A Fake $15 Tip

Image source: blackairforceuno

#2 Sorry I Politely Asked Your Crotch Goblin To Not Throw Sugar At Other Guests. Lmao

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: Saelem

#3 💀💀💀

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: sereyaaa

#4 If You’re That Broke, Don’t Order Tequila Shots For You And Your Friends At An Upscale Bar In The Middle Of Uptown

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: ZenAddams

#5 It’s Always The Extra Nice Customer Who Asks For Extra Sides When You Check On Them

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: chasekopsch

#6 This Was Given To Me As A Tip Yesterday

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: 9sixteenchris

#7 Left By A Lady Who Didn’t Look At Me And Didn’t Speak To Me When I Asked Her How Everything Was

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: Alarming_Tower_5856

#8 Me And Other Server Agreed To Split The Tip On A Party Of 15. They Tipped A Dollar…

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: Specific_Path_4077

#9 Democrates

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: echomarz12

#10 My Girlfriend Received This As A Tip On A $50 Bill. The Woman Stuffed It Behind The Plastic, So She Had To Pick Each One Out

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: TopGinger

#11 I Made The Total 129.99 And Really Hope It Bothered Them A Little

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: MasturbatingMiles

#12 Jackass

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: brittyMc1210

#13 I’d Rather Be Tipped With A Bag Of Dog Sh*t

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: TheBarstoolPhD

#14 People Don’t Understand The Restaurant Industry

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: spydeermasarap

#15 Some People Should Just Stay Home…

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: reataurant-lifer1745

#16 Last Table Of The Night

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: QuesoCat05

#17 East Tn :(

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: greatmahimahis

#18 Guess I’ll Just Go Sell My Left Kidney 🙃

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: FruitSmoothie96

#19 “Serving Teenagers Isn’t That Bad”

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: Green_Aspect_1065

#20 “You Ruined My Mother’s Birthday”

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: SteveEcks

#21 Ridiculous How People Think This Is Even Remotely Acceptable. Service Was Great Too And Ran Me Around For Over An Hour. Help Me Feel Better, What’s Your Worst Tip?

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: nineties_nostalgia

#22 Normalize Staying Home

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: kendiizzle

#23 Got This Today As A Tip, Would This Be Valid Anywhere? And Yes It’s Sticky

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: suhlone

#24 “I Even Named My Son Logan” Yes I Work Here God Help Me

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: Beansbeansbeansb

#25 I Hate People

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: exploratorynargle

#26 Fun Little Love Note! Also According To Her Restaurants Website They Actually Do 20% For Parties Of 8 Or More…

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: googledock

#27 Regular Who Has A Different Date Every Week

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: mommyblogger420

#28 Manager Got This Back From A Table (Adults) He Told Couldnt Order The Kids Meal

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: sleepybastardd

#29 This Has Been Happening All The Time Lately, This Shift I Didn’t Get A Single Tip 20% Or More. Thinking Of Applying For Minimum Wage Job

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: Reasonable_Quit_710

#30 When They Give You The Ol’ “We’ll Take Care Of You” Razzle Dazzle

‘Server Life’: 30 Of The Most Entitled Customers That Servers Ever Had The ‘Pleasure’ Of Meeting

Image source: QuixoticNeophyte

