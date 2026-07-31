37 Infuriating Stories About MILs Who Are Just The Worst (July Edition)

When you have a great relationship with your family, you probably don’t spend a lot of time talking about it. After all, if everyone gets along, there is simply not much to report. But if your family gets on your nerves, chances are you’ve got plenty to get off your chest.
Perhaps that’s why there’s no shortage of outrageous stories on r/JUSTNOMIL, a subreddit dedicated to people dealing with difficult mothers-in-law. We’ve rounded up some of the most ridiculous and entitled examples shared over the past month. Scroll down to read them for yourself.
#1 Mil “Lost” A $200 Piece Of My Wedding Dress And Refuses To Apologize
So I got married June 13th. Stored my wedding dress at the In-laws so my husband didn’t see it. Went to get it the day before the wedding and it had been taken out of MY garment bag and balled up in a trash bag.
I didn’t flip out just took my dress to a friend’s and steamed it to get the wrinkles out. We noticed that the jacket is missing. No one knows where it went. MIL swears it wasn’t in my garment bag when she moved it because obviously a trash bag was better to transport it in.
I never lost my temper, I again just found a solution… The problem is the whole family acted like I had done something wrong, refused to speak to me at our reception and have been saying how horrible I am for asking my MIL to apologize. MIL has refused to admit she did anything wrong and idk how to get past this. I truly have no desire to ever be around his family ever again.
Image source: JHoot2022, JSB Co.
#2 No More Guest Room!!!
MIL has been a terror since baby was born about a year ago. Husband kept insisting that my MIL stay in our guest room to help me after delivery, but I wasn’t ready and didn’t want her around during the most vulnerable time of my life.
We kept going back and forth on keeping the guest room or removing it. I couldn’t stand hosting anyone overnight after becoming a mother. Especially since all of our family is somewhat nearby (MIL is the furthest around 1.5 hrs give or take).
Overnight stays were not necessary IMO and we finally agreed to remove the guest room bed and convert the room to a playroom!!! I’m ecstatic at the thought of never having to host anyone overnight again
Just had to share my joy today.
Image source: Feisty_platypus1000, Clay Banks
#3 Mil Grounds Husband (33m)
My Husband (M33) is visiting his mother (F75) while he has a work thing in the same town. This happens like twice a year but seems to be the last time that he is going to be staying with her. It was a good opportunity to visit.
She has always been very crazy. This time she has been hyper focused on eavesdropping on his conversations. He had to call our insurance company to clear up an issue and he was getting out of his car and she was walking inside at the same time and left the front door open presumably for my husband. Once he walked inside the door slam shut because she was standing behind the door.
He then said something along the lines of “Oh sh*t!“ then she said, “You don’t use that language in my house.” He says, “Oh well you scared me so it was kind of a surprise.”
She casually follows him around the house trying to listen in on his phone call, she tries to do it “sneakily” by sitting out the bedroom door. Once it was off the phone he confronted her about listening in on the conversation and they get into an argument with finally she says “That’s it you’re grounded!” He says, “I’m 33!” She says, “No Xbox for one week.” He decides to leave at that point.
Image source: Snuddlest_Buttercup, Getty Images
#4 Mil Refuses To Believe New Guidelines For Babies
Apparently I’m an alcoholic because I want to have a glass of wine or a cocktail when out at a restaurant while I’m breastfeeding my 3 month old.
I pump beforehand and have a small stash for occasions I’m drinking. So this overly cautious, since the recommended is to just wait 2hrs per standard drink. This is the science. I stupidly entertained her by explaining how blood alcohol works and how it correlates to breastmilk.
She just went on about how her father was an alcoholic and she married an alcoholic (my husband’s father whom she is divorced) I asked if she was insinuating I’m an alcoholic. She just gave me a look and said being a mom takes sacrifices. eye roll
I’m tired of these ninnies being allergic to new data. I told her if she’s going to be critical of my choices then I’m not going to tell her things.
Image source: blamemombo, Hans
#5 My Mother In Law Will Not Shut Up About My Baby
According to her, my healthy 2 month old baby isn’t getting the right nutrition from me. I know back in the day babies got fed knockout bottles with cereal, Tylenol, milk, baby food, oatmeal, whatever they felt like putting in it.
