94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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Work can be pretty hard to come by these days, so the idea of a networking platform that lets you connect with others in your industry and puts your profile in front of recruiters is hardly something to sneer at. But LinkedIn has come a long way since its early days as a straightforward professional networking site, and many of us have resigned ourselves to the fact that it’s no longer just a place to make connections or look for jobs.

It’s also gained a reputation as a hotbed of humblebrags, tone-deaf takes, and posts that read like they were written by people who’ve never touched grass. Fortunately, others online are documenting the platform’s most unhinged moments. From wildly out-of-touch musings to bizarre corporate “bro-etry” written as though the author has unlocked some profound secret to success, these examples show just how cringeworthy LinkedIn can get.

#1 If You Don’t Get Married At Work You Aren’t A Team Player

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

Image source: ManagementLocal4332

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

#2 He Definitely Did Had A Great Co-Working Day

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#3 Prove Him Wrong

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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LinkedIn launched in 2003, offering professionals a place to share their résumés, look for jobs, and connect with people in their industry. As Medium blogger Usman describes it, the platform was essentially “a digital resume with a social layer—useful, maybe a little boring, but functional.” And for a while, that’s exactly how people used it.

#4 Retired? You’re Non-Existant To Kathy

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#5 Sleep Is Overrated. Be Successful Instead!

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#6 Wth

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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In a 2015 blog post, one LinkedIn user, Henry Innis, looked back on those early days fondly: “LinkedIn started well. It became my rolodex into a range of professional contacts and I could keep [in] touch with the people I had met. Updates around job titles and similar were pretty handy, and it was a little like listing my resume online.”

#7 Youth Loneliness Is Cured By Adults Going Into The Office

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#8 Terminations On The 4th

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#9 Absolutely Tone Deaf

I’ve been following this person for a while on LinkedIn. She’s a workaholic lunatic who who pushes her desire to work all the time on to her following. We should not be pushing a culture that drives us to work all the time, especially while we’re in the hospital recovering from an emergency or on vacation with our families. This just drove me insane.

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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But by the time Innis wrote that, he felt things were already changing. In his view, users had begun treating the platform as a place to share whatever was on their minds. “There’s no filter,” he wrote. LinkedIn, he said, had “in effect, become a bit of a cesspool of bad, naff updates. It feels like the dorky, sanitised version of Facebook (if there was such a thing).”

#10 God Forbid A Candidate Asks The Questions That Matter

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#11 Hired And Fired On The Same Day. Can’t Be More Lunatic Than This

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#12 This Is Just Sad

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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If LinkedIn was already getting dorky in 2015, things were about to get a whole lot weirder. Usman notes how, in the following years, LinkedIn “took a hard left turn straight into weird territory.” As he puts it, people started treating it like “Facebook for suits,” and feeds filled up with emotional confessions and diary-style posts dressed up as leadership lessons. He jokingly says, “You’d see posts like, ‘I failed my first interview, then I failed five more. But on the sixth, I got hired to refill the vending machine.’”

#13 Thanks For Sharing

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#14 This Is Crazy

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#15 You’re Not Busy, You’re Just Lazy!

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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Then came the pandemic. With home and work lives suddenly overlapping, people increasingly shared personal struggles on LinkedIn, from homeschooling to working at the kitchen table. Julien Wettstein, LinkedIn’s head of editorial for EMEA, told Refinery29 that the pandemic was “arguably the catalyst” for a major shift in how people presented themselves on the platform.

#16 So Cringe

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#17 This Is Really Quite Sad

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#18 Thoughts?

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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LinkedIn leaned in. In 2021, it launched Creator Mode, a free setting designed to help users build an audience around their content. It replaced the “Connect” button with “Follow,” highlighted users’ original content, and made them easier to discover.

#19 This Really Should Be On Linkedin

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#20 Good Morning People

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#21 Engagement Just Pips It And Makes It Through To The Next Round

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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That same year, LinkedIn announced a $25 million investment in creators, including a Creator Accelerator Program. In other words, LinkedIn wasn’t just adapting to the shift from digital résumé to personal brand. It was actively encouraging it.

#22 Not Because Anyone Asked. Proceeds To Asking

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#23 His Poor Wife

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#24 Someone Failed Physics

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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But the thing is, LinkedIn isn’t Instagram or TikTok. Every story, opinion, or milestone shared there is seen by colleagues, recruiters, managers, clients, and potential employers. As Refinery29’s Sadhbh O’Sullivan puts it, “LinkedIn You is the work version of yourself: polite, organized, a clear communicator, only makes jokes when appropriate, and can stare confidently down the barrel of a camera in a formal headshot. Instagram You, to a certain extent, can be hungover. BeReal You absolutely can. LinkedIn You most definitely cannot.”

