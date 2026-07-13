Revenge of The Nerds Cast: Where Are The Remaining Stars Now?

Revenge of the Nerds has lost another cast member after losing its lead star earlier in February 2026. Robert Carradine, who played Lewis Skolnick in the slapstick comedy, committed suicide after struggling with bipolar disorder for two decades. He died on February 23, 2026, at age 71. Barely two months later, Donald Gibb died at the same age. The Texan actor played Frederick “Ogre” Palowaski, a slow-witted member of the fraternity antagonizing the film’s nerds.
Gibb died on May 12, 2026, after battling throat cancer for years. He was recovering from a heart attack when his condition took a turn for the worse, leading to his death. With Gibb’s demise, at least three cast members of the Jeff Kanew raunchy comedy have now passed on. Bernie Casey, who played U.N. Jefferson, died on September 19, 2017, after suffering a stroke. Where are the remaining cast members of the film series today?
Anthony Edwards (Gilbert Lowe)
The actor from Santa Barbara, California, played Gilbert Lowe, the best friend of Carradine’s character in the 1984 original. He reprised the role in the 1987 sequel, Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise, but was unavailable to do so again in the third installment, The Next Generation (1992). Anthony Edwards was also absent in Nerds in Love, the last entry released in 1994. That was the year he began playing Mark Greene in ER, a medical drama series that became the highlight of his career. Edwards is billed to star alongside Elizabeth Olsen and Cristin Milioti in Seven Sisters, an FX drama series scheduled for release on Hulu later in 2026.
Timothy Busfield (Arnold Poindexter)
As Arnold Poindexter, the shy and awkward violinist in the first two Revenge of the Nerds films, Timothy Busfield established a big-screen presence that positioned him for a busy television career. Though he was written off the third film, television roles in Thirtysomething, The West Wing, and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip occupied much of his career from the late 80s to the late 2000s. Busfield is still active in the industry, but most of his recent projects are as a director and producer. He’s currently grappling with a new wave of sexual assault allegations, which have trailed his career since 1994.
Andrew Cassese And Sean Whalen (Harold Wormser)
Andrew Cassese played Harold Wormser, the child prodigy in the first two films, with Sean Whalen taking over the role in the third entry. While Whalen is still active with recent roles in Psyche on Sunset, A Blind Bargain, and Earth to Mars, Cassese was last seen in Silvana Jakich’s 2006 comedy, Underdogs. He was only 12 years old when he played Wormser, after which he proceeded to the NYU Film School. Cassese graduated in 1995 and reentered the industry, but Revenge of the Nerds remains his most popular work. The Harold Wormser actor performs on stage and has been spotted at industry events, including the 2024 New Jersey Horror Con, where he reunited with cast members to mark the film’s 40th anniversary.
Curtis Armstrong (Dudley “Booger” Dawson)
The exterior of the Nerd House from the original Revenge of the Nerds (1984) is now a Quaker Meeting House, which I think is kind of perfect! #nerdsrule pic.twitter.com/IIn1lUgAry
— Curtis Armstrong (@curtisisbooger) November 13, 2018
The Michigan actor played one of the film’s nerds, who became an attorney in The Next Generation. Curtis Armstrong has remained active since his role as Bogger, starring in popular productions like My Dinner with Jimi, Ray, Supernatural, and American Dad. Alongside Carradine, Armstrong hosted King of the Nerds, a TBS reality competition series inspired by the Revenge of the Nerds films. The actor is billed to star in David Van Wie’s Wish Watch and Courtney J. Camerota’s Dead Guy. Both projects are in their post-production stage as of May 2026.
Larry B. Scott (Lamar Latrelle)
Today we celebrate the Legendary Larry B Scott @Lbeezee17 for his iconic role in 1984’s “Revenge of The Nerds”. He portrayed gay nerd named Lamer Latrell that impacted so many black gay youth in the mid-80’s. Thank you for taking on this role.✨❤️✨#TBT pic.twitter.com/G1GAuiLrhM
— SLAY TV (@slaytvnow) May 27, 2021
Larry B. Scott portrayed Lamar Latrelle, the gay character persecuted alongside the nerds. The New York actor has appeared in dozens of small and big-screen projects since he played Lamar, but it remains the most significant role of his career. Now in his 60s, Scott’s best years are behind him, but he’s yet to retire. He appeared as a church group member in War Dawgz, a 2025 action film directed by Kevin Grevioux. His last role before that was as Clancy in two 2019 episodes of Black Jesus.
Brian Tochi (Toshiro Takashi)
Brian Tochi played Toshiro Takashi, the Japanese nerd in the Revenge of the Nerds films. Although he didn’t reprise the role in the second film due to his committment to the Police Academy series, Tochi returned in The Next Generation and Nerds in Love. He remained active and busy until the mid-2010s, when he seemingly retired. This was after he appeared as Dr. Kim in a 2014 episode of The Bay. The American actor returned in 2023 to voice Mr. Kochiyama in Urkel Saves Santa: The Movie! Things has been quite for him since then, but he seldom attends fan expos, reunions, and other industry events. Check out the recent Sarah J. Mass update on the ACOTAR television adaptation.
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