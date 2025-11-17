29 Times Kids Didn’t Win The Name Lottery, As Pointed Out By Members Of This Online Group

by

Pilot Inspektor, Moon Unit, North West, Apple, Audio Science, Sage Moonblood – turns out, some folks can get pretty creative when it comes to their children’s names! 

Well, you’re in luck because today, Bored Panda took this viral Reddit thread and compiled a list of the best “worst” names a kid can have. We hope you’ll enjoy the article, and don’t hesitate to add the quirkiest monikers you’ve encountered in the comment section below.

More info: Reddit

#1

X Æ A-12

Musk is a cruel bastard. There are other really terrible names, but that has to be the most idiotic.

Image source: nitestar95, thierry ehrmann

#2

Came across someone in a park once (England, nowhere weird) who was yelling ‘Excalibur!’. Thought it was a dog, nope, it was a lad.

Image source: HenryFromYorkshire, Fibonacci Blue

#3

My coworker named her baby “Strawberry Rain”, which would be a great name if she had given birth to a bottle of shampoo.

Image source: ReinaPaz, Themeisle

#4

Nevaeh…just f**k off.

Image source: Slow_Beginning_1775, CL0UDYDAY

#5

We just hired a guy whose first, middle, and last name is the same, but spelled 3 different ways lol I don’t want to actually say his name on the off chance by some miracle he sees this or it gets back to him, but I think it’s terrible. Like if your parents named you Shaun Sean Shawn lol

Image source: anon, Dennis Matheson

#6

North West 🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦

Image source: anon, Colin Zhu

#7

Kashmonay. Woman with this first name was arrested for stealing $170,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta.

Image source: dabbad525, Andrea Piacquadio

#8

I worked in admissions as a tour guide in college. When we didn’t have tours during our shift we stuffed envelopes. I’ll always remember Sylver Blades and Mystic Powers receiving mailings.

Image source: _JPH_, Bart Everson

#9

I knew a guy who always wanted be called AJ in school. His legal name was Adolf.

Image source: blitzer1069, Amanda Slater

#10

I met a kid named Qua’Duffius when I was in middle school. He said it was pronounced Kwa-doof-ee-us. Worst one I’ve seen in person.

Image source: RazzmatazzFluid4198, Marie

#11

I’ma throw the twins in my school name Easton and Weston under the bus here.

Image source: Tellgraith, Andrea Piacquadio

#12

Pubert

Image source: eli_scrubs, Vanessa

#13

Met a girl named Jennifert in college…Jennifer with a T. Why? Because her parents wanted her to be different.

Image source: exoticconstable, Tima Miroshnichenko

#14

I’ve twice tried to post this on the tragedeigh Facebook group and haven’t been approved because they think I’m bulls***tting, but I have had confirmation on this from several people who lived in my city at the time of this. 

My mom taught at a school in the 80s where there was 2 siblings, one named Hallelujahthemessiahiscoming, and Repentorburnforever. 

I thought my mom was BSing for years until my coworker told me my mom was a teacher at her school when she was a student in the 80s.i asked my coworker about this, and she said yes, she was a little older than those kids but remembered them because they were in swimming classes at the local pool she was a lifeguard at. She told me her younger brother knew them and said at least one of them got into [illegal substances] later.

Image source: musicmaj, Alexy Almond

#15

We met a kid at the playground the other day named Skillet

Image source: cmoreglass79, anoldent

#16

I swear if I see one more kid named Khaleesi 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️

Image source: trippydragonfly, MelkiaD

#17

Blanket

Image source: The_ManBehind169, moon angel

#18

Derf

Not joking. Was working security in MN and a trucker came in to sign in. As he’s writing his name, I glanced at his name. ‘Derf’. I felt bad for his childhood.

Image source: Von2014, Stephen Woods

#19

Being a boy named sue

Image source: metallumberjack, 100 files

#20

Gaylord

Image source: FNFALC2, Ted Eytan

#21

Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo

Image source: Cuish, Javi

#22

Abcde.

Unlike some urban legends like La-a, there are actually people named this. [At least 373.](https://www.insider.com/abcde-name-popularity-2018-11)

Image source: anon, Mattias Hallberg

#23

Candida.

And yeah they get named that, I know of 2.

Image source: All_within_my_hands, musicFactory lehmannsound

#24

Brayden or Jayden or Brayleigh or whatever dumb version of that.

Image source: Chaucers_Mistress, ELEVATE

#25

Thurman murman

Image source: Suspicious_Heat_2900, Sam Beebe

#26

Her name is CHASTITY. She is white trash!

Image source: Smatamoros, Andrea Piacquadio

#27

Innocent

Image source: Medici_intelligence, Nenad Stojkovic

#28

naming a girl konan lol

Image source: LogicalProperty5449, Insights Unspoken

#29

Aiden or any variation. Not because of the name itself but any teacher can tell you students with that name are 99% behavioral issues.

Image source: FlipRoot, Corey Leopold

100% secure your website.