From Weird To Pure Disaster, Here Are The Worst Dressed Stars At Met Gala 2026

The 2026 Met Gala promised to turn the red carpet into a high-fashion museum, but for some celebrities, the “Fashion Is Art” theme resulted in a total gallery disaster.
While the “Costume Art” exhibition celebrated innovation, these stars managed to find the fine line between avant-garde and “what were they thinking?”
Bored Panda has compiled the most polarising and panned looks that had the internet talking for all the wrong reasons.
Here are the looks that proved not all art belongs in a frame.
#1 Anna Wintour
Anna Wintour, queen of the Met Gala, interpreted the “Costume Art” theme in a custom Chanel turquoise and black embroidered gown with a large feathery jacket.
She kept her iconic blunt bob, heavy bangs, and oversized sunglasses.
However, hosting didn’t shield her from online critiques. While the look remained classic Anna, many fans questioned the repetitive silhouette, with one user writing, “girl she looks like a flightless bird. delete this now.”
Another pointed out the lack of evolution in her style, adding, “She’s been wearing variations of this same silhouette for 15 years. Innovation where? Or do we just keep praising her because it’s Anna?”
A third noted the irony of being the person in charge while “always looking chopped at your own event” wasn’t lost on the crowd.
One frustrated viewer wrote, “She’s worn this in a different color before. She’s so lazy and tasteless that it’s actually shocking,” while another simply joked that the “curse of being worst dressed guest is finally broken.”
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur/MG26
#2 Kylie Jenner
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#3 Sabrina Carpenter
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#4 Doechii
Image source: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris
#5 Heidi Klum
Image source: Getty/Mike Coppola
#6 Sam Smith
Sam Smith brought a dark, showstopping drama to the Met Gala, arriving as a literal work of art on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art to highlight the event’s art-centric theme.
To match the dress code, Sam w
ore an art-inspired black mermaid gown by partner Christian Cowan.
The dramatic look included a fuzzy collar, winged sleeves, and a towering feathered headpiece.
Social media users were unmoved by the theatrical outfit, with many finding the look more “spooky” than “stunning.”
One viewer ruthlessly commented, “Sam Smith really paid six figures to show up looking like a budget Grim Reaper in that dusty black robe? Met Gala theme said ‘fashion is art’ and he brought ‘funeral director on clearance.'”
The criticism only intensified as the night went on, with another fan bluntly writing, “Well? Unarrive him,” while a third critic lamented, “Every time I see this man he always finds a way to look worse.”
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur/MG26
#7 Kim Kardashian
Image source: Getty/Mike Coppola
#8 Lena Mahfouf
French star Lena Mahfouf kept things mysterious at the Met Gala in a daring Burc Akyol look that embraced the “Fashion Is Art” theme.
With a sculpted metallic bodice shaped like two silver hands covering her chest, the ensemble left her shoulders, stomach, and back exposed.
A pale blue draped skirt sat low on her hips, with high cutouts and thin side straps for a barely-there effect.
While the outfit certainly addressed the human form, social media users offered harsh reviews.
Many felt the literal interpretations of the theme missed the mark, with one critic bluntly stating, “This is just hideous!”
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Others were unimpressed by the construction of the daring piece, with one fan remarking, “The designer made ZERO effort on this dress I’m sorry,” and another giving it a measly “2/10” because they felt the “vision wasn’t executed.”
Image source: Getty/Michael Loccisano/GA
#9 Kendall Jenner
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#10 Doja Cat
As a member of the 2026 Met Gala host committee, Cat took the “Fashion Is Art” dress code to a literal, monochromatic extreme.
The rapper arrived in a custom Saint Laurent ensemble designed by Anthony Vaccarello, featuring a beige draped gown made of chiffon silicone with a high thigh slit and a matching a semi-sheer latex cloak.
To achieve a seamless, second-skin effect, her hair was dyed to match the dress, and her 4.33-inch “Kika” platform mules were painted by a special effects artist to blend perfectly with her skin tone.
Despite the efforts, the internet found her high-fashion skin look a bit too synthetic.