#25 Stud

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#26 Disney Trip

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

#27 Please Leave By 9pm

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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So what happens when a platform encourages people to share personal stories, but they still have to be “LinkedIn You”? For some, personal moments get filtered through a professional lens. The grocery run becomes a leadership lesson, the toddler’s tantrum turns into a masterclass in stakeholder management, and a minor Slack exchange becomes a career-defining epiphany. As Usman jokes, LinkedIn is the only place where someone can say “won my first match of Fortnite” and get 20,000 likes, as long as it’s framed as a story about perseverance.

#28 Yeah Sure This Happened Fr!

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#29 This Guy’s AI-Generated Profile Pic vs. What He Actually Looks Like

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#30 Sir This Isn’t Twitter!

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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For O’Sullivan, this gets at what she calls the “cringe crux.” On Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok, people started out simply being themselves, and the selling came later, once advertisers caught on. LinkedIn worked the other way around. Its users were marketing themselves from day one, since a résumé is essentially an ad for why you deserve to be hired. The personal storytelling came afterward. So on LinkedIn, a personal story can end up feeling less like an experience shared for its own sake and more like a sales pitch, usually for the person telling it.

And when that intention feels too obvious, the cringe follows.

#31 Yeah, Ok Buddy

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#32 53 🤝 17 = Inspiring?

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#33 I Was Waiting For This One

As usual bro missing the point – it’s about how much is ethical to spend and the message it sends to society. pure selfishness. feed poor people instead.

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#34 Not Sure If The Picture Is Legit But Yeah…….. No Thanks To That “Work Culture”

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#35 Lunatic Thinks You Can Just Work From Any Office

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#36 Any More People You Wanna Tag?

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#37 Taking New Clients!

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#38 This Belter From Jake Humpfrey May Never Be Topped

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#39 Wow… Some Comparison

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#40 Updating Your New Position To Being An Inmate In A Prison Is The Kind Of Fun I Can Get Behind

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#41 Legend

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#42 Ah…

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#43 Here’s Some Chicken Being Cooked In A Hotel Kettle For Your Morning Viewing

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#44 I Mean He Ain’t Wrong

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#45 Unbelievable Stuff

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#46 Non Woke

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#47 This Is Golden

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#48 Nope

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#49 Spit Fire Linda!

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#50 Pack It Up, Lil Bro

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#51 Watching The Clock

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#52 Boomer Baited

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#53 Property Bro Doesn’t Like The Minimum Wage

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#54 So Is Hiring Based On Appearance Rather Than Skills/Knowledge?

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#55 Proud Mama

100% happened like that (not).

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#56 A Billionaire And A College Student Have The Same Phone And Laptop

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#57 Yuge Roi

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#58 Love Language

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#59 Grinding… On Your Wedding Day… And Taking A Professional Picture

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#60 How To Slap Someone Through The Screen

But of course he has a course….

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#61 Let Me Brag About My Husband Ignoring Me. Bonus Points For Self-Like

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#62 Parentmaxing

Thankfully I never ask my kids “how was school” as it is.

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#63 Great Experience

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#64 She’s So Full Of It

She is so full of it. She was head of sales for 6 months lmao and now she’s a CEO of… Herself?

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#65 I Don’t Think He Has Seen His Twitter Activity

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#66 Mark Zuckerberg And I Fell In Love!

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#67 Don’t Ever Buy Coffee

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#68 No Pony For You

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#69 He’s Not Like Other Boys

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#70 Chatgpt, Make It Look Like Women Like Me

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#71 Insane Take On Recent Boeing Crash

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#72 Why… Just Why

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#73 Forget About The Wife! It’s Christmas Jumper Day

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#74 I Wish This Was Satire

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#75 Neither Do We Chris

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#76 The Forbidden S Word

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#77 Dehydrating For Our AI Overlords

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#78 LOL

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#79 Another Kidney Warming Story Called Out Right!

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#80 Nothing Says ‘Peak Productivity’ Like Operating Heavy Machinery With A Bac Of 0.2

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#81 Fake It Till You Make It

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#82 Has 14 Years Of Professional Experience Of Being A Reddit Mod

Didn’t know being a Reddit Mod counted towards professional experience.

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#83 Found One

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#84 Personally, I Rejected A Founder For Sleeping. How Are They Supposed To Maximise Profits If Theyre Laying Unconscious For Hours On End?

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#85 Money Hack

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#86 Every Time I Think Linkedin Is Not That Bad…

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#87 This Guy

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#88 Ok, Justine

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#89 Real

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#90 Guy Uses AI And Ruins A Childhood

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#91 The Bartender Just Knows Me

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#92 Might Have Found One?

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#93 Does This Qualify?

I highly doubt “kid” did that but sure.

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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#94 You Got To Escape The Matrix Brah

94 LinkedIn Posts So Painfully Tone-Deaf That They Ended Up Being Screenshotted And Roasted Online

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Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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