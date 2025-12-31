50 People Who Could Probably Win “Most Entitled Person In 2025” Awards

Even though the world is full of kind, caring, and empathetic people, there are lots of entitled individuals out there who tend to ruin things for everyone with their toxic behavior. And this year has been no exception.
Our team at Bored Panda has collected the worst, most infuriating examples of entitled behavior in 2025. And it’s mind-boggling how narcissistic some people can be. Scroll down to check out the worst offenders and for a reminder of how not to behave in the New Year. Or any year for that matter!
#1 Who Does That?
Image source: lv_eventing
#2 Drama At The Nearby Cafe. Male Karen Is Apparently Still Protesting Out Front
Image source: evilmonkey2
#3 Entitled Moms (Poor Kids!)
Image source: PilWetty
At the core of it all, entitled people expect special treatment or recognition for something that they didn’t earn. Put simply, they believe that the world “owes them without giving anything in return,” Verywell Mind explains.
What’s more, these individuals tend not to be grateful, independent, or self-sufficient. And their behavior puts a lot of stress on their relationships.
People with a sense of entitlement tend to believe that they deserve to have far more than they already have in life, no matter how good things might already be.
“They expect to elevate their lifestyle above that of others without putting in the effort needed to do so.”
#4 Does This Count?
Image source: Clean_Yesterday_3505
#5 How Dare I Make Up An Analogy
Image source: Many_Leopard6924
#6 Girl, Stop With The Victim Mentality And Take The Responsibility For What You Did!
Image source: Lady-Angelia-13
Furthermore, entitled folks think that other people should do things for them because of who they are or the wealth and power they’ve already got. What’s more, they don’t tolerate others disagreeing with them or their actions.
People with a sense of entitlement are selfish and always put their needs over everyone else’s. The poetic irony is that they still expect you to put your personal needs aside to tend to theirs.
#7 Just Found Out Im A Narcassist
Image source: tmxq
#8 I Finally Got One
Idk man just matched with this girl on a dating app and casually asked what she had going on today, spirallledddd from there.
Image source: Aggravating-Cherry76
#9 Targeting My Dad
Image source: JackfruitFine7867
Meanwhile, entitlement also means that the person lacks gratitude, is often melodramatic, takes things for granted, is greedy, has a victim mentality, and has a constant need for praise and admiration.
When things don’t go their way, they’re not above causing a big, dramatic scene and might try to bring others down to make themselves look better.
Underneath all of this behavior, some entitled individuals are secretly very insecure. All of this arrogance and fake confidence can be their way of bluffing and covering up their fears.
#10 2nd Date, I Picked Her Up, She Said She Was Uncomfortable, I Took Her Back To Her Friends, 1-2 Hours Passed…then She Texts Me All This In Span Of 1 Hour
Image source: Disastrous_Ask_2968
#11 Male Karen Tries To Get A Tattoo
Image source: deckchair1992
#12 A Male Karen (Ken?) Pulls The Old “Twist The Story On Yelp” Move
Image source: xpathxsj
Entitlement doesn’t appear out of thin air. How a person was raised, how much special treatment they were given as a child, and whether they were spoiled are all important factors. What’s more, entitlement isn’t necessarily linked to just privilege. Someone who was denied things in the past might think that the world now ‘owes’ them something for all their past hurts.
Overcoming your sense of entitlement won’t happen overnight. But the good news is that you can change your behavior patterns with enough persistence, time, and effort.
For one, you have to admit that you may be entitled. Then, accept the fact that life is unfair and that the world doesn’t actually owe you anything. What you can do is make the best of your life and be grateful for what you already have. But complaining about what you think you deserve isn’t healthy.
#13 Ran Into The Most Entitled Male Karen At The USPS Today
Image source: mingohaun
#14 Friend Told Me To Post This Here After She Found It – Male Karens?
Image source: IStuckAFishUpMyA**
#15 Convo I’m Having Now With A Friend Who Works Tech Support For A Major Tech Company
Image source: ixnine
Another way to put a dent in your sense of entitlement is to focus on other people’s needs, not just your own. Try to find ways to help others without expecting anything in return.
In the meantime, learn to distinguish between your needs and wants. When you confuse the two, it’s hard to make healthy decisions because you want more than you need. Try to hone in on what you truly need, and control what you can instead of focusing on what you can’t influence.
#16 Male Karen Complains That Ben Nevis (Great Britain’s Highest Mountain) Is Too Steep And Too High, And Leaves It A 1 Star Review
Image source: Santinuccio
#17 Family Member Has Cancer And No Immune System, And Is Largely Bed-Ridden. We Sanitized Her Whole House A Few Days Ago. Came To Pick Her Up And Found This
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Kicked Out My Roommate! This Was His Room, So You Can Imagine How He Treated The Rest Of The House. Really Gross, And Just Really Sad
Image source: nothingissoothing
Boundaries are essential in all relationships to keep them healthy and balanced. And dealing with entitled individuals is no exception. However, things can be emotionally messy when that particular individual is a close loved one, like your own child.
