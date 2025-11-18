50 Horror Stories That Might Make You Want To Delete Dating Apps Altogether

Once upon a time, people had to actually leave home to meet a potential suitor. And their parents had to approve. They’d then often enter into a lengthy period of courting. Getting to know and impress each other exclusively, with the end goal of marriage. Nowadays, we can sit comfortably on our couch and casually swipe through a catalog of cuties who catch our eye. We can chat to them without ever meeting face to face. And we can choose whether we’re looking for a casual fling, a coffee companion, or commitment.
But the world of dating apps can be downright dodgy. As redditor u/TheRussianGuy9 discovered when they asked “What was your worst experience from dating apps?”. The thread clocked over 2,000 comments. And people came forward with some truly wild stories. Keep scrolling for a few dating app disasters that might make you want to time travel back in time to the traditional days of courtship rituals, or maybe switch to an AI girlfriend or boyfriend.
#1
I am widowed and dating again. It’s difficult to use a dating app as I came from a time before when I did very well and there were no apps. I met a woman and we decided to meet in Starbucks in Barnes and Nobles bookstore, which is attached to a mall. The conversation is going well. We walk into the mall, and she bumps into her ex. They start arguing and then hitting each other until they are fist fighting. There is a crowd now and security comes. I duck into the crowd and make a beeline to my car. She texts me to later to apologize but comments why I didnt step in for her defense. I just said not interested and I block her response.
Image source: nomaxxallowed, Yan Krukau
#2
We went to the biggest coffee place in Munich Marienplatz, crowded as f**k as a first date
Wasnt catfished, she looked hot and all, but, but, we talked for like 3 hours, all great, up until she went on her knees, proposing to me…..creepy? Everyone looked at us and were at first disappointing, angry looking at me for saying obviously no, she rushed out in tears
….had to tell the 100+ people around me that IT WAS OUR FIRST DATE.
Image source: Cengiz96, cottonbro studio
#3
I got catfished. She was heavily editing her photos using facetune or whatever.
At the date, we were talking and she just pulled up her phone and started mindlessly scrolling on social media, at that point I just stopped talking and she was like “yeah yeah you keep talking I can hear you”.
The worst part is that I went to another city to meet up with her.
Image source: momsdirtysecret, George Milton
#4
One of my more unique experiences was when she brought her 10yo sister to the date. The sister was more fun to talk to.
Image source: citky, Eye for Ebony
#5
I was catfished. I thought she was legit, and we talked for months. I went to go visit “her,” and it was a guy, claiming to be her best friend, and she had to run to pick up a friend who was drunk. The woman in the profile never returned, and he was trying his best to get in my pants.
Image source: BoysenberrySuperb442, Irene Strong
#6
A friend of mine who is a journalist matched with a guy and started chatting. She didn’t get his surname so she couldn’t Google him. He showed up to the date and looked very different from his pictures, alarm bells. She found out his last name and excused herself, went to the bathroom and googled him. The first article that came up was from him being sentenced to prison for armed robbery. She was the journalist who wrote the story!
Image source: stupidperson810
#7
So I started dating a girl a few years younger than me. Everything was fine, we seemed to have a lot in common. One day she called me crying telling me that her dad died. It was really unfortunate and I tried to help her process this as best as I could
Some time later I got a call from my grandma telling me her younger brother died, asking if I want to attend the funeral. It was a bit surprising as they had a really bad fight about inheritance like 30 years ago and as far as I know never interacted ever since.
I actually didn’t make anything out of it at first, only that it’s an unfortunate row of tragedies. Well you can already guess who I saw at the funeral. It was extremely awkward but now I know that apparently I have an aunt who’s younger than me lol.
Image source: SectorSpark, Andre Furtado
#8
Gay Japanese dating app. Met a guy who was oddly excited I had a car. Asked if I could stop by somewhere for him, thought it was minor. 3 places later realized he was just using me for the car to move and pickup stuff.
Image source: wufiavelli, Josh Wilburne
#9
The overwhelming amount of people with asian fetish in northwest ohio. The amount of times I’ve been sexualized and infantilized is insane. Doesn’t help that I look way younger than my age and is 5’2”.