Social media erupted with comparisons to household items, with one viewer calling the outfit was “very much giving expensive plastic bag”.
Another questioned the material, adding, “Is this real ? why she wrapped in brown tape”.
While some fans tried to find a deeper meaning, wondering if the look was “made entirely out of plastic bags as a metaphor for climate change maybe?”
Image source: Getty/Mike Coppola
#11 Sabine Getty
Sabine Getty took the dress code to a visceral level at the 2026 Met Gala, arriving in a look that appeared to be literally peeling off her skin.
Her ensemble featured a sheer, tattered overlay that resembled parchment or ancient bandages, wrapped over a nude bodice detailed with hyper-realistic anatomical illustrations of hands.
The effect was a haunting, “und*ad” aesthetic that blurred the line between high-fashion sculpture and a high-budget horror film.
The internet’s reaction was one of pure shock, with many finding the artistic choice more gruesome than glamorous.
One viewer bluntly described the ensemble as an “interesting zombie look,” while another was far less generous, calling the outfit “Horrible. Absolutely horrific.”
Image source: Getty/Mike Coppola
#12 Lisa
Image source: Getty/Theo Wargo
#13 Grace Ann Nader
Grace Ann Nader arrived at the Met Gala showing that when the theme is “Fashion is Art,” some just aim to be the most stylish at a very chic séance.
She wore a strapless black gown mixing Hollywood vibes with a bold attitude.
The dress had sheer-paneled corsetry, resembling a costly architectural ribcage.
She paired the look with a massive diamond choker and her signature flowing brunette waves.
She avoided the “costume” aspect and wore a look that could go from red carpet to yacht effortlessly.
Image source: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris
#14 Serena Williams
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#15 Ashley Graham
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#16 Katy Perry
Perry took her E.T. persona to new heights at the Met Gala, arriving in a look that was truly out of this world.
Embracing the theme, the 41-year-old singer donned a white, strapless Stella McCartney gown paired with elbow-length gloves and a long, dramatic train.
However, she remained almost unrecognizable under a white and silver astronaut-inspired helmet mask, a nod to her real-life space travels with Blue Origin last year.
The internet’s reaction to her lunar-chic ensemble was less than stellar, with many questioning if the “Costume Art” theme had gone too far.
One commenter bluntly asked, “Is she coming from Space?” while another lamented the departure from traditional elegance, wondering if the event had “officially lost the plot”.
The confusion continued with fans asking, “I’m sorry but what about this gives art?” and urging the singer to make a quick change, noting, “Katy it’s not late to change this”.
Image source: Getty/Jamie McCarthy
#17 Gigi Hadid
Image source: Getty/Mike Coppola
#18 Lena Dunham
Returning for the first time since 2019, Lena Dunham dove into the “Custom Art” theme as a host committee member.
She wore a showgirl-inspired Valentino gown with a high neckline and a thigh-high slit.
The dress, covered in sequins, featured dramatic red feathers up to her chin.
The internet, however, was not exactly tickled by the feathered look.
Critics quickly called the look more “bizarre” than “artistic,” with one observer asking, “Did she cut open a bird, eat the insides, and wear its skin?”
The overwhelming volume of the feathers made for a polarizing visual, leading another fan to admit, “I was suffocating looking at that.”
One more user bluntly added, “Someone should have pulled her aside and told her the truth. She looks ridiculous.”
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur/MG26
#19 Cara Delevingne
Before heading off on her new music tour, Delevingne made a pit stop at the 2026 Met Gala to take the sheer-dress trend to a daring new level.
She wore a sleeveless high-neck velvet gown, modest in front but featuring a dramatic “b*tt-crack illusion” in the back.
Intricate beadwork snaked down a sheer mesh panel, showing a glimpse of skin, paired with a dark goth-glam look and tight hair knot.
Despite the intricate beading, social media reactions showed skepticism about the artistic merit of the sheer panels.
Critics quickly flooded social media to point out a lack of connection to the event’s art-inspired dress code, with one commenter flatly saying, “Where is the fashion? Where’s the Artttttt?” and another agreeing that she “Didn’t get the memo regarding the theme.”