According to psychologist and author Jeffrey Bernstein, Ph.D., entitled adult children often expect their parents to rescue them from the consequences of their own decisions.
However, he notes in a piece on Psychology Today, as a parent, you have to remember that encouraging independence and enforcing boundaries is healthy.
As per Bernstein, it’s “never too late to reclaim your peace” and to encourage your child “to grow into the adult they’re capable of becoming.” It’s not selfish to want your relationship with your child to be based on respect and balance.
#19 Roommate Crashed My Car While Borrowing It To Go To Work Then Refuses To Pay Anything Unless I Let Her Continue To Drive It In The Future
Image source: AloisDA
#20 The Way My Roommates Make Beef Jerky/Dehydrated Beef
Image source: Ronin__Ronan
#21 She Messaged Me Just To Tell Me She Didn’t Like My Profile
Image source: _The_Devil_In_I_
Bernstein notes that your grown children may be entitled if they constantly expect help from you, rarely show appreciation, and guilt-trip you when you tell them ‘no.’ This behavior can leave you feeling resentful, drained, and disrespected.
There are a few ways that you can tackle this behavior. For instance, you could make appreciation and gratitude requirements for your help. After all, your assistance is a gift, even if your entitled child sees it as their right.
#22 My Ex Got Her Doctorate In Hating
Image source: Consistent-Lemon3120
#23 Ale Karen Feels So Persecuted
Image source: Randy_Magnum29
#24 This Pos Disappointed In His Genderless Shoes
Image source: wamdueCastle
Meanwhile, if your adult kids automatically assume that you’ll fix all of their problems, maybe your first move as a parent shouldn’t be to match their expectations. Instead of solving all of their issues, you could support their accountability and help them grow their sense of independence. Ask them what their plan is to deal with the consequences of their actions.
#25 G) He’s The Male Karen
Image source: anonimoanonymous
#26 Roommate Tossed Out My Childhood Stuffed Animal
Image source: This_Attitude_5190
#27 I Have Asked Her Politely To Stop Several Times Now And My Patience Has Expired
I’ve communicated how much it bothers me, and asked politely several times that she stop draping her fallen hairs on my products. Her shelf is always hair-free and pristine. I’m done asking, just collected every hair she left on my stuff and put in on top of her products. Petty?
Image source: Minoumilk
And if your entitled adult children make you feel guilty for setting basic boundaries, you should “hold the line without apology,” Bernstein writes. From his perspective, boundaries aren’t a form of rejection. Rather, they are “a form of healthy relationship repair.”
He urges parents to be “firm and kind” with their boundaries and to resist their kids’ attempts at manipulation, emotional pushback, and guilt-tripping.
#28 Left My Apartment For About A Month Because Of Covid. Came Back To Find This, The AC Set To 40 * F, The Sink Running,the Back Door Wide Open And The Roommate Moved Out
Image source: RognogMcdogbog
#29 My Mugs Weren’t In The Kitchen So I Checked My Roommate’s Room
Image source: FATT_TOFU
#30 40yo Flatmate Had A Couple Friends Over For His Bday, Fine, Also Decided To Destroy My Isolation Made Cheese! These Have Already Been Aging For 2.5mths And Were Almost Ready
Image source: Diggs9136
Once you’re done looking through this entire list and upvoting your most hated stories and pics, we’d like to hear from you in the comments, dear Pandas.
From your perspective, what’s the best, healthiest way to handle entitled individuals? What’s your go-to strategy to deal with over-the-top narcissism? Who is the most entitled person that you’ve ever met in person? Let us know! We can’t wait to read what you have to say.
#31 UNO Reverse
Image source: egguchom
#32 More Christmases Ruined
Image source: egguchom
#33 Please Pay My Electric Bill
Image source: egguchom
#34 I Teach Swimming To Kids For Free Even Though I Was Offered Money. Mombie Demands That I Have To Teach Her Son Exclusively. And To Give Her The Money Offered As I Don’t Need It
Image source: pretent_its_witty
#35 A Place To Laugh At Parents Demanding Things For Their Kids
Image source: egguchom
#36 They Are Being Watched
Image source: garbageCoward
#37 You’re The Reason I’m Late To Pick Up My Kid
Image source: egguchom
#38 Walmart Ruined My Child’s Xmas
Image source: egguchom
#39 Oop Barely Dated This Woman For 3 Days
Image source: egguchom
#40 Crowded Flight
On a very crowded flight from San Francisco to Hawaii I noticed a family with two kids under 3. They don’t let you sit with kids that age for some sort of safety rule. So Dad was sitting in one row with a baby and Mom was in a different row with an 18 month old kid who was raising hell and didn’t want to sit or be quiet.
