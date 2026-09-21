54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

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There’s something about stepping onto a plane that makes some people act like it’s their first day on Earth. Manners vanish, feet start appearing where they absolutely shouldn’t, and someone inevitably decides headphones are for losers. Who knew getting from point A to point B could be this difficult?

Below, we’ve rounded up photos of some truly nightmarish plane passengers you’d never want sitting anywhere near you. Scroll down to see them for yourself, and upvote the worst offenders.

#1 This Is The One Thing I Am Most Worried About Before Getting On A Plane

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: Addian4

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#2 Apparently The Plane Turned Into A Garbage Dump Mid-Flight

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: turt-shells

#3 This Guy On A Plane Ate And Then Threw The Rest Of The Meal He Didn’t Eat In The Hall

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: Aldonza20

#4 Just Get Off The Plane!

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: [deleted]

#5 Wonder Who Sat Here

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: [deleted]

#6 Inside Of An Airplane Emergency Pamphlet. Very Classy

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: -AlphaGP

#7 Can You Bring Scissors On A Plane?

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: [deleted]

#8 The Really Rude Kids (And Their Parents) In Front Of Me At The Plane… All The Time Throwing Tantrums, Screaming And Being Annoying Af

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: guillemqv

#9 Someone Cut Their Fingernails On The Plane. One Of The Worst Types Of Passengers

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: IPoopBeforeIShower

#10 This Woman In A Darkened Cabin Of Our Plane At 5:45 In The Morning, Leaving Only Her Light On So She Can Watch A Video On Her iPad

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: Rinteln

#11 Intense Zit Squeezing Going On For Most Of The Flight

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: djakpineapple

#12 The Seat Pocket In The Plane Was Clearly The Best Place To Spit Sunflower Seeds

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: _-World-_

#13 Sitting Like This On A Plane

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: cyplexaurone

#14 Polish National Airlines

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: garrett53

#15 For Today’s In Flight Entertainment, This Women’s Sweaty Feet!

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: airmagswag

#16 Looking Comfortable

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: mrbinky5

#17 Plane Passenger Using Her Foot To Scroll Through Inflight Entertainment

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: beaverkc

#18 Leaving Your Plane Seat Like This

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: goblinkiller10

#19 Why Do People Think This Is Ok?

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: mrpink121

#20 Why Is Going Barefoot On A Plane A Thing?

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: Dogs_trump_People

#21 My Seat-Mates For An 11 Hour Flight…we Are Still On The Runway

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: UnderCoverSquid

#22 A Plane Is Not Your Damn Living Room

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: Frozenteacher

#23 Something Seems A Bit Off Here

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: passengershaming

#24 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#25 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#26 Galley Potty!

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: passengershaming

#27 Thanks For Blocking My Screen, MA’am

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#28 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#29 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#30 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#31 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#32 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#33 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#34 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#35 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#36 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#37 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#38 Didn’t Know Airports Started Letting People Line Up For Black Friday Sales

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: PassengerShaming

#39 Looks Comfortable For All Parties. Bet They Got A Lot Of Rest

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: PassengerShaming

#40 Just In Case The Masks Get Stuck And Don’t Drop Down In The Event Of An Emergency

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: PassengerShaming

#41 “Hot And Dangerous, If You’re One Of Us, Then Roll With Us.” Hard Pass, But Thanks Anyway

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: PassengerShaming

#42 Really Convenient Place To Change Your Child. Probably Smelled Good For Everyone Involved

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: PassengerShaming

#43 Many

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: PassengerShaming

#44 Party Like A Lobstar!

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: passengershaming

#45 Nothing To See Here: Just A Passenger Hand Feeding Her Cat In A Seat While It Watches TV. On A Plane

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: passengershaming

#46 When People Stretch Out On A Plane And Think The Whole Airplane Is Theirs

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: B-and-B-Productions

#47 This Arsehole On A Plane

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: PM_ME_UR_WRISTS_GURL

#48 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#49 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#50 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#51 Worst-Trashy-People-Airplanes

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

#52 Genius Parenting Hack Or Terrible Parent?

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: PassengerShaming

#53 The Lady Next To Me On The Plane Spilled Her Whole Drink, Got Up, And Moved Over One Seat. She Just Left All The Ice On The Floor And Kicked Her Empty Food Carton Under. That’s Insanely Gross Right?

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: BanannaKarenina

#54 Not A Political Post – A How Not To Wear A Mask On An Airplane Post. Kthxbai!

54 Plane Passengers Who Made A Few Hours In The Air Feel Like A Life Sentence

Image source: passengershaming

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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