She never just shuts up about me breastfeeding and constantly saying I should be doing rice cereal with breastmilk in a bottle instead of nursing. She says my baby’s doctor (who’s very old) is totally wrong and he needs to go back to school.
Anytime my baby fusses she says it’s bc I’m not doing cereal in the milk. She’s analyzing her poop saying it’s too runny it should be solid. She’s telling me my baby doesn’t need reflux meds and she’s over eating by nursing every 1.5-2 hours. I’m literally almost yanking the crying baby out of her arms.
Like what the hell is wrong with her?? Not to mention I heard her telling people that my baby does nothing but cry.
Image source: babymomma24, Getty Images
#6 Ex In Law Wants Access To Grandchild
Just venting.
My ex MIL never respected me during my marriage. Her son cheated on me and she’s still all about her precious son who can do no wrong. He maybe sees our child once every 2 weeks for an hour. He has supervised visits with me only. Cancels on us often. Surely couldn’t even tell you what size clothes or diapers. I’m not sure how much he tells his mother about his involvement, but I’m guessing she has no idea how absent he is.
She’s known we got divorced for a few months now. I hadn’t heard from her. I expected maybe she’d reach out as soon as she found out. That might’ve been different for me. Now, I get a text begging me to let her know the baby, insinuating that I’m keeping her grandchild from her.. I’m angry she’d wait 9 months to want to be involved with this sweet innocent baby and make it out to be that I’m the bad guy?? I told her I don’t owe anyone a relationship with this child especially if they’ve been disrespectful of me in the past. I didn’t want to be nasty, my actual response didn’t sound nasty in any way, just facts. I reminded her that her son and I are civil, but he’s got some work to do as a parent. She certainly hasn’t earned any relationship with my child the way she’s acted.
Image source: Lopsided-Hat806, Daiga Ellaby
#7 Proud Little Victory
I finally called my MIL out for constantly referring to my babies as HER babies. She walks into my house and my toddler was crying and she instantly goes “oh no my baby is crying” and I just go “hmm is your baby crying it doesn’t seem like it (points to husband) but my baby is crying!” Then she proceeds to walk over to both children and go “oh hello my babies…oh sorry I guess I need to say GRANDbabies”. Like yes you actually do. It’s not that hard. Anyway I’m proud of myself for finally saying it. It only took me 16 months to work up the courage
Image source: Individual-Sleep-697, Hans
#8 New Baby
My MIL has always been overbearing. When we got married, my husband and I had to have a serious conversation with her about her basically bulldozing me as his wife. She would show up to our house with groceries every week, wanting to do the laundry, clean, cook, ext. I’m a housewife type and was confused why she thought it was necessary or never asked if we wanted that. She ended up very offended but accepted that I do those things for my husband now. She accepted the boundaries and we’ve been pretty cordial since.
Flash forward three years and we are having our first kid. I could tell she was buttering me up during the pregnancy with gifts / compliments ext. now that baby is here, she actually asked if she could come over EVERY DAY when I was two weeks post partum. I said absolutely not and we landed on once a week. Now when she’s here, she’s bulldozing me again and basically playing house with my baby, not wanting to give her back even when she’s crying for me. The problem is my baby is a total Velcro, quite colicky and is not having it so it’s stressful for both of us. I told her this blantantly, that I needed her to just give her back when she cries. Next visit she was still pestering me and pushing me on it. I could go into more detail about her being way too much and not having any regard for this being my first child, a vulnerable time, ext.
My husband is planning to tell her that for now visits are postponed and we’ll let her know when we feel ready. Is that an overreaction? Knowing she is coming every week gives me so much stress it keeps me up at night.
Image source: Safe_Pool_9454, Valeriia Miller
#9 Mother In Law Wants To Wear A “Beige Dress” To My Mariage Ceremony While Telling Me My Dress Doesn’t Have To Be White?
My mother-in-law(61F) decided to wear an off-white dress to my(27F) civil ceremony day.
