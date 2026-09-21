54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

There’s something about stepping onto a plane that makes some people act like it’s their first day on Earth. Manners vanish, feet start appearing where they absolutely shouldn’t, and someone inevitably decides headphones are for losers. Who knew getting from point A to point B could be this difficult?
Below, we’ve rounded up photos of some truly nightmarish plane passengers you’d never want sitting anywhere near you. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and upvote the worst offenders.
#1 This Is The One Thing I Am Most Worried About Before Getting On A Plane
Image source: Addian4
#2 Apparently The Plane Turned Into A Garbage Dump Mid-Flight
Image source: turt-shells
#3 This Guy On A Plane Ate And Then Threw The Rest Of The Meal He Didn’t Eat In The Hall
Image source: Aldonza20
#4 Just Get Off The Plane!
Image source: [deleted]
#5 Wonder Who Sat Here
Image source: [deleted]
#6 Inside Of An Airplane Emergency Pamphlet. Very Classy
Image source: -AlphaGP
#7 Can You Bring Scissors On A Plane?
Image source: [deleted]
#8 The Really Rude Kids (And Their Parents) In Front Of Me At The Plane… All The Time Throwing Tantrums, Screaming And Being Annoying Af
Image source: guillemqv
#9 Someone Cut Their Fingernails On The Plane. One Of The Worst Types Of Passengers
Image source: IPoopBeforeIShower
#10 This Woman In A Darkened Cabin Of Our Plane At 5:45 In The Morning, Leaving Only Her Light On So She Can Watch A Video On Her iPad
Image source: Rinteln
#11 Intense Zit Squeezing Going On For Most Of The Flight
Image source: djakpineapple
#12 The Seat Pocket In The Plane Was Clearly The Best Place To Spit Sunflower Seeds
Image source: _-World-_
#13 Sitting Like This On A Plane
Image source: cyplexaurone
#14 Polish National Airlines
Image source: garrett53
#15 For Today’s In Flight Entertainment, This Women’s Sweaty Feet!
Image source: airmagswag
#16 Looking Comfortable
Image source: mrbinky5
#17 Plane Passenger Using Her Foot To Scroll Through Inflight Entertainment
Image source: beaverkc
#18 Leaving Your Plane Seat Like This
Image source: goblinkiller10
#19 Why Do People Think This Is Ok?
Image source: mrpink121
#20 Why Is Going Barefoot On A Plane A Thing?
Image source: Dogs_trump_People
#21 My Seat-Mates For An 11 Hour Flight…we Are Still On The Runway
Image source: UnderCoverSquid
#22 A Plane Is Not Your Damn Living Room
Image source: Frozenteacher
#23 Something Seems A Bit Off Here
Image source: passengershaming
#24 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#25 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#26 Galley Potty!
Image source: passengershaming
#27 Thanks For Blocking My Screen, MA’am
#28 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#29 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#30 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#31 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#32 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#33 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#34 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#35 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#36 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#37 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#38 Didn’t Know Airports Started Letting People Line Up For Black Friday Sales
Image source: PassengerShaming
#39 Looks Comfortable For All Parties. Bet They Got A Lot Of Rest
Image source: PassengerShaming
#40 Just In Case The Masks Get Stuck And Don’t Drop Down In The Event Of An Emergency
Image source: PassengerShaming
#41 “Hot And Dangerous, If You’re One Of Us, Then Roll With Us.” Hard Pass, But Thanks Anyway
Image source: PassengerShaming
#42 Really Convenient Place To Change Your Child. Probably Smelled Good For Everyone Involved
Image source: PassengerShaming
#43 Many
Image source: PassengerShaming
#44 Party Like A Lobstar!
Image source: passengershaming
#45 Nothing To See Here: Just A Passenger Hand Feeding Her Cat In A Seat While It Watches TV. On A Plane
Image source: passengershaming
#46 When People Stretch Out On A Plane And Think The Whole Airplane Is Theirs
Image source: B-and-B-Productions
#47 This Arsehole On A Plane
Image source: PM_ME_UR_WRISTS_GURL
#48 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#49 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#50 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#51 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes
#52 Genius Parenting Hack Or Terrible Parent?
Image source: PassengerShaming
#53 The Lady Next To Me On The Plane Spilled Her Whole Drink, Got Up, And Moved Over One Seat. She Just Left All The Ice On The Floor And Kicked Her Empty Food Carton Under. That’s Insanely Gross Right?
Image source: BanannaKarenina
#54 Not A Political Post – A How Not To Wear A Mask On An Airplane Post. Kthxbai!
Image source: passengershaming
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