While bold in its exposure, many found the gown lacked impact for fashion’s biggest night. One viewer called it a “bold interpretation of absolutely nothing.”
Others simply said, “Nothing is serving” and “The dress is boring.”
Image source: Getty/Mike Coppola , Getty/Theo Wargo
#20 Olivia Wilde
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#21 Luke Evans
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#22 Sarah Paulson
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#23 Ben Platt
Platt chose a very literal path for the 2026 Met Gala theme, by wearing the art itself.
The actor donned a custom Tanner Fletcher suit that required over 120 hours of meticulous hand-painting, beading, and embroidery on silk wool.
The design is a direct homage to George Seurat’s pointillist masterpiece, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.
However, the attire didn’t sit well with the critics, with one wiring, “Everything about this guy is screaming stupid,” while another compared the aesthetic to a “3rd grader’s art project”.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur/MG26
#24 Naomi Osaka
Tennis legend Osaka traded the court for the theater a the 2026 Met Gala, delivering a high-stakes interpretation of the “Fashion Is Art” theme.
The 28-year-old made a dramatic entrance in a strking white Robert Wun Couture ensemble that rendered her nearly unrecognizable.
The look featured a massive sculptural coat dress with architectural shoulders and a trailing ape, all studded with wispy red feathers.
She topped off the avant-garde silhouette with a matching oversized headpiece by London milliner Awon Golding, ensuring all eyes were on her.
However, the internet were quick to call a fault on the structural design.
While the exhibition celebrated the theme, many fans found the dress more confusing.
One user wrote, “These dresses don’t make sense,” while another said, “Was she trying to be the painted lady from avatar the last air bender or what”.
Image source: Getty/John Shearer , Getty/Kevin Mazur/MG26
#25 Jen Rubio
Away co-founder Jen Rubio set aside travel gear for high-concept “Costume Art” at the Met Gala, to mixed reviews.
She wore a wood-grain corset with a 3D-sculpted lizard or monkey up her chest, paired with a voluminous ivory skirt and a green statement necklace.
The skirt bunched at the waist and was finished with a green statement necklace.
The look immediately drew unfavorable comparisons to Taylor Russell’s iconic 2024 wood-printed Loewe corset, with fans accusing Rubio of trying too hard to capture lightning in a bottle twice.
Social media didn’t hold back, with one user calling the outfit a “total mess.”
Another pointed out the lack of originality, commenting, “Everybody wanna be Taylor Russell,” while a third critic simply dismissed the entire construction as being “Totally messy.”
Image source: Getty/Jamie McCarthy
#26 Zoë Kravitz
As one of the first stars to hit the 2026 Met Gala red carpet, host committee member Kravitz arrived amidst a whirlwind of Hollywood buzz.
Clad in a sheer black lace Saint Laurent gown, the actor-director leaned into the “Fashion Is Art” dress code with a silhouette featuring dramatically voluminous hips.
With the cool girl icon effortlessly navigated the museum steps, she notably kept her hands and the rumored Harry Styles engagement ring mostly out of the paparazzi’s line of sight.
Despite her status as fashion royalty, the internet’s art critics were quick to drag the Gothic silhouette.
One user wrote, “This dress looks like it belongs in the ‘Rejected’ bin of a Tim Burton movie.”
Another said, “She’s been recycling the same fit every year.”
Image source: Getty/Mike Coppola
#27 Charli Xcx
Charli XCX brought her “cool girl” style to the Met Gala in a custom Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
The singer opted for a sheer black strapless gown with a shimmering, translucent floral embellishment snaking up the bodice, a choice that felt like a subtle nod to the garden-inspired setting, despite the broader ‘Fashion is Art’ theme.
She styled her hair in a sleek ponytail and wore dramatic silver earrings.
However, the theme proved challenging for the pop star in the eyes of the public. Many fans felt the gown was too understated for fashion’s biggest night, with one critic stating, “She should have stayed at home, ain’t no art in this fashion.”
Others were confused by the simplicity of the silhouette, with one user snarkily asking, “She’s attending Met? Or her Daughter’s school meeting?” while another simply concluded that “She flopped so so bad.”