This was the second leg of their trip. They had already been on a plane from NY to San Francisco. Mom got up with 18 month old and was walking back to the bathroom with him stiffening up like a board so he was hard to hold. I was sitting reading in my isle seat with my 15 year old son next to me. She looked at my son and said “I’ll pay you $20 if you will hold him for 10 minutes!”. My son reached out and took him and she went off to the bathroom.
When she came back my son said not to worry and the kid could just stay with him. The 18 month old seemed perfectly happy with my son and he kept him for an hour until we had to prepare for landing. She tried to pay him but he said don’t worry about it. When we got off the plane that family was waiting for us. Families with babies get to get off first. They had a huge white lei for my son! He was happy. They were happy. Everybody was happy!
Image source: Nancy Belton
#41 Some People Don’t Deserve Children!
I was on a flight from San Francisco to New York, in a window seat, and a man in a business suit sat down in the aisle seat and then put his 3 year old son in the middle seat. As soon as we took off and we’re allowed to put our tray tables down, the man took out his laptop and told the little boy to keep quiet and not bother him or me. I said it was okay if he talked to me. The poor child had no games or toys to distract him not even any snack. It was before smart phones and before we could select individual movies. What was he supposed to do on a 4 hour flight? I played games with him, talking very softly to avoid annoying mean Dad. The man didn’t tell me to stop, so I had fun with the little guy until we deplaned. I shared a snack I’d brought with him, and I drew pictures for him on my legal pad (I was on a business trip). His father never said another word to his son. Nor did he thank me, but the sweet little boy did and gave me a hug. Some people don’t deserve children!
Image source: Heda Carol
#42 “We Are Only Asking You As It Is Very Much In Our Face”
On an Emirates flight from Dubai, I was next to a couple and as the meal service started the guy asked me if I would “take the vegetarian option please”. A little put out, I asked why and was told that “it offends my wife and I if we watch someone else eat meat or fish”. “What about those across the aisle and on the row in front?” I asked, “We are only asking you as it is very much in our face”…… I had the beef, took my time and they went for a walk.
Image source: Mark Bonsall
#43 Fat-Shaming
It was a very large person who bought a ticket in economy and took up half of my seat, expecting me to accept that I paid for a whole seat and had to squish into half a seat.
It was a short flight, so I just dealt and kept my mouth shut. But I decided that in the future I will talk with the flight attendant and insist that I get the entire seat I paid for. I do not wish to be cruel to the larger person, but the larger person’s decision to buy one seat or not to buy a 1st class ticket and take 1.5 seats was her choice to begin with. This has nothing to do with fat-shaming. It has to do with my being comfortable in a very expensive seat that I paid to enjoy.
Image source: SingSongTX
#44 “I Will Pray For You”
I was comfortably settled in my window seat, book in hand, anticipating the rest and relaxation my well-deserved vacation would bring. As my seat mate approached, I was struck by the six-inch rhinestone cross that hung from her neck. She began piling books atop the tray table, one of which was entitled, How to Convert Atheists.
Within a matter of minutes, the dreaded question was propounded. “Have you heard the good news?” I enthusiastically answered, “I have! The Supreme Court has ruled that same-sex marriage is legal in all fifty states. The Catholic Church is losing members faster than you can say pedophile priests and televangelists are being exposed for their fraudulent practices and extramarital affairs.” Before she could respond, I pointed to her book, looked her directly in the eye, and stated unambiguously, “Don’t even think about it.”
I returned to my book and suddenly heard, “I will pray for you.” To which I responded, “Knock yourself out, dear, just do it silently.”
Image source: Ms. Wright
#45 Not A Babysitter
On a flight within Asia (where one often gets better customer service than in the West) a woman asked the flight attendant to care for her toddler because he was fussy and she needed to get some sleep. The flight attendant was, not surprisingly, temporarily at a loss for words then responded “I’m responsible for the safety and wellbeing of everyone on board, not a babysitter.” The passenger pouted and whined “What can I do then?” A fellow passenger replied that she needed to step up as a parent or travel with a nanny. The flight attendant smiled her thanks.
Image source: M.E. Ram
#46 “Don’t Say Anything”
Last year, I was on a flight from New York to Europe, somewhere about half way over the Atlantic, a passenger came from Economy Class and sat down behind me. I was falling asleep, and I had my seat reclined. He taps me on the shoulder and then I see his head pop up, he tells me “Don’t say anything.”
There were lots of empty seats behind me, I really just wanted to sleep. So I did not answer him and just shut my eyes. I think an hour passed, and I heard commotion behind me. This man had asked for a blanket, and had several drinks. Apparently, he still was not noticed, it was only after he began complaining about bad service that they figured out he did not even belong in the seat.