She emphasized that “it is beige” while she ADVISED that I “don’t need a white dress” to wear for myself??????? She then sent me pictures of dresses that ” I can choose from”, they are all ugly colourful cocktail dresses.
Her dress looks like a dress that I can wear on MY mariage day, with the colour and lace-pattern. If you told me if it was a bridal dress for a beach wedding, I would be like: hell yeah you go BRIDE.
I feel weird about this, am I the one who is the problem here??? I’m honestly so confused about this.
When my fiancé(26M) told her that it’s weird, she got defensive and sent a screenshot of the dress on the website and emphasized that ” it is beige” and that my fiancé “needs glasses”. Then, She went to the store this morning to snap a picture of her chosen dress and a random white dress, had them side by side, sent it to my fiancé and said : “See! It’s beige, not white!!!!” I swear this woman is rage baiting me.
I initially posted this to a different community, the moderators removed it for some reason. It was suggested that this community would be a good place to share this.
Okay ladies, what’s your take?!
Image source: Direct_Local_6094, user17581499
#10 Mil Keeps Making Comments About My Weight
I know this probably sounds small compared to some posts here but I’m so tired of it. We had dinner with my in laws this weekend and MIL kept trying to get me to drink more wine. I said I was good a few times and she kept doing the it’s just one glass thing. I’m in my 40s and wine just does not hit the same anymore. Too much and I wake up feeling heavy, foggy and gross the next day. I’ve been trying to be better about it and have a little routine now so I don’t feel like trash after one normal dinner.
The next morning we were back at their house and she looks at me and goes you look tired and swollen. Then she points at her own chin and says mine is starting to look fuller. I just stared at her because what are you even supposed to say to that before coffee?? This is not the first time either. She comments on my stomach, my face, what I eat, what I drink and how I used to look. It’s always said in this fake casual way like she’s just chatting. DH told her to stop talking about my body and she acted like we were making it a whole thing. Now I feel stupid because I’m sitting here thinking about my chin when the real issue is that she feels way too comfortable inspecting my body. I don’t want to sit through dinner wondering if one glass of wine or one plate of food is going to turn into a comment the next day. How do you even respond to this stuff without giving her the reaction she clearly wants?
Image source: ChemistryNo6005, Thirdman
#11 Mil Keeps Calling Me Fat
Pregnant 26/40 and my MIL and FIL keep calling me fat or commenting how big I’m getting, or how you can see my stomach and laughing. I always calmly say I don’t like that you say that it’s not nice but it’s really taking a toll on me and my mental health.
Husband (only child) says he’ll talk to them whenever I complain to him (he’s always not around when they say it).
It finally all blew up when she said to me “your bum is FAT it must be a boy!!” Laughs manically
He finally told her off (after I was full crying in the car) but now he’s upset because he’s had to tell her off and not talking to me. it’s really unpleasant at home and It’s making me really upset.
Image source: stacyannxxx, Ivana Cajina
#12 Mil Posting Photo Of My Baby – Reported In Fb
My baby is 3 months old and starting to have distinctive features. His newborn features are almost gone. I take loads of photos of him and we share them with family through our private gcs. I post ig stories with my husband & bb but never with his face fully visible. Either its just the back of his head or I would put my caption on his face in a collage of 6 pics so you still wouldn’t see his face clearly.
Now my MIL posted my son’s picture when he was born without our consent (my husband and I never posted him nor any of my fam). I let it slide bec half of his face is covered. Then he posted his cute photo with his full on face visible and made it her profile picture and I am so annoyed. It never felt right to fully expose my son’s face in social media. Told my husband and got a non committal response to call out his mom. She is a sweet lady don’t get me wrong, I understand she’s excited abt our son and is a proud granny but she is just the typical boomer in social media 😭😭😭 also he is the first grandchild of both families and my husband and i live abroad so they’ve never met our baby yet.
It bugged me so much I slept late last night trying to figure out how to report photos in fb and ask fb to delete it. Today it deleted her profile pic!!! Will she find out its me? I never gave my husband an indication that I will report it. She’s not that techie so im hoping she would chuck this off as a glitch??? Im trying to get 1 more photo removed. I feel so guilty for reporting but at the same time I will never be at peace until I see the photo taken down.
