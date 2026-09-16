Worst Neighbor Ever: Where Are The Criminals From The Netflix Docuseries Now?

Blumhouse’s Worst Ever franchise returned with Worst Neighbor Ever in July 2026 and consolidated its reputation for creating binge-worthy true-crime docuseries. It all began with Worst Roommate Ever in May 2024. The series captivated the true-crime community with its expository on Dorothea Puente, the Killer Landlady, alongside other stories about sinister roommates.
Season 1’s success earned the series a second outing and also spawned a film adaptation with two spin-off series. The first, Worst Ex Ever, debuted in April 2026 with Season 2 arriving that May, barely two months before Worst Neighbor Ever’s premiere. The latest addition explores four different cases of disturbing quarrels between neighbors that spiraled into heinous crimes. Where are the Worst Neighbor Ever criminals now?
Frances Zaayer
Worst Neighbor Ever’s first episode, “She Finally Snapped,” retells the story of Frances Zaayer, who’s currently incarcerated at the Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women. Zaayer has been in prison since February 2022, after being convicted of murder, second-degree assault, and first-degree wanton endangerment. She was sentenced to 25, 10, and 5 years for the felonies, respectively. Although she will be eligible for parole in May 2038, she’s expected to serve her sentences until December 2046, with her maximum sentence set to expire in May 2053.
Now approaching her 60s, the Kentucky native will spend most of the rest of her life behind bars. She lost her freedom after a prolonged feud with her neighbors, Shawna and David Scott. In May 2018, Zaayer broke into the Scotts’ home and shot the couple, who were once her friends. While Shawna survived a gunshot to the face, she was left scarred for life as her husband succumbed to Zaayer’s bullet to the heart.
Monserrate “Moncy” Shirley And The Leonard Brothers
Monserrate Shirley was a good resident of Richmond Hill, a peaceful suburb in Indianapolis, Indiana, until she divorced her husband and began dating Mark Leonard. While her new boyfriend’s criminal past raised eyebrows among Moncy’s friends, she insisted he was good for her until a massive explosion in her home affirmed her friends’ fears. Leonard’s influence had changed the nurse so much that she agreed to a sinister plot to collect $300,000 in insurance money. The explosion claimed the lives of two neighbors, injured dozens more, and destroyed at least 30 homes.
After the tragic November 2012 incident, Moncy accepted a plea bargain to testify against her boyfriend and his brother, Bob Leonard, who was also part of the plot. Despite that, she received a 50-year sentence for conspiracy to commit arson. Moncy is serving her sentence at Indiana Women’s Prison and won’t regain her freedom until at least December 2037. Mark received two life sentences alongside 75 years without parole after he was found guilty on 53 counts, including two counts of murder. He died in January 2018 while serving his life sentences at the Wabash Valley Correctional Facility. Bob also received two life sentences without parole, alongside an additional 70 years for other charges.
Jamal Thomas
Oakland Police Homicide Investigators are looking for 43-year-old Jamal Thomas. He is wanted for the fatal shooting that occurred in the 7500 block of Ney Ave Friday afternoon. While we have seen an increase in violent crimes in our city this is an isolated and targeted shooting. pic.twitter.com/gD0QYQ7OYN
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 2, 2020
Worst Neighbor Ever’s third episode, “Fear Thy Neighbor,” retraces the incidents that led to Miles Armstead’s brutal murder in May 2020. Miles and his wife, Melina Armstead, were friendly neighbours to Jamal Thomas’ family until the Thomases were evicted from their East Oakland, California home. While others left, Jamal remained and soon began antagonizing the Armsteads after learning that Miles warned the new owners about his continued residence. The Armsteads involved the authorities and obtained a restraining order against Jamal, but he continued to attack the family, compelling them to move out and put up the home for sale.
When Miles returned in May 2020 for some yard work to make the home more appealing to potential buyers, Jamal attacked and shot him several times. He was convicted of first-degree murder among other charges and was sentenced to life in prison. Jamal is serving his life sentence at High Desert State Prison and will be eligible for parole in February 2040. The Armsteads were awarded a total of $2.4 million in settlement from the city and Alameda County after arguing that the Oakland police and county probation officers should have taken their complaints more seriously and protected the family from Jamal, who was on probation.
Caroline Herrling
Worst Neighbor Ever’s fourth episode, “The Executor,” unpacks Caroline Herrling’s dubious crime against Charles Wilding, a wealthy septuagenarian living alone in Sherman Oaks. Without a wife or kids, Herrling and her co-conspirators targeted the reclusive neighbor in an elaborate scheme to steal his fortune. They moved into his home, with Herrling forging documents to pose as the elderly man’s power of attorney. Even when Wilding passed on, they hid his body to keep up the fraud. Herrling is currently serving a 20-year sentence at FMC Carswell, a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas. She will be due to regain her freedom in March 2039. Catch up with the remaining stars of Revenge of the Nerds.
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