The frustration centered mostly on the lack of avant-garde effort that the ‘Fashion is Art’ theme seemed to invite, as one commenter lamented, “How hard is it to follow the theme? They have months to prepare their outfit.”
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur/MG26
#28 Colman Domingo
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#29 Gwendoline Christie
Christie took the 2026 Met Gala’s “Fashion Is Art” dress code literally, arriving as a high-fashion embodiment of art-meets-spectacle.
As a host committee member, she wore a red Giles Deacon gown resembling a glamorous car wash explosion, topped with a huge feather headpiece.
The real art, however, was the mirror-mask of her own face, which she carried around like a shield to ward off anyone who dared to ask for a selfie.
The internet was deeply unsettled by the doppelgänger accessory. One viewer perfectly summarized the vibe by stating, “That outfit is giving haunted dollhouse realness”.
Another user commented, “Idk if her face or the mask is creepier”.
A third wrote, “Looks like she purchased this from a local mall”.
Image source: Getty/Kevin Mazur/MG26
#30 Isla Johnston
Johnson arrived at the 2026 Met Gala looking like she was successfully filtered through a very expensive screen door.
Her ensemble featured a shimmering, semi-sheer overlay draped over what appeared to be high-waisted pale blue trousers.
Image source: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris
#31 Alex Consani
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#32 Vittoria Ceretti
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#33 Rachel Zegler
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#34 Beyoncé
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#35 Teyana Taylor
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#36 Cardi B
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#37 Madonna
Image source: Getty/Gilbert Flores
#38 Lauren Wasser
Model Wasser arrived at the 2026 Met Gala looking like she was ready to host a very expensive, gold-themed pajama party.
Stepping onto the red carpet in a Prabal Gurung suit, Wasser leaned into a “gold on gold” aesthetic that included an open blazer, knee-length shorts, and a matching bandana wrapped around her platinum hair.
While the look featured her signature gold prosthetic legs, the rest of the ensemble felt more leisurewear.
The internet’s reaction was about as cold as the silver necklaces she was wearing.
Despite her status as a fashion trailblazer, viewers felt the golden suit wa s low-effort choice.
One commenter ruthlessly noted, “Some people do everything in their power to not make any effort,” while another fan succinctly added, “The outfit isn’t giving.”
A third added, “You can watch from home instead of showing up.”
Image source: Getty/Mike Coppola
#39 Nichapat Suphap
Suphap took a very hands-on approach to the 2026 Met Gala, arriving in a black gown that looked like it was trying to escape from a high-fashion robot.
The dress featured a long-sleeved, figure-hugging silhouette that exploded into a massive ruffled skirt at the knees.
But the real talking point was the collection of metallic silver hands emerging from the bodice and hips, that felt like she was being gently kidnapped by a group of invisible chrome statues.
The internet’s reaction was immediate and slightly terrified.
While the theme was “Fashion Is Art,” many viewers found the sculptural elements to be more unsettling than aesthetic.
One critic didn’t mince words, commenting, “Girl, what a mess let’s run back home,” while another fan was left genuinely unsettled by the metallic grip, simply stating, “That looks so creepy.”
Image source: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris
#40 Jordan Rose Walton
Rose Walton arrived at the 2026 Met Gala in a complex, multi-texture ensemble that certainly pushed the boundaries of the theme.
The look featured a heavily embellished, lattice-patterned bodice atop a bright orange tulle peplum.
Below the waist, the dress transitioned into a black lace skirt that culminated in a massive, fuzzy sphere at her feet.
The internet’s reaction was swift as one observe bluntly wrote, “What the hell is that thing?” while another ruthlessly labeled the aesthetic as “Absolute goblin.”
The confusion only mounted as critics noted her confident posing, with one commenter snarkily adding, “And she thinks it looks good.”
Image source: Getty/Jamie McCarthy
#41 Janelle Monáe
Image source: Getty/Michael Loccisano/GA
#42 Irina Shayk
Image source: Getty/Dimitrios Kambouris
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