Image source: Illustrious-Maize395, Drazen Zigic
#13 My Mil Announced That Fil Is Opening Tr*mp Accounts For My Children Without My Permission
My in laws are chronic boundary stompers. I think what irritated me was that she just texted me sending me a link to a website about tr*mp accounts and then a text.
“Grandpa is going to open it for them!”
To which i responded
“Grandpa can’t do anything without our permission”
She texted me and said you can open it yourself then and then called me and told me my kids will get 250k for free from the government because me and my husband earn less than 100k and by the time they’re 18 they’ll be millionaires and this is their chance to own “part of the country”
I said I’ll look into it my distrust for the current administration makes me hesitant (not trying to be political. I’m not L or R tbh) but I haven’t looked into it myself or considered opening one for my children. This is not the first time my mother in law has offered to open lines of credit and credit cards for my kids who are (6,4,2) she wanted to open a cc at her place of work for my daughter to use a few years ago when she was basically a toddler and pitched it to me that she could buy toys with it. Lmao
Idk ladies and gents of this sub did I over react or was this okay to say I’m constantly second guessing myself with them because when they stomp a boundary and I stand up for myself they act like I’m being mean.
Image source: thriftygal43ver, karlyukav
#14 Mil Obsessed With Circumcision
I had my baby about 6 months ago now. We are no contact with mil as well. But I just don’t get the obsession on what we do with our son’s genitals. When I was pregnant my husband and I were firm on not circumcising our son, well mil was not happy. She was adamant that it was gross, dirty, what about when hes old, infections, etc. From our research the risks are very minimal for keeping him intaxlct so we stuck with our decision. She also tried to tell me not to vaccinate which to me made it even weirder imo bc they have to use local anesthesia anyways. (We also chose to vaccinate, went no contact before she could know) cut to when we brought him home, we were changing him and she happened to come in and seen and asked if his pediatrician could do it, im like we have made our decision very clear, why keep pushing and why do you even care what your grandsons genitals look like??
Image source: ConstantClient7504, Helena Lopes
#15 Gtfo
Just remembered my MIL tried to open the door to my labor and delivery room while I was ACTIVELY in labor because she thought she heard a baby crying… she wasn’t even invited to the hospital yet
Image source: po0ts, DC Studio
#16 “If You Can’t Afford A Nanny, You Shouldn’t Have Kids”
Just another unhinged quote from MIL during dinner today while I sat there with my husband and baby 😃😃😃
My husband and I have been looking into childcare for our baby boy for my return to work, and when this topic first reached her a few weeks ago, she immediately yelled “do NOT EVER send him to a daycare.” Okay. So we have been looking into our options for a sitter/nanny for the last few weeks, and realize how insane the costs are for full time care, not to mention the tax implications and additional labor and costs to set up payroll. Additionally, she made discriminatory remarks about how she hired “illegals” when she had her kids, so they were “much more affordable,” and made racist and demeaning remarks about nannies from certain countries.
She is also so weirdly possessive over my baby. Whenever she visits, she immediate snatches him out of my arms, even when he’s napping, and holds him the entire time. One day, she came over and had some “gifts” for my baby. Little did I know they were nursery decorations that she decided to buy WITHOUT TELLING ME and said “it’s about time we decorate the nursery.” She marched into the nursery and started sticking the wall decals and hammering nails and hanging things on the walls of my house. I was dumbfounded and fuming.
Mind you, this was when I was 2 months postpartum, taking care of a baby 24/7 while my husband had returned to work. I don’t have any time to DECORATE when I’m barely taking care of myself.
I’m a very non confrontational, easygoing person, but I feel like I’m going to explode at her someday.
Image source: seftey, Yunus Tuğ
#17 She Broke Our Most Important Rule Today. No Kissing The Baby And I’m So Upset
I’m so upset. We have a 10 month old son and our most important rule is no kissing. I’ve been steady on this from the beginning and went through a lot of fights about it with MIL. Husband always had my back and enforced the rules. So today she comes by and she blows raspberries on his belly. I was like ok. But then she proceeded to blow raspberries on his neck and cheek and I just froze. I’m such a f*cking idiot. My husband didn’t see it from his angle but I’m so mad at myself that I froze. I’m so upset. I can’t believe she broke this rule. We have such a strained relationship and I thought it was getting better but now I’m so upset. How do we even proceed from here? If we bring it up she’ll deny it. All I want to do is cry right now.
