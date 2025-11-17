29 Times Kids Didn’t Win The Name Lottery, As Pointed Out By Members Of This Online Group

Pilot Inspektor, Moon Unit, North West, Apple, Audio Science, Sage Moonblood – turns out, some folks can get pretty creative when it comes to their children’s names!
#1
X Æ A-12
Musk is a cruel bastard. There are other really terrible names, but that has to be the most idiotic.
Image source: nitestar95, thierry ehrmann
#2
Came across someone in a park once (England, nowhere weird) who was yelling ‘Excalibur!’. Thought it was a dog, nope, it was a lad.
Image source: HenryFromYorkshire, Fibonacci Blue
#3
My coworker named her baby “Strawberry Rain”, which would be a great name if she had given birth to a bottle of shampoo.
Image source: ReinaPaz, Themeisle
#4
Nevaeh…just f**k off.
Image source: Slow_Beginning_1775, CL0UDYDAY
#5
We just hired a guy whose first, middle, and last name is the same, but spelled 3 different ways lol I don’t want to actually say his name on the off chance by some miracle he sees this or it gets back to him, but I think it’s terrible. Like if your parents named you Shaun Sean Shawn lol
Image source: anon, Dennis Matheson
#6
North West 🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦🤦
#7
Kashmonay. Woman with this first name was arrested for stealing $170,000 worth of merchandise from Ulta.
Image source: dabbad525, Andrea Piacquadio
#8
I worked in admissions as a tour guide in college. When we didn’t have tours during our shift we stuffed envelopes. I’ll always remember Sylver Blades and Mystic Powers receiving mailings.
Image source: _JPH_, Bart Everson
#9
I knew a guy who always wanted be called AJ in school. His legal name was Adolf.
Image source: blitzer1069, Amanda Slater
#10
I met a kid named Qua’Duffius when I was in middle school. He said it was pronounced Kwa-doof-ee-us. Worst one I’ve seen in person.
Image source: RazzmatazzFluid4198, Marie
#11
I’ma throw the twins in my school name Easton and Weston under the bus here.
Image source: Tellgraith, Andrea Piacquadio
#12
Pubert
Image source: eli_scrubs, Vanessa
#13
Met a girl named Jennifert in college…Jennifer with a T. Why? Because her parents wanted her to be different.
Image source: exoticconstable, Tima Miroshnichenko
#14
I’ve twice tried to post this on the tragedeigh Facebook group and haven’t been approved because they think I’m bulls***tting, but I have had confirmation on this from several people who lived in my city at the time of this.
My mom taught at a school in the 80s where there was 2 siblings, one named Hallelujahthemessiahiscoming, and Repentorburnforever.
I thought my mom was BSing for years until my coworker told me my mom was a teacher at her school when she was a student in the 80s.i asked my coworker about this, and she said yes, she was a little older than those kids but remembered them because they were in swimming classes at the local pool she was a lifeguard at. She told me her younger brother knew them and said at least one of them got into [illegal substances] later.
Image source: musicmaj, Alexy Almond
#15
We met a kid at the playground the other day named Skillet
Image source: cmoreglass79, anoldent
#16
I swear if I see one more kid named Khaleesi 🤦♀️🤦♀️
Image source: trippydragonfly, MelkiaD
#17
Blanket
Image source: The_ManBehind169, moon angel
#18
Derf
Not joking. Was working security in MN and a trucker came in to sign in. As he’s writing his name, I glanced at his name. ‘Derf’. I felt bad for his childhood.
Image source: Von2014, Stephen Woods
#19
Being a boy named sue
Image source: metallumberjack, 100 files
#20
Gaylord
Image source: FNFALC2, Ted Eytan
#21
Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
#22
Abcde.
Unlike some urban legends like La-a, there are actually people named this. [At least 373.](https://www.insider.com/abcde-name-popularity-2018-11)
Image source: anon, Mattias Hallberg
#23
Candida.
And yeah they get named that, I know of 2.
Image source: All_within_my_hands, musicFactory lehmannsound
#24
Brayden or Jayden or Brayleigh or whatever dumb version of that.
Image source: Chaucers_Mistress, ELEVATE
#25
Thurman murman
Image source: Suspicious_Heat_2900, Sam Beebe
#26
Her name is CHASTITY. She is white trash!
Image source: Smatamoros, Andrea Piacquadio
#27
Innocent
Image source: Medici_intelligence, Nenad Stojkovic
#28
naming a girl konan lol
Image source: LogicalProperty5449, Insights Unspoken
#29
Aiden or any variation. Not because of the name itself but any teacher can tell you students with that name are 99% behavioral issues.
Image source: FlipRoot, Corey Leopold
