Is The ACOTAR TV Show Still Happening? Sarah J. Maas Shares A Major Update

Sarah J. Mass’ acclaimed fantasy romance series, A Court of Thorns and Roses (ACOTAR), has been struggling to make its way to the screen since 2015, when the first book of the series was released. Five books later, with two new novels underway, the fate of ACOTAR’s television adaptation remains uncertain. For a popular series that has sold over 13 million copies worldwide, bringing the ACOTAR universe to the screen is poised to be a successful endeavor.
With the series established fan base and distinctive story, a television adaptation will introduce more audience to Mass’ faerie land of Prythian. ACOTAR has all the makings of a hit show, yet Feyer and Prythian aren’t any closer to hitting the screens. Mass has her eyes set on publishing more books in the series. While she’s certain ACOTAR will eventually be adapted into a television show, fans will wait for when she’s ready to lead the project.
ACOTAR Was First Optioned For A Movie Adaptation In November 2015
Months after Mass released the first book of the series, Tempo Productions optioned the novel for film adaptation. That was in November 2015. Over two years later, Constantin Film acquired rights to make the movie in partnership with Tempo. British writer Rachel Hirons was handpicked for the screenplay. When she turned in her script, an excited Mass shared the news on Instagram. “We’re still looking for a director with the perfect vision for this movie, as well as a stellar cast, but I’m already super excited that they brought on the awesome Rachel Hirons to write the screenplay,” she wrote.
With Peter Nadermann and Martin Moszkowicz as the executive producers, alongside Robert Kulzer, Piers Tempest, and Jo Bamford as producers, Mass was certain the team would deliver a beautiful theatrical experience. “I’m tremendously excited to be working with Constantin and Tempo Productions on bringing these books to life,” she told Deadline. “This team is so passionate about adapting Feyre’s journey for the big screen, and I can’t wait to see how everything comes together.”
Hulu Picked UP ACOTAR For A TV Adaptation In 2021
While waiting for Constantin and Tempo to announce a potential release date for the ACOTAR movie, it emerged that 20th Television has acquired rights for Hulu. Ron Moore helmed the project with Mass, who told The New York Times she wanted to be heavily involved in the adaptation. “It’s a whole different way of telling stories, bringing them to life, and a whole different way of seeing my characters,” she told the publication.
The ACOTAR TV adaptation hit a snag three years later. This was after Ron left Disney for Sony. Speaking to fans at Comic-Con in July 2024, the Outlander creator disclosed he abandoned the project. “I am no longer working on it because I left Disney and I’ve returned to Sony,” he said when pressed for an update. “I don’t know what the status is anymore,” added Moore. His statement confirmed reports from February 2024, which claimed the project was no longer in active development.
Sarah J. Mass Has Reclaimed Rights To The Series
In February 2025, several platforms reported that the ACOTAR TV adaptation had reached a dead end. Disney abandoned developing the project for Hulu without explaining its decision. But in a March 2026 appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Mass hinted that the adaptation packed up due to creative differences. She told Cooper that she has reclaimed rights to the adaptation, but doesn’t have any plan for the project right away.
“I have the rights back to everything now, and getting the rights back to all my things has been a big part of my journey in recent years.” Mass disclosed that she’s focusing on releasing more books, but promised to see through the adaptation someday. “It’s something that I want to be in charge of,” said the author, who emphasized her desire to have creative control over the adaptation.
“I want to know everything about how it gets made, I want to see everything adapted the way I envision it and the way I know fans want it,” she continued. “I don’t ever want to hear like, ‘Oh, we need to change this to appeal to XYZ demographic.’ I’m like, ‘No, that’s not how you make art. That’s not how I create my stories.’ So when I do it, it’s going to be like me, and I will dedicate everything that I have to making it right.” Check out Mario Rodriguez, the actor behind the new $77 million sexual assault lawsuit against Tyler Perry.
Follow Us