Image source: greenishfroggy, Bia Octavia
#18 I Didn’t Let It Go Any Further After This
Long story short, I married someone with a bullying and controlling mother. We/he tried to make things work, but she wasn’t budging. I ended up going therapy with my husband and his parents. When it became clear that his mother would never get it, we decided to bail. In our last (for husband and me) session, my husband read a letter he had written. I was given about 8 minutes left to say my piece. One of the things I mentioned was my MIL never coming to my home for tea when invited almost a year before. The reason?… (according to her). SHE DIDN’T HAVE MY ADDRESS!!!. We live about 8 blocks away from her and my FIL, and many other family members–INCLUDING HER OWN HUSBAND!–had dropped by for all kinds of reasons. I couldn’t believe she was saying this out loud with 4 adults listening. Delusional? Moronic? Who knows! Neither I nor my son has seen her since.
Image source: Workingprobozo, Getty Images
#19 Christmas In July
I have a very very tumultuous relationship with my MIL. Without going too much into our history, I try to remain cordial and pleasant for the sake of our two toddler boys. Last weekend when she asked what we were doing this weekend and if she could spend the day with the boys over at her house (sometimes they pick them up on Saturday’s and spend a few hours) I told her this weekend we were celebrating Christmas in July. We put up a small tree and a few decorations and we had a big breakfast together. We wrapped up two small cars from dollar store whatever we were doing our own lil thing having ourselves a morning. Doesn’t she show up unannounced this morning with a kohls bag full of wrapped gifts?! I went in the bathroom and sobbed. It’s like I can’t do anything in my life without her inserting herself or making it about her. I’m gutted tbh.
Image source: sprinklecookiie, Helena Lopes
#20 “I Haven’t Looked Forward To My Birthday Since My Parents Decided The Gym Was More Important”
I hate MIL. I thought I was past hating her bc I’ve gone NC, but then SO said this to me this morning while we were talking about his upcoming birthday. And now I’m upset with him too.
He moved here in 2019. I’ve been doing everything I can -in person now- to make his birthday special. They’ve never treated his birthday as something to celebrate. Besides the title comment, another year they made an off-handed remark, which SO turned into “they’re going to treat me to a birthday dinner surprise!” and turned down MULTIPLE offers from friends ALL DAY. The day ended with his mother coming up at midnight and tossing a hastily-written birthday card at him. I was so heartbroken for him. What absolute wastes of space.
And then he said that to me this morning. What the fuck am I supposed to do with that. I had something big in mind for his birthday this year too, since it’ll be the last year before we have two kids in the house, and everything will really be locked down for a while.
I guess the second his new job’s health insurance kicks in, I’m asking him to go back to therapy. But ever since he said that to me, it just makes me feel like nothing I did mattered.
And I can guarantee that for his birthday, there’s going to be ANOTHER giant MoonPig card with the same sentiment as the other bday cards – featuring messages like “You’re so lucky to have us as parents”.
F*ck you, Papercuts.
Image source: HobbitQueen8, Ethan Sykes
#21 Mil Is Upset We’re Thinking About Sending Our Child To Private School
This is mainly a rant (although thoughts & insights are very welcome) because, for some reason, my MIL’s comments on our school choices really are bothering me. My wife (30F) and I (30F) just had a new baby. MIL traveled to our state to meet our baby, she was mostly indifferent or frustrated by our newborn. While she did a lot of very problematic things while she was over, almost none of her behaviors were surprising to me at this point. However, I am still baffled by her odd comments about our possible future education choices for our child. We were having a conversation about schools in the area, and my wife chimed in and mentioned that we were looking at a specific private school near where we live. MIL basically made a lot of negative statements about that possibility and really pushed against it. We even pointed out the school to her when we happened to be in the area, and she wouldn’t even look up from her phone or really acknowledge the school. I really don’t get her sometimes. I have a strong feeling she’s just going to criticize every parenting decision we make.