Image source: dutifulspacebard
#10
Met her in a park near my house. Very early on she mentioned she was hungry and, if I was down, we should go back to my place and order a pizza at some point. Sure, I was down, but wanted to let the date play out a little and see if we vibed before inviting her back. She was relentless. It was clear the pizza was the only thing on her mind, and being a dumb horny dude, I had the very slight inkling that maybe going back to my place could lead to something fun. So we go there, we order a pizza. I pay. She doesn’t offer to pay or thank me for paying. The second, and I mean the SECOND the pizza is ordered she immediately shifts topics and starts going on and on about how we would make such great friends.
That we vibed so well, that she enjoyed talking to me so much, that she would never ever ever f**k me in a million years, but I was like her platonic soulmate! She even went on to describe other non-sexual male friendships she’d had in the past and how it was sooo funny to her to be able to tell these guys wanted sex while she only saw them as buddies. Now, I like to go into dates with little to no expectations, and if the vibe between me and somebody else is legitimately closer to friendship than romance I have no problem with keeping things platonic. But she was hammering the point home to the point of being insulting.
Bare in mind, we’ve known each other less than an hour at this point, and she’s done nothing but talk about herself. Suddenly I’m getting diatribes about how me and her are gonna be besties for years to come. And, again, just in case I missed it the first few times, constantly working into the conversation that nothing romantic or sexual is ever going to happen between us.
Now, none of this would have been much of a problem if it had been brief. I’ve had many a date where it was obvious early on they were not interested, and I was mildly annoyed at having to pay for something before we quickly went our separate other ways, that’s all fairly standard. But after this girl turned me down and ate her free pizza, she just…wouldn’t…leave. Let’s throw on a movie, let’s smoke some weed (my weed btw), she just made herself comfortable on the couch and hung out for like six hours, I swear to god. We met up at 1pm and she stayed till it was dark out. I had an actual friend who was supposed to come over later, and I tried to use that as an excuse to kick her out, but she refused to take the hint and just hung out with both of us once he got there, like we were all old friends and nothing was unusual about any of this.
When I FINALLY was able to walk her to the subway, she again monologued about how this was the start of a great friendship, how we were gonna be in each other’s lives for a long long time and how glad she was to have met me. Five minutes after I said goodbye and put her on a train, I checked my phone and she had blocked/deleted me on everything. I still have no f*****g clue what was going thru her head that whole time. There’s much easier ways to get free pizza.
Image source: thedick009
#11
I matched with a goth girl who seemed really down to earth. Profile seemed normal and everything so I swiped and we matched.
Everything went well and we decided to meet at the park and walk our dogs. Her dog went to s**t so I handed her one of my baggies to pick it up.
She bare handed her dogs s**t and carried it about 20 feet to the trash can and wiped her hands on the back of her jeans.
I made sure not to let her touch me for the rest of the time.
Edit: I didn’t expect this to get so big so I’ll explain a few things people mentioned in comments.
1- Why didn’t I end the date there? Well, we were kinda deep into the trail and I wasn’t going to just ditch her. I’m not that kinda person and that would be rude.
2- At least she picked it up/ worried about plastic bags. Yes, that’s very true. I wasn’t upset with her for picking up after her dog, I was just grossed out. My bags are the biodegradable ones that dissolve when soaked, so even if she was worried about plastics she could’ve said something, lol.
3- Crazy goth girls. I have only met like… 2-3 goth girls and they’ve all been cool. She was also very kind and genuine and we shared a lot of interests, but between the poop thing and a few other things I don’t think we would’ve worked out long term. Just a bit of differences that would’ve clashed and so it wasn’t worth wasting either of our time.
Image source: anon, Svetozar Milashevich
#12
I had a great first date with a girl from Tinder. She was super happy to set up a second date for later that week, and was sending me memes and chatting until the night before. The day of, she decides to stand me up in below-freezing weather without warning. I was texting her asking where she was, and I could see her come online just to ignore me.
Besides that, probably the multiple matches who would agree to a date, cancel the day before, pretend to be interested in rescheduling the date, and then drag out the process for weeks until I gave up and unmatched. Interested people will make time for you. 99.9% of the time, no one is “busy” for weeks on end.
Image source: Rambo7112, cottonbro studio
#13
This happened to a friend of mine. Matched with a girl and not too long after they agreed to meet up and have coffee.