He was trying to pull a fast one now, and stated his seat had been taken by me. Well, the cabin crew never even asked me, as they knew he was out of place. He refused to leave and fastened his seat belt. Backup came and they gave him two options either he comply of they would remove him by force and might get him arrested when we landed. The idea of being arrested did not change much for him.
He started yelling, and at this point we all had enough of it. Two other passengers began telling him to go back to economy as he would just end up with all kinds of issues if he did not. He now asked for another drink to “Think about it.” A burly, staff member came and then another. They gave him one last chance to get up and go back. He still did not move an inch. He began telling them, there were so many seats empty, and that he should be given one.
It seems the airline did not want to appear to be brutal in front of all of us. They gave in, and gave the man a drink and backed down. This really seemed to make a lot of people angry in the cabin. As Breakfast was served, an older man would comment to a Flight Attendant that he would do the same thing and never pay extra for Cabin Upgrades if the Airline just allowed people to sit down and make a claim.
The Flight Attendant laughed, and said “No you would not do any such thing, just wait for an hour and see.” Well, I realized that seat grabber’s bravado, was going to get him into a situation on arrival. He was laughing the whole time, and enjoying his larger seat, and was ordering drink after drink. It seems they knew quite well, that his problems were only getting worse. As now he was a drunken passenger as well. When we landed, he was the first person to disembark with escorts, It seems he had a welcoming committee waiting for him. For a couple of hours of getting his way, he lost far more than he gained.
Image source: Baba Vickram Aditya Bedi
#47 Military Spouse Entitlement
Image source: egguchom
#48 Karma
Don’t we all love it when Karma kicks in.
I love flying and always try for a window seat to watch the view outside while taking off and landing.
One day I walked to my aisle to see two ladies dressed impeccably in my seat and the middle seat leaving only the aisle seat vacant. I politely advised that they were in the wrong seats and was told “I meant to ask for a window seat”! Clearly with no intention to move.
A flight attendant asked was everything OK, to be told by the window lady that she wanted the window and was not moving. To ease the situation I told the Flight Attendant that I will simply take the aisle seat. She was very grateful.
I sat down, their scent was wonderful but across the aisle drifted the scent of a very dirty and smelly young man in his 20’s. He smelt like he had not had a shower for a week. I thought what a trip this will be !!!!
Then the young man leaned out and waved to his mate about 6 ailses forward. I still remember his name and it is at least 10 years ago..”HEY JACKO”…was the call to is mate.”
I had a rare brainwave, I asked the same flight attendant if I could swap with this gentlemans friend so they could fly together be it across an aisle. She had clearly smelt them both and said to me with a smile “That will not be a problem”. As I swapped seats with Jacko, I noticed he was at least as smelly. as I left my seat I turned to the ladies and simply said “enjoy your flight”!!!
I told the lady next to the seat where I moved about it and and I seriously thought she was going to wet herself because she laughed so hard having already experienced Jacko for just a few minutes.
Image source: Alan Dowling
#49 “But I Want To Sit In First!”
I was settled into my aisle seat in First, and a woman tapped me on the shoulder and asked if I would swap seats with her, so she could sit beside her husband who was in the window seat beside me.
I asked what seat she was in.
“22E”. Yeah.. middle seat in the back of the plane. In exchange for my first class seat.
I immediately burst out laughing, and when I composed myself I suggested that perhaps the person beside her in 22F or D would be happy to swap with her husband and come up to first class, then they could sit with each other in row 22.
“But I want to sit in first!”. Yeah honey, so do I. But unlike you, I actually have a ticket for it.
Image source: Sarah Winston
#50 A Scammer Trying To Get Money From The Airline
Not initially my reaction – but what the person did …
So I was on a plane and the guy seated next to me was in a very nice suit- right away ai am suspicious (even the CEO of my company – always in a nice suit- wears “travel clothes”).
So when the flight attendant was serving drinks, he requested more hot water in his tea- as she is pouring, he moves the cup and his hand- he got literally at most 2 tablespoons of water on his hand before she reacted and stopped pouring..
Immediately he screams out “You poured hot water on my hand and I am in pain!”
Not rehearsed, right???
My immediate thought “Oh, a scammer trying to get money from the airline.”
She immediately apologized and offered him medical attention.
“No – none of you are qualified!”
She assured him that every flight attendant must be fully trained in emergency medical care, first aid, etc.
“No! I will only accept the care of a medical doctor! No one else is allowed to touch me! And I demand you have one here taking care of my hand the moment we land!!”
The hand – the one with no blisters or even a red spot – that hand.
So she goes to arrange all of this – he looks at me and says “Give me your name – I want you as a witness.”
I said ,”Well – ok – But you know that I will testify truthfully that you refused all medical care offered.”
He immediately lost all interest in talking with me….
Image source: Kevin Peterlinz