Image source: rivbythesea
#22 She Could Have Gone With Any Other Picture
Good morning everyone, my MIL made a post on her public insta about her anniversary and all the special people in her life and included a picture of me heavily pregnant and huge from two years ago and a picture of me having just gone through my c-section in the hospital bed also from two years ago. Everyone else had beautiful pics. We have taken pics together since I had given birth. I have pics available on my insta she follows and my family album app she’s a viewer on. I’m low-key devastated.
(Also posted my son in her public insta which I’m pretty upset with)
Not a great way to start the day.
Image source: ThatGirlFromWorkTA
#23 She Demanded Disposable Hand Towels Then Saved Them For Reuse
My JNMIL came for an overnight a few months ago and decided my hand towel in the powder room was unacceptable. (I have three bathrooms). She said I needed to put out disposable hand towels. I declined since we only had her visiting. She then went to kitchen, took paper towels, cut them in half, and put them in the hand towels tray. Fast forward we have her plus a small group. I put out the disposable hand towels. She used hers, then hung it up to dry on the towel bar (the one for real towels). I … just … can’t
Image source: Plenty_Scarcity_2275
#24 They Want The Kids For 2 Nights
My kids sleep over and MIL and FIL’s house one night every school holidays. This school holidays they didn’t see the kids at all so now want to do a 2 night sleep over next holidays but I am against it. They have been pushing for 2 nights since the kids were babies but I’ve said no. Now they’ve announced their plans to the kids and my husband without speaking with me. I found out second hand. Am I overreacting? I don’t want to be separated from my kids for more than a night and I feel like my feelings are never respected. They certainly don’t respect my parenting rules so I don’t like the kids to be around them for too long anyway. Would you put your foot down or allow it to go ahead?
Image source: Possum-Sparkle
#25 What Would You Do If Your Mil Stood At The Sink And Questioned Your Husband As To Why He Was Washing The Dishes Instead Of You?
For context, she was questioning him in their native language (I don’t know if she would have tried that if English was her native language/if I spoke their native language).
I understood exactly what she was questioning him about as he was explaining and gesturing that my hands were covered with cracks from my eczema.
Image source: easypeasykitty
#26 Am I Crazy
Edit: my in laws live a 4 hour plane ride away, my parents live 20 minutes away by car.
I’ve been with my SO for 15 years. For most of our relationship we were confirmed no kids. We got a little grief from both of our parents but nothing crazy. And then our best friends had twins and everything changed. We had our son almost a year ago. My parents live within 20 minutes and care for our son full time.
My in-laws live a 4 hour plane ride away, constantly complain about us not visiting them but have only visited once, bought a sports car and vacationed three times since our son was born.
We have tickets (crazy luck!) for an event happening within 30 minutes of my in-laws. They want to watch our son while we attend. I am anxious because they have very little experience caring for him or any child (he’s the only grand) in the last 5 years. Time zones will be an issue and he’s a little crazy right now.
My in-laws keep making me feel like I’m too controlling. My worst fear is – they can’t handle it, call us, we leave our event that we spent a lot of money on early. OR they don’t call and my son is traumatized / hurt. I told my husband we should do a trial run where he and I get lunch and they watch our son but his mom said that was selfish and they have limited time with us. I feel like it’s normal I don’t trust them to watch my son without some kind of practice run?
Please give it to me straight.
Image source: FantasticCabinet656
#27 Am I Overreacting Or Is My Mil Trying To Make My Wedding About Her?
Am I overreacting, or is my future MIL trying to make my wedding about her?
For some context, we’re having a barn wedding. The dress code is more cocktail/casual—not black tie or anything super formal.
Lately she’s been doing things that are rubbing me the wrong way. First, she’s spent over $5,000 on multiple dresses trying to find the “perfect” one. I get wanting to look nice, but it feels excessive for the type of wedding we’re having.
Second, I booked my hair and makeup artist over six months ago. The contract is for me and my bridesmaids, and I’ve been looking forward to spending that morning getting ready with my girls. The other day my MIL told me she wants to have her hair and makeup done with us and asked me to see if my artist could fit her in. The thing is… I don’t want to. Not because I dislike her, but because I want that time to be with my bridal party. My own mom isn’t even getting ready with us. I also don’t want to put my artist in an awkward position by asking her to squeeze in another person when we’ve had this planned for months.