Meets her at this Cafe, and she pulls out a tablet pretty much right after they sit down and order. She starts a presentation about some dodgy pyramid scheme.
My poor mate was too polite to say anything. He sat through the whole thing, politely declined and even paid for the bill. Never heard from her again.
Image source: siewmai, cottonbro studio
#14
My husband refusing to stop using them.
I’m single now!
Image source: Separate-Life4570, Andrea Piacquadio
#15
I matched with my oldest cousin’s daughter that I hadn’t seen for about 20 years. Didn’t recognize her until we started talking, then we both had the same “God this is awkward ” moment when we realized the fact.
profJesusfish: I’ve always been paranoid about this. My mom comes from a family of 11 kids, and they’re not super close, so I have like 30 cousins I don’t know well and may not have seen in 10 years that live in the area. I really don’t want to be the guy who tried to hook up with his cousin on a dating site.
Image source: Technical-Garlic2672, Suzana Sousa
#16
Oh man. I have a few. I drove two hours to a date to get stood up by a salmon fisherman. A firefighter with a big Darth Vader tattoo, who was the spitting image of Jeffrey Dahmer, told me he couldn’t get off in the bedroom unless I let him drag me around the house by my hair. A heavily-bearded Jewish surfer met me for coffee and called me fat. (I am not). A redhaired Russian man who continually referenced “the Ukrainian uprising” in disgust and carried a vintage six shooter as his EDC nearly set his bedroom on fire with a candle while we watched Airplane and shotgunned vodka. An alcoholic with a big hole right in the middle of his kitchen floor told me my Spanish was terrible. Granted, my Spanish sucks. I was stood up by a shredded engineer, and had a short romp with a pile driver who insisted his cows were too smart to eat the poisonous plants that grew all over their field. There was a bodybuilder who told me that guns couldn’t stop him from doing anything he wanted, that he was simply too strong to be affected by bullets. Then? Icing on the cake: I got ghosted by a train conductor with a nose ring whom I had dated for two entire months. That joke writes itself somehow. That was a new low for me. .
Image source: iron_annie
#17
Got ghosted after I thought we had a great night.
She hit me up after a few weeks saying she had been “so busy.”
I guess her other option didn’t work out either lmao.
Edit** Just for context, when someone hits you up again weeks later after ghosting you saying that she’s “so sorry” and that she ”wants to meet up again” only to ghost you again literally after that text, it sends mixed signals. Sort yourself out, lady.
Image source: Bloodshade_Dre
#18
Meeting a girl and after I felt uncomfortable around her I went home. I dunno, it was an extremely uncomfortable experience with things she said to me and how she behaved. I was upfront with how I felt.
She then found me on a bunch of other social media platforms and kept messaging on all those.
Freaked me out.
Image source: eddieswiss, Andrea Piacquadio
#19
I dated someone a long time ago. That guy didn’t want to use a condom the first time we had sex, because he ‘wants to fill me with his babies’. Yikes. So it stopped right there and I never saw him again.
And one who seemed different than the pictures and only talked about himself.
Other dates were thankfully fine or great.
Image source: Tuimel
#20
I met this girl on bumble who seemed really sweet and we clicked super well at first. She told me that she was stuck in a lease with her ex (who she broke up with a couple months before) but she was trying to move back in with her mother. I wasn’t thrilled but I was thinking, whatever it’s not her fault.
A week later I had lost my virginity to her and a couple days after that I got a text from her telling me that she had a wonderful time with me but that she realized she was still in love with her ex. Apparently I made her feel like her old self, and that included being in love with a man who started dating her when she was 17 and he was 26.
Stupidly, I gave her a chance to make up her mind and she said she would pick me even though her brain told her not to. However, the final straw was that she insisted on staying friends with him and that I was ‘controlling’ for not wanting to date her if she would do that.
Image source: Bill__Wilson, Kyle Glenn
#21
In a list
1. They lied about not being on medication (manic). They needed bail money because of resisting charges. NOPE!
2. Lied about children. Had two and one on the way (4 months). Bio dad got deported and she didn’t want to go back to her country. I understood her situation but too much baggage for the first date.
3. proudly displayed SH scars and described why they were done. Some due to exes. NOPED OUT.
4. Said an emotional relationship to marriage needed to happen within 6 months. A little fast but seemed like the norm in the family. I can’t put a time frame on it but she was fixated on it. Left before getting attached.