Finally, her mom refuses to eat the food we’re serving at the wedding, so my MIL is making a completely separate meal for her side of the family and bringing it to the reception. Maybe this one shouldn’t bother me as much, but it just feels like instead of being guests at our wedding, they’re creating their own little event.
None of these things by themselves are huge, but together they have me feeling like the focus keeps shifting away from us and onto what she wants. Am I being unreasonable, or would this bother you too?
Image source: Pressure_washer
#28 Mom Is Disclosing Personal Stuff To Me About Sil’s Fertility, How Would You Respond
I absolutely hate when she discloses stuff like this to me. She said “I’m worried about SIL! She’s been trying for a baby for a few months now and it hasn’t happened yet. But I suppose she did just get off of antidepressants so that has to be a factor right?”
Mom, ✋🛑 why have you just shared this very private and vulnerable information with me. I can never unhear that confidential info and I feel bad that I know about it. But I don’t want to start stuff by telling SIL that my mom is blabbing to me about her fertility struggles. It really harms my trust in her when she does stuff like this.
Image source: Slow_Competition2742
#29 Old Story About My Ex Mil Being Cruel To My Child
My sweet little son was in first grade and had to sell something for a fundraiser. I took him to my inlaws and my son rang the doorbell and my mil answered. He came back to me so deflated because my mil told him no and they she just bought something from the neighbor boy. She wouldn’t even spend $5 on my son to help him and support him. It literally broke my heart when I realized how much they hurt my son.
Image source: DazzlingNote1925
#30 Vacation Surprise
Recently vacationed with my in-laws and some other family. My husband and I were in our hotel room with our kids getting settled minutes after arriving. We turn around and there she is… my mother in law is IN OUR ROOM. No, they didn’t check in for us and we didn’t even give them a room number. I guess the door stuck and she just waltzed right in. Soooo very creepy! Reminded me of a scene from Bad Mom’s Christmas.
Image source: Various_Friend5365
#31 Mil Texts
Me and my MIL do not get along, especially since she left my SO’s father in the dust with dementia and I woke my husband up to her cruelty towards him. He also realizes how selfish she is now and how she disregards our boundaries, especially with our little one.
I was setting up my SO’s iPad to help when we travel with our one year old. His texts starting coming in and I saw she texted him. “No one loves you more than me. I just want you to remember that.” This is a clear insult towards me because he has told her so many times that I’m him number one priority and now our daughter is.
I’m so frustrated because he tells me when she texts him supposedly, because she’s said weird things in the past, but he deleted this off his phone and didn’t tell me. So now I’m upset she said that but also that he didn’t tell me this. I’ve been wanting to go no contact but this kind of solidifies it for me. She’s trying to stay relevant to him because the relationship has been strained. And I feel like she would do anything she could to make me the bad guy. I have no clue what she says when she calls.
I don’t even know how to bring up that I saw this because it’s just uncomfortable. I know my husband would never believe her or play into this but I also just don’t want her negativity in our lives. She visits about 4 times a year and every time is unbearable with her comments.
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#32 Mil Acting Like She Knows My Baby
why do mils always act like they know other peoples baby’s inside out?
my baby wouldn’t sleep at bedtime because he had a late nap so he was tired but couldn’t sleep. MIL said, “oh it’s because he played so much, now he can’t sleep”. First of all that doesn’t even make sense because he should be more tired?
Second of all she’s contradicting herself because other times she says he’s so tired and fell asleep early because he played so much, or she’ll act surprised saying wow he slept early i know he would, like no girl you didn’t!
She’s always acting like she knows his needs when it’s the complete opposite. If he’s hungry she says he’s not, or if i’m trying to put him down for a nap she’ll come up to him and play with him saying he’s not tired when he’s clearly trying to sleep.
Idk why she always acts like she knows MY baby inside out it’s so irritating.
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#33 I Just Need To Vent
We were in the car and my baby started crying because she was tired. We had explained to MIL that she needed to completely ignore her and look away because comforting makes her worse and she will eventually stop after a few minutes and doze off. She kept messing with her and my husband told her twice she needed to stop messing with her. She did, but when my baby escalated a little bit she started whisper praying under her breath out loud to where it was barely audible, but every time I looked over she would stop then start again when I looked away and got my baby super upset.
Then after dinner we were walking to get ice cream and I told her before we got there please just no nuts or coffee flavor…she proceeds to specifically order butter pecan and asks if can have a bite and I said I didn’t want her having the cream because the nuts are in contact with it and she got my husband to say he was okay with it and did it anyway. I am so f*cking done feeling guilty over setting boundaries with her from now on.
Image source: disgruntledtruffle
#34 Generational Hygiene Issues
My mother-in-law, who is 73, lives with my husband, who is 39, and me, who is 30. Her personal hygiene is completely lacking, and my husband shares this issue, but I’ve tried to encourage him to improve. She doesn’t flush after using the restroom or wash her hands afterward. Additionally, she never closes the door when she goes. My husband does flush, but he doesn’t wash his hands half the time. Without fail, she immediately goes to the kitchen to get food or access the refrigerator. I recently returned from the hospital after a week due to an E. coli infection, which was exacerbated by an IBD flare. I’ve discussed this matter with my husband multiple times in the past, but it has never been resolved. I am exhausted from constantly contracting gastrointestinal infections because adults are unable to maintain basic hygiene practices. While her unmanaged ADHD is the primary reason for her behavior, it’s worth noting that this is something she has been doing for most of her life, I suppose.
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#35 She Hogged All The Time With The Grieving Family At The Funeral
Brain is fried from that so I’ll try to keep it short. Basically she became friends with the daughter of the deceased over the last year. Dead lady’s family is all trying to gather round to support each other. My MIL runs in there and crams herself in, yapping for over an hour straight. People are lining up to offer their support but giving up because she blocks them with sheer unawareness. She does not understand people’s polite refusals or “ok I gotta go now attend to someone else” unless it is loud and direct.
Therapy today told me that “she is not your problem, you cannot fix her behavior, you can’t let it get to you too much.” But oh my god I don’t want to be associated with that.
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#36 My Mil Hates Me
I think she always has. I’m not allowed an opinion, especially on politics as I’m the polar opposite of hers.
She lives nearly four hours drive away. I always go with my partner to support him and keep him company on the drive.
Currently we are visiting every three weeks as she is very elderly and housebound (won’t go into a care home, despite having money in the bank). Sometimes just for the day, sometimes we book into a hotel. (She offers to pay for the hotel, but never does).
When my Dad was dying of cancer, I went to visit on my own. The same with my Mum when she was living on her own.
I might just suggest that he goes on his own next visit. I don’t need to be putting up with being told my hair is too short and we shouldn’t be going on holiday when she needs help.
Image source: Gatecrasher1234
#37 Why Is She Like This?
I (30F) have 2 boys age 3 and 1 1/2 years old, they are the only grand kids of both sides of the family, I am an only child and husband (33M) has only one sibling; an older sister(35F) she struggled for many years of infertility and finally got pregnant and we were all of course wishing for a girl but it was another baby boy which from her husband’s family it makes him the 6th grandson with 6 consecutive boys and no girls. Now, my MIL is expressing to me how she wanted her daughter to have a girl and she wished it would’ve been a girl because she knew how special it would’ve been for her and her husband’s family, I said, well that doesn’t matter what the gender in this type of situations plus I am still not done having kids so I have chances of having the girl in this family, she responds “no, you won’t have girls, only boys, you are going to be like Dalma (her sister that had 4 boys and didn’t get to have a daughter)” I said what does she has to do with me? lol that’s so irrelevant. Well, fast forward I am now pregnant and she keeps saying that it’s a boy it’s a boy. We get our nipt test back and it’s a girl. She’s happy about it but I can’t shake off how this lady is lowkey mad that I am having the girl instead of her daughter, she seems like that type that’s always having her kids compete with each other and that never thinks before speaking. What do you think of this situation?
Image source: chlorinedrinker232
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