5. Lied about gender Identity. I get it, honestly, I do. But no one likes being led on only to be put in an on/off scenario and then I am deemed “the bad guy” for not wanting to support the decision. Very confusing time to be honest. Went full cold turkey.
6. Wanted everything income-based, requested criminal record, must have 800 credit score, wanted only to be a SATM, wanted a drafted will within the first year. HELL NOPED SO FAST.
7. Never said a word during the first date not even a reaction. Hard to read the room and keep a conversation going if they aren’t interested. Afterward, I let her know that I enjoyed her company but I don’t think it’ll work out. There was plenty of time for her to answer and continue topics but nope didn’t happen. She got depressed and blamed me for it according to her mom who messaged me. I was stunned, to be honest. Weird feeling.
8. She ate half my dinner (Plus hers) and I paid for it. I only ate the salad side which got cold. Wanted another meal to take home. Turns out she was living in her car and used dating apps as meal tickets. Substance abuse is just sad and baggage was really heavy. Easy call-off. She wasn’t even bothered and said “Perfect this makes it easy then”.
Image source: LENTILBURRITO__FTW
#22
I have had pretty good luck with dating apps. I did meet a woman that had just been released from jail after 20 years for killing her abusive husband. She seemed cool though. Very healthy and spicy.
Image source: johnnysoup123
#23
Girl in picture looked normal. We met in person and she had no teeth. Seems weird that teeth in a picture is a prerequisite now.
Image source: ScottyP1176, George Dolgikh
#24
Oof. met up with a guy, got drugged and woke up in a town like 40 minutes from where we were with my phone stolen, got home to log onto tinder to message him wtf happened and he had my account reported and taken down.
met with a nurse, had a nice time. then later learned he doesn’t know what no means.
went out a few times with another guy, the last time we decided to go hang at his place which turned out to be the shed in his parents back yard.
but i also met my husband and father of my child lol
edit: typo.
Image source: toxiicmermaid
#25
First date I went on with this guy we went to a breakfast place. Had the personality of a wet newspaper, no hobbies, and he smelled like moldy laundry. He ordered a short stack of pancakes with NOTHING and water. NOTHING ON HIS PANCAKES! No butter, no syrup, no powdered sugar, no jelly, no fruit, no whipped cream, NOTHING.
Image source: heartsholly
#26
I got cat fished, but it was more so she was using older pics. I stayed for the coffee date and had a lovely conversation. But when it was time to go, she like lunged at me and went for a kiss. She missed mostly and we just kind of said nothing and parted ways lol.
Image source: anon, cottonbro studio
#27
Literal zero response from anyone ever.
Image source: Alacovv
#28
As always, it started with good banter via the app. I made a small penis joke which made her weirdly excited? Over dinner she tells me it’s because she has a medically too tight vagina that could only accommodate a small d**k which sadly I lack. Date was over, I offered to drop her off at her place. turns out she lived with her mom—not an indictment but was not prepared to meet mom on the first date. But I do and I’m feeling super uncomfortable so I say my goodbyes but just as I leave she starts feeling horribly nauseous. Turns out she’s super lactose intolerant and was reacting to the cheese-based appetizer that SHE ORDERED. She also had an extreme fear of vomit so she started having a panic attack. I offer to drive her to the pharmacy and I’m telling u she had zero clue what to look for—didn’t know what the word “antacid” meant or what Tums were so I had to buy everything. I drop her off the second time and wait for the tums to kick in before I got up to leave. I’m at the door and she looks at me with genuine confusion and says “but wait….u don’t wanna stay over? I was gonna suck ur d**k….” I said, “it’s 3:30am—goodnight!” Next morning I wake up to a million texts asking me if I liked her and why I was ignoring her. The whole experience made me realize how desperate I had been and how the apps played into that.
Image source: mobkun444
#29
Matched with someone and agreed to go out after I got out of work. She was an hour late, texting me updates like “running late…doing my hair…be there soon, etc.” S**t happens, I can wait. Then she sent me a picture from outside the bar with my back turned, saying she was outside. I went to where the picture was taken, and she wasn’t there. Decided I was tired of being f****d with, and told her I’m leaving, and she seemed disappointed. Told her I’d be down to try again, but nothing happened.
Image source: ercdude, RDNE Stock project
#30
I had a guy steal my laptop and phone. We finished, he went to the bathroom and got dressed. He ran out and grabbed my stuff which was right by the door and ran. I learned my lesson.
Image source: JJBektline
#31
Honestly meeting people who i vibed well with and could really see myself dating, only to eventually find that it just wasn’t there. it turns out that’s a lot harder than the standard dating app b******t. really makes you question whether you will find “it”.
kw0711: Same for me – great first couple dates, sometimes even hook up, and then she makes no real effort to take things to the next level or sometimes just ghosts. Just makes you feel like you’ll never be good enough.
secondhand_bra: Ya man, it really hurts when the date goes extremely well, and they start ghosting you like it literally physically hurts. Has happened twice only but I felt like s**t. Felt like they used me just to entertain themselves.
Image source: Majestic-Republic929, Sinitta Leunen
#32
Got into a ferris wheel with a chick who started discussing her mlm scheme. Longest 20minutes of my life and to top it off, I tried to change the conversation to mangoes and how amazing they are. She said she hated them and continued her spiel. ugh.
Image source: HowtoCrackanegg
#33
Just how they kinda grind away at your soul or self esteem.
lnx84: Yeah, this is it. I went into it a year ago, knowing full well it’s a terrible place and mentally prepared, and it’s fine for a while, but the extreme shallowness, constant rejection, and never feeling good enough wears you down with time, no matter what. I deleted it a few months later and have resorted to just being happily single now.
Image source: ZonedForCoffee, Andrea Piacquadio
#34
Ugh.
I was catfished. He took photos from strategic angles and lighting that implied he was taller and more muscular AND lied about his height (several inches!!!). He ended up being a totally thin dude that weighed maybe 90 pounds and shorter than me (I think he was 5’3” that DIDN’T EVEN LIVE IN THE COUNTRY. Yup, he was just visiting and he never mentioned it until the date even though we talked for about two weeks.
Also HORRIBLE driver, didn’t speak much English (he was using google to text and translate). I made do with Spanish since he mainly spoke Portuguese but even THEN he was horrible at making conversation. It was absolute silence unless I asked something.
Also, we get to the restaurant (he invited me for dinner and drinks) and said he wasn’t hungry and didn’t want to drink…so I say f**k that I’m eating cus I’m starving and I am inhaling my food so we can leave but as I am just about done he says he’s now hungry and would like a drink!! Took about 4 trips of the server coming back and answering questions for him to just get the same drink and entrée I ordered.
At the end of the meal he said he forgot his wallet then asked me if I wanted to get dessert afterwards and have a 2nd date. Like excuse me?
Image source: Affectionate_Bat_632
#35
It’s June, 2013, I’m 22m.
Met for BBT with a girl I’d been talking to for a couple of days. We hit it off pretty well. Like 3 hours non stop talking. The I asked her if she was in school or working? She goes “oh yeah I’ll be back in school in September @ (local high school). I go “oh like as a TA?” And she’s drops the bombshell of “oh no lol, I’m going INTO GRADE 11”.
instantly picked up my remaining BBT, wallet, keys, got up, got in my car and left.
Chris Hansen will NOT be seeing me anytime soon.
Image source: Time2Ejaculate
#36
Getting catfished, one girl used images from 15 years ago and lied about her age and 200 lbs.
On the other hand I did meet my wife on tinder and we have two kids, been married 6 years.
Image source: RogueMessiah1259
#37
Hooked up with a guy who didn’t disclose he had herpes until a couple hook ups in.
Image source: blackbeanpintobean
#38
The whole damn thing honestly, ghosting, cheating, pretty sure the only thing I have gotten out of this whole experience is depression, trust issues, and budding alcoholism. I have no clue why I bother continuing to try.
Image source: EricWolf
#39
I matched with a girl once, she waited five days to respond only to tell me “i look like warmed over s**t” and then blocked me.
Image source: chadpinkerton21
#40
Got catfished by the same dude twice lol , very dark period in my life.
Image source: HairyPoppins_97
#41
I was on Tinder for a few years and never had a single positive interaction on it. I felt like I was being long-form pranked.
More recently, it’s the like limits that are driving me nuts. The microtransactions in these dating apps would make EA blush.
Image source: ashes1032
#42
I matched a really nice girl, we decided to go on a date. Restaurant, walk in the local park, then headed to her place. She seemed cute but a little esoterical (stopping to touch multiple trees that were emitting energy or something, insisted on taking a detour to the cemetery). But overall no serial killer vibes …
Throughout the date she kept getting calls but never picked up her phone, making up some obvious fake story about it. We got along really well though, so i didn’t think too much of it.
When we got to her place she eventually picked up her phone. The mood changed immediately. She turned a little clandestine towards me and went on to give the person on the phone a physical description of me.
After some really weird moments, she finally revealed to me that she is “still kinda in a relationship” while “looking for people for a MMF threesome”. Then it dawned upon me that the whole thing felt kinda scripted and I probably wasn’t the first guy she did this too.
Needless to say, I went through with it but it was the weirdest sexy time ever.
Image source: Butchslap
#43
Being scammed for sure. But one in particular. One person was trying to convince me she was a girl. So I said ok, take a quick vid and just say my name. It took almost an hour, and guess what I got??
A 2 sec video of Diana Taurasi!! The WNBA player. She was being interviewed at half court.
I let that one go one for a while.
Image source: Massive_Chance2174
#44
I struck out on a date so fast I got the same Uber driver for my ride home.
Unfortunately, there is not much of a story. The date was at a bar right by the beach with a beautiful European woman here for post-doc work. I guess she wasn’t feeling the spark with me and/or wasn’t attracted to me because it ended in less than an hour. I can’t really point out anything that I did wrong. When the Uber arrived, we were both shocked to see each other. It was an awkward ride home. No second date, of course. The experience kind of mentally wrecked for a few days.
Image source: litex2x, cottonbro studio
#45
Matched with a beautiful girl when normally I matched with girls who never showed their bodies in pics so I was immediately thinking catfish.
After talking for a few hours she mentions recognizing me and later realized we graduated together and grew up less than a mile down the road. She totally knew it was me when we matched.
Anyways I looked her up in the yearbook and remembered who she was. I kept thinking, “was I ever mean to her, is this a trap?” Because she was absolutely gorgeous now.
Well after a couple dates we really hit it off. Hung out every day for a month literally fell in love and went so far as to getting a marriage license in just over a month. 10 days later she broke it off. Talk about an absolute mind f**k. I’ve spent more days hurting because of it than we were together.
Image source: Anghel412
#46
Guy tried to recruit me to be a “hostess” after approx. an hour or so of message exchanges.
Image source: PatSHIELD
#47
Downloaded dating apps in college, and met a nice person on there & we start seeing each other more officially. Fast forward 3 years later and I’m filing for a protection order after being hit by said person with a whole a*s table.
Image source: TheFriendlyAmazon
#48
So so many.. i had a dating app phase after my last long term relationship.
I remember meeting a girl i met on an app that looked nothing like her profile pic. I mean it was her but she looked so much better online, totally my type.
In reality she was a little, fat girl with green brown teeth. No body shaming but what do people expect when they use pics that dont aligne with reality?
Another time i met this gorgeous girl. She wasnt exactly local so she told me she would drive here and stay at my house. I was a little suprised but i offered her to crasch on the couch and didnt think much of it. We had a nice evening. She went to the bathroom, came back and told me with tears in her eyes she will drive home now. Never heard anything from her again.
Another time i met a beautiful latina on tinder while i was on a road trip with my sister in california (we are from germany) and we met at our rbnb. We sat in her car for hours and talked and in the early morning she said she wished i had done something. So i kissed her and we hooked up. Then she left. That was 4 years ago and we still talk sometimes.
Then there was this chick that totaly vibed with me.. but her friends we met later didnt and talked her down so she wanted me to leave bc they wanted to go to a party and i wouldnt fit in xD.
Image source: Hazer616
#49
She was a virgin. I didn’t know. She turned the lights off. It looked like a murder scene after. .
Image source: hookersrus1
#50
Years ago, matched with a girl on tinder, hit it off, she rolls me to coke over because she has the house to herself. Excited, I get dressed, (singlet and trackies because like… why dress up to dress down?) And once I found her house and walk in there’s a place at the dinner table set for me with her family sitting around it.
Image source: ID_LOVE_TOO